Marcus Burghardt wins the German title for Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe)

A week out from the German Grand Depart of the Tour de France, Marcus Burghardt and Emanuel Buchmann delivered a one-two at the national championships for Bora-hansgrohe. The win ensures the German-registered team will start the Tour with the coveted national jersey.

Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb was third at 43 seconds to the duo as he held of Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) for the final podium positon. The result was Degenkolb's third third-place finish in the national championships.

For the 33-year-old Burghardt, it was is first win in Bora colours and first personal victory since a stage of the 2010 Tour de Suisse. For Buchmann, the result confirms his form from the Criterium du Dauphine with the 24-year-old, and 2013 national champion, a rider, to watch in the young rider classification.

Making the victory even sweeter for Burghardt was the fact the race finished in his hometown of Chemnitz as he explained.

"What a day! I had goosebumps on the last kilometer. We were in control of the race the whole day, the team did a great job. In the end, when we closed on Degenkolb on the last climb, we were in a very good situation," Burghardt said, paying tribute to his teammate for his work to set up the victory.

"Emanuel attacked immediately and I followed him a little later. After the downhill I was in his wheel and we rode together to the finish. I had to wait many years for this national title, to take it in my home Chemnitz is very special and I feel relieved now."

