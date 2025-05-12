Recommended reading

'My Giro nearly ended before it started here in Albania' – Larry Warbasse column

By published

Cyclingnews' new columnist Larry Warbasse talks through the tension and trials of the Giro's start in Albania

Larry Warbasse warming up ahead of stage 2 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Tudor Pro Cycling)

For those who don't know me yet, my name is Larry Warbasse and I am an American professional cyclist riding for the Tudor Pro Cycling Team out of Switzerland. I'll be taking you along for the ride the next three weeks as I race my seventh Giro d'Italia, only the second Grand Tour in the history of our young team. 

From Durres in Albania to Rome the final day, hopefully I can provide you all with some interesting insights into daily life as a bike racer in a Grand Tour with some funny anecdotes along the way. I hope you enjoy.

