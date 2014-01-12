Trending

Walsleben defends German cyclo-cross championship

BKPC-Powerplus rider earns fifth elite 'cross title

Brief Results
1Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus)1:03:26
2Marcel Meisen (Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team)0:01:15
3Sascha Weber (Continental Cyclingteam CCI)0:01:51
4Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC Team)0:02:34
5Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks)0:03:19
6Michael Schweizer (Harvestehuder RSV v. 1909)0:05:37
7Yannick Mayer (Bike AID-Ride for help)
8Christoph Ambroziak (RSC 1984 Betzdorf)
9Sascha Wagner (RFC Freilauf Roßbach)
10Toni Bretschneider (ESV Lok Zwickau)

