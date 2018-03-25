Image 1 of 27 Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Chantal Blaak, world champion, at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 The field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 An attack at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 The attacks at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Marianne Vos at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 The field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Over the cobbles at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 A breakaway at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Jolien D'hoore leads the 2018 Women's WorldTour after Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 The field climbs at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 Mitchelton-Scott at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Boels Dolmans at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Team Sunweb at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 Chantal Blaak leads the field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) won Gent-Wevelgem in a sprint from a group of just over thirty riders after a hard-fought finale. Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) narrowly missed victory for the second year in a row, but takes the overall lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour. Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted to third place.

The main difficulties of the 142.6-kilometre race were the three climbs of the Baneberg, Kemmelberg, and Monteberg, each being ascended twice, as well as three Plugstreet gravel sections in between the two hilly loops.

No rider could get away from the peloton for more than a few minutes on the first 50 kilometres. There were some splits on the Baneberg and the Kemmelberg, but after the Monteberg everything had come back together.

Next up where the three Plugstreets, stretches of gravel roads named for World War 1 events. Raced at high speed, the peloton split into three groups here. The lead group was up to 28 seconds ahead of the second bunch, but the three groups joined up again on the run-in to the second ascent of the Baneberg.

With under 50km to go, the final started here, as a group of six riders attacked just before the climb. They were caught immediately, but the peloton split into two groups in this chase. The two groups came back together before the Kemmelberg, and it was there, with 38km to go, that the decisive move would be made.

The top riders led up the steep cobbled slopes themselves, and after the descent a group of 16 riders had gotten clear of the next group. Most sprinters couldn't keep up with the best puncheurs - Jolien D'hoore was in the first chase group that was quickly brought back to the front by her teammate Gracie Elvin.

Chloe Hosking and Marta Bastianelli (both Alé Cipollini) were even further behind in another group of about 30 riders. Together, this group bridged to the front after a few kilometres of chasing, bringing the first peloton up to some 60 riders.

There were a couple of attacks in the following kilometres; Anouska Koster (WaowDeals) got away briefly, then Rozanne Slik (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) jumped and held a gap of up to 27 seconds through the city of Ypres, passing through the Menin Gate towards the finish in Wevelgem.

In the open landscape after Ypres, Boels Dolmans and Team Sunweb put the race in the gutter in a crosswind section and reduced the front group to 36 riders with 16km to go. In the final ten kilometres, it was again Boels Dolmans and especially Team Sunweb who took charge of the race - not to prepare the sprint, but trying to pre-empt one: Almost every rider of the two teams attacked in turn, but they also closed down each other's attacks every time.

The last to attack was Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) just before the 2-km mark, but she was reeled in by a Boels Dolmans rider, and the race would come down to a sprint. Chloe Hosking went to the front with 500 metres to go, leading out her team mate Marta Bastianelli. Jolien D'hoore opened the sprint 150 metres from the line, Bastianelli went after the Belgian champion and passed her on the last 50 metres, with Lisa Klein finishing third.

"It was a fantastic day for us, everything went as it should," said Bastianelli after the finish. "I have to thank Chloe Hosking for her great leadout, that was fundamental to winning the sprint today."

As a consolation prize, D'hoore took over the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour classification ahead of the Tour of Flanders next Sunday, April 1.

Listen to Bastianelli speak about her victory in the latest Voxwomen video below.

Your 2018 winner of the 5th round of the @UCI_WWT, @GentWevelgem, is former road race world champion@martabasti @CipolliniTeam





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3:41:00 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 11 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 12 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 13 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 14 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 15 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 16 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 17 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 18 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 20 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 21 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 22 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:03 24 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 25 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 26 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:07 27 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 28 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 29 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 32 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:19 33 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:01:48 35 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 36 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 37 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 38 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops 39 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm 40 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 41 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 42 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 43 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 44 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana 45 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 46 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana 47 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 48 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 49 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 50 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 51 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 53 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 54 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm 55 Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 56 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 57 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:52 58 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 59 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 60 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 61 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 62 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 63 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 64 Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 65 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team 66 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 68 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 69 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:56 70 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 71 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 0:02:03 72 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:03:39 73 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 74 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek - Drops 75 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops 76 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 77 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team 78 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 79 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 80 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 81 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm 82 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 83 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 84 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 85 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 86 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling DNF Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling DNF Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm DNF Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling DNF Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm DNF Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm DNF Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling DNF Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNF Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing DNF Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing DNF Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing DNF Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport DNF Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport DNF Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport DNF Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana DNF Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Btc City Ljubljana DNF Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix DNF Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek - Drops DNF Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops DNF Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank DNF Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank DNF Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank DNF Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Brodie Chapman (Aus) DNF Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 DNF Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix DNF Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix DNF Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 DNF Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek - Drops DNF Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNF Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix DNF Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias DNF Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias DNF Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias DNF Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias DNF Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano DNS Jelena Erić (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling

2018 Women's WorldTour ranking after Gent-Wevelgem - Brief results