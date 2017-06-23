Trending

Worrack claims German time trial title

Brennauer, Pohl complete podium

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:41:02
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:02
3Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
5Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:31
6Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:33
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:56
8Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:01:59
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:02:29
10Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:02:30

