'Others called it quits, I carried on' – Paul Double on the resilient road from 'getting head kicked in' as a U23 to a Giro d'Italia debut at 28

British rider comes 'full circle' from days cutting teeth as a young racer in Italy to his first start at a Grand Tour

Paul Double (Jayco Alula) on the opening stage of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
Paul Double (Jayco Alula) on the opening stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

There were 59 debutants on the start line of this year's Giro d'Italia, but few will have completed a more fitting and fascinating "full circle" journey to their first Grand Tour than Paul Double.

From VC Venta in Winchester, to cutting his teeth in Italian under-23 racing, and finally making it to the WorldTour in 2025 with Jayco AlUla, Double has arrived somewhere he at times didn't think would be reachable – La Corsa Rosa.

