Trending

Tony Martin claims seventh national TT title

Sütterlin, Politt round out podium

German time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

German time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:54:16
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:15
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:10
5Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:02:49
6Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:12
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:25
8Justin Wolfe (Ger)0:04:15
9Dominic Weinstein (Ger)0:04:17
10Ruben Zepunkte (Ger) Development Team Sunweb0:04:23

Latest on Cyclingnews