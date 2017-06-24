Trending

German nationals: Klein wins women's road race

Brennauer is second, Becker third

Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla) leads the sprint classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cervélo-Bigla's Lisa Klein won the German national title in a sprint photo finish ahead of Canyon-SRAM's and Lisa Brennauer and Hitec's Charlotte Becker. The 20-year-old, who was fourth in the time trial, was in disbelief after her first professional victory.

"I can't believe it right now. This is a really special feeling. I started my sprint early but I trusted Stephie [Pohl] 100% because she did a perfect leadout for me. Clara [Koppenburg] was fighting the whole day and did a long leadout with 5km to go, she was incredible," Klein said. "It was a team performance; without the team I would not have won. In my career, it's one of the greatest moments, I have no words. It's so crazy.

"I've made some mistakes with gearing in the sprints this year and this time everything was perfect; it was really really amazing. Also congratulations to Nicole, in the race [team manager] Thomas told us through the radio that Nicole won which motivated me. And congratulations to Cille [Uttrup Ludwig] for the time trial title, well done."

The team's general manager Thomas Campana echoed the words of Klien, explaining the result was a full team effort and was proud of his riders for giving it their all.

"The German championships was a win of the team. We didn't get rewarded as much as we wanted from the time trial yesterday but last night after the ITT it was interesting to watch the girls. They came back after the race and said 'tomorrow we will try even harder," Campana said.

"On today's course, everything was possible for us. Clara [Koppenburg] was incredible, she is a real German fighter. She kept coming back and driving the pace. She did a leadout from 5km to go to 1km to go then Stephie [Pohl] took over and perfectly delivered Lisa. It was an unbelievable performance from three riders, they wanted it desperately. This is our team mentality and I couldn't be more proud. It's a well-deserved victory for Lisa. It proves again that we are on the right track by developing young riders, signing them for their character and believing in them."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3:10:59
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
4Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
6Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Wiebke Rodieck (Ger)
8Carolin Schiff (Ger)
9Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
10Christa Riffel (Ger)
11Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
12Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
13Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
14Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
15Tatjana Paller (Ger)0:01:07
16Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ger)0:02:02
17Lisa Fischer (Ger)0:09:19
18Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
19Michaela Ebert (Ger)
20Lisa Küllmer (Ger)
21Tanja Erath (Ger)
22Carolin Dietmann (Ger)
23Christina Koep (Ger)
24Luisa Beck (Ger)
25Franziska Banzer (Ger)
26Lea Feder (Ger)
27Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
28Beate Zanner (Ger)
29Lisa Brommel (Ger)
30Theres Klein (Ger)0:09:25
31Stefanie Paul (Ger)0:09:55
32Inga Rodieck (Ger)
33Franka Heidenreich (Ger)
34Lisa Robb (Ger)
35Svenja Failenschmid (Ger)
36Larissa Luttuschka (Ger)
37Sam Sandten (Ger)
38Kim Johan Kohlmeyer (Ger)0:10:55
39Laura Süßemilch (Ger)0:10:58
40Dörte Martischewsky (Ger)
41Maxie Rathmann (Ger)0:14:40
DNFMieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
DNFDaniela Gass (Ger) Servetto Giusta
DNFLaura Neumann (Ger)
DNFBianca Bernhard (Ger)
DNFMelanie Wotsch (Ger)
DNFGudrun Stock (Ger)
DNFKatharina Venjakob (Ger)
DNFLena-Marie Gerstäcker (Ger)
DNFJenny Hofmann (Ger)
DNFSandra Klotz (Ger)
DNFMarie Wawrzinek (Ger)
DNFFranziska Brauße (Ger)
DNFSarah Scharbach (Ger)
DNFYasmin Anstruther (Ger)
DNFLisa Gärtitz (Ger)
DNFAnna Giesen (Ger)
DNFSonja Ludwig (Ger)
DNFEmily Schmidt (Ger)
DNFAnja Schneidenbach (Ger)
DNFPaula Weg (Ger)
DNFCornelia Brückner (Ger)
DNFKatharina Hinz (Ger)
DNFAlexandra Nohles (Ger)
DNFStefanie Wendt (Ger)
DNFSandra Janorschke (Ger)
DNFAlina Lange (Ger)
DNFMarie Burneleit (Ger)
DNFJosefine Dreier (Ger)
DNFJulia Deuerlein (Ger)

