German nationals: Klein wins women's road race
Brennauer is second, Becker third
Road Race - Women: Chemnitz - Chemnitz
Cervélo-Bigla's Lisa Klein won the German national title in a sprint photo finish ahead of Canyon-SRAM's and Lisa Brennauer and Hitec's Charlotte Becker. The 20-year-old, who was fourth in the time trial, was in disbelief after her first professional victory.
"I can't believe it right now. This is a really special feeling. I started my sprint early but I trusted Stephie [Pohl] 100% because she did a perfect leadout for me. Clara [Koppenburg] was fighting the whole day and did a long leadout with 5km to go, she was incredible," Klein said. "It was a team performance; without the team I would not have won. In my career, it's one of the greatest moments, I have no words. It's so crazy.
"I've made some mistakes with gearing in the sprints this year and this time everything was perfect; it was really really amazing. Also congratulations to Nicole, in the race [team manager] Thomas told us through the radio that Nicole won which motivated me. And congratulations to Cille [Uttrup Ludwig] for the time trial title, well done."
The team's general manager Thomas Campana echoed the words of Klien, explaining the result was a full team effort and was proud of his riders for giving it their all.
"The German championships was a win of the team. We didn't get rewarded as much as we wanted from the time trial yesterday but last night after the ITT it was interesting to watch the girls. They came back after the race and said 'tomorrow we will try even harder," Campana said.
"On today's course, everything was possible for us. Clara [Koppenburg] was incredible, she is a real German fighter. She kept coming back and driving the pace. She did a leadout from 5km to go to 1km to go then Stephie [Pohl] took over and perfectly delivered Lisa. It was an unbelievable performance from three riders, they wanted it desperately. This is our team mentality and I couldn't be more proud. It's a well-deserved victory for Lisa. It proves again that we are on the right track by developing young riders, signing them for their character and believing in them."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3:10:59
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|4
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|5
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger)
|8
|Carolin Schiff (Ger)
|9
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Christa Riffel (Ger)
|11
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|12
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
|14
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|15
|Tatjana Paller (Ger)
|0:01:07
|16
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ger)
|0:02:02
|17
|Lisa Fischer (Ger)
|0:09:19
|18
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|19
|Michaela Ebert (Ger)
|20
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger)
|21
|Tanja Erath (Ger)
|22
|Carolin Dietmann (Ger)
|23
|Christina Koep (Ger)
|24
|Luisa Beck (Ger)
|25
|Franziska Banzer (Ger)
|26
|Lea Feder (Ger)
|27
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
|28
|Beate Zanner (Ger)
|29
|Lisa Brommel (Ger)
|30
|Theres Klein (Ger)
|0:09:25
|31
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:09:55
|32
|Inga Rodieck (Ger)
|33
|Franka Heidenreich (Ger)
|34
|Lisa Robb (Ger)
|35
|Svenja Failenschmid (Ger)
|36
|Larissa Luttuschka (Ger)
|37
|Sam Sandten (Ger)
|38
|Kim Johan Kohlmeyer (Ger)
|0:10:55
|39
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
|0:10:58
|40
|Dörte Martischewsky (Ger)
|41
|Maxie Rathmann (Ger)
|0:14:40
|DNF
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Laura Neumann (Ger)
|DNF
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger)
|DNF
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger)
|DNF
|Gudrun Stock (Ger)
|DNF
|Katharina Venjakob (Ger)
|DNF
|Lena-Marie Gerstäcker (Ger)
|DNF
|Jenny Hofmann (Ger)
|DNF
|Sandra Klotz (Ger)
|DNF
|Marie Wawrzinek (Ger)
|DNF
|Franziska Brauße (Ger)
|DNF
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger)
|DNF
|Yasmin Anstruther (Ger)
|DNF
|Lisa Gärtitz (Ger)
|DNF
|Anna Giesen (Ger)
|DNF
|Sonja Ludwig (Ger)
|DNF
|Emily Schmidt (Ger)
|DNF
|Anja Schneidenbach (Ger)
|DNF
|Paula Weg (Ger)
|DNF
|Cornelia Brückner (Ger)
|DNF
|Katharina Hinz (Ger)
|DNF
|Alexandra Nohles (Ger)
|DNF
|Stefanie Wendt (Ger)
|DNF
|Sandra Janorschke (Ger)
|DNF
|Alina Lange (Ger)
|DNF
|Marie Burneleit (Ger)
|DNF
|Josefine Dreier (Ger)
|DNF
|Julia Deuerlein (Ger)
