Trending

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem women's race

Klein and D'hoore complete podium

Image 1 of 27

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

Chantal Blaak, world champion, at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Chantal Blaak, world champion, at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

The field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

The field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

An attack at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

An attack at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

The attacks at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

The attacks at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Marianne Vos at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Marianne Vos at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

The field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

The field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Over the cobbles at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Over the cobbles at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

A breakaway at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

A breakaway at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Jolien D'hoore leads the 2018 Women's WorldTour after Gent-Wevelgem

Jolien D'hoore leads the 2018 Women's WorldTour after Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

The field climbs at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

The field climbs at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

Mitchelton-Scott at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Mitchelton-Scott at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Boels Dolmans at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Boels Dolmans at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Team Sunweb at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Team Sunweb at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

Chantal Blaak leads the field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Chantal Blaak leads the field at Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) won Gent-Wevelgem in a sprint from a group of just over thirty riders after a hard-fought finale. Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) narrowly missed victory for the second year in a row, but takes the overall lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour. Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted to third place.

Related Articles

Bastianelli: Gent-Wevelgem win is a reward for all my hard work

The main difficulties of the 142.6-kilometre race were the three climbs of the Baneberg, Kemmelberg, and Monteberg, each being ascended twice, as well as three Plugstreet gravel sections in between the two hilly loops.

No rider could get away from the peloton for more than a few minutes on the first 50 kilometres. There were some splits on the Baneberg and the Kemmelberg, but after the Monteberg everything had come back together.

Next up where the three Plugstreets, stretches of gravel roads named for World War 1 events. Raced at high speed, the peloton split into three groups here. The lead group was up to 28 seconds ahead of the second bunch, but the three groups joined up again on the run-in to the second ascent of the Baneberg.

With under 50km to go, the final started here, as a group of six riders attacked just before the climb. They were caught immediately, but the peloton split into two groups in this chase. The two groups came back together before the Kemmelberg, and it was there, with 38km to go, that the decisive move would be made.

The top riders led up the steep cobbled slopes themselves, and after the descent a group of 16 riders had gotten clear of the next group. Most sprinters couldn't keep up with the best puncheurs - Jolien D'hoore was in the first chase group that was quickly brought back to the front by her teammate Gracie Elvin.

Chloe Hosking and Marta Bastianelli (both Alé Cipollini) were even further behind in another group of about 30 riders. Together, this group bridged to the front after a few kilometres of chasing, bringing the first peloton up to some 60 riders.

There were a couple of attacks in the following kilometres; Anouska Koster (WaowDeals) got away briefly, then Rozanne Slik (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) jumped and held a gap of up to 27 seconds through the city of Ypres, passing through the Menin Gate towards the finish in Wevelgem.

In the open landscape after Ypres, Boels Dolmans and Team Sunweb put the race in the gutter in a crosswind section and reduced the front group to 36 riders with 16km to go. In the final ten kilometres, it was again Boels Dolmans and especially Team Sunweb who took charge of the race - not to prepare the sprint, but trying to pre-empt one: Almost every rider of the two teams attacked in turn, but they also closed down each other's attacks every time.

The last to attack was Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) just before the 2-km mark, but she was reeled in by a Boels Dolmans rider, and the race would come down to a sprint. Chloe Hosking went to the front with 500 metres to go, leading out her team mate Marta Bastianelli. Jolien D'hoore opened the sprint 150 metres from the line, Bastianelli went after the Belgian champion and passed her on the last 50 metres, with Lisa Klein finishing third.

"It was a fantastic day for us, everything went as it should," said Bastianelli after the finish. "I have to thank Chloe Hosking for her great leadout, that was fundamental to winning the sprint today."

As a consolation prize, D'hoore took over the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour classification ahead of the Tour of Flanders next Sunday, April 1.

Listen to Bastianelli speak about her victory in the latest Voxwomen video below.

Your 2018 winner of the 5th round of the @UCI_WWT, @GentWevelgem, is former road race world champion@martabasti @CipolliniTeam

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini3:41:00
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
10Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
11Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
12Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
15Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
16Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
18Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
20Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
21Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
22Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:03
24Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
25Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
26Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:07
27Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
28Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
29Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
32Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:19
33Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:01:48
35Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
36Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
37Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
39Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
40Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
41Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
42Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
43Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
45Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
46Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
47Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
48Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
49Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
51Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
53Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
54Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm
55Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
56Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:01:52
58Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
59Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
60Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
61Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
62Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
63Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
64Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
68Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
69Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:56
70Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
71Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:02:03
72Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:03:39
73Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
74Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek - Drops
75Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
76Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
77Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
78Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
79Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
80Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
81Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
82Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
83Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
84Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
85Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
86Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFSara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFTetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFMarta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
DNFKelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFChiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFMonique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFAlexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFAlice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFVita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFSusanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Aze) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFElizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek - Drops
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEmma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFClara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFBrodie Chapman (Aus)
DNFIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEmma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFBelle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFThalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
DNFLija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFSusanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
DNFJulie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Trek - Drops
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAngelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAmalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFLisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFMarjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
DNFSandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFHenrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFAne Iriarte Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFLierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFHeidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNSJelena Erić (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling

 

2018 Women's WorldTour ranking after Gent-Wevelgem - Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women380pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing350
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini350
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam290
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini280
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam253
7Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team235
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam205
9Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team185
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5160

Latest on Cyclingnews