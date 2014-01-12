Trending

Kupfernagel wins German 'cross title for 12th time

Brandau, Heckmann complete women's podium

Brief Results
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Wolfi's Bike Shop Buggingen)0:43:15
2Elisabeth Brandau (RSC Schönaich)0:01:41
3Lisa Heckmann (VC Darmstadt 1899)0:02:04
4Trixi Worrack (Specialized lululemon)0:03:56
5Jessica Lambracht (RSC Hildesheim)0:04:51
6Caroline Schiff (VC Vegesack)0:05:08
7Gesa Bruchmann (RSG Nordheide)
8Stefanie Paul (RSG Hannover)
9Corinna Lechner (SV Aufbau Altenburg)
10Birgit Hollmann (Team Isaac Torgau)

