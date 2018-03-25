Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem women's race
Klein and D'hoore complete podium
Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) won Gent-Wevelgem in a sprint from a group of just over thirty riders after a hard-fought finale. Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) narrowly missed victory for the second year in a row, but takes the overall lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour. Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted to third place.
The main difficulties of the 142.6-kilometre race were the three climbs of the Baneberg, Kemmelberg, and Monteberg, each being ascended twice, as well as three Plugstreet gravel sections in between the two hilly loops.
No rider could get away from the peloton for more than a few minutes on the first 50 kilometres. There were some splits on the Baneberg and the Kemmelberg, but after the Monteberg everything had come back together.
Next up where the three Plugstreets, stretches of gravel roads named for World War 1 events. Raced at high speed, the peloton split into three groups here. The lead group was up to 28 seconds ahead of the second bunch, but the three groups joined up again on the run-in to the second ascent of the Baneberg.
With under 50km to go, the final started here, as a group of six riders attacked just before the climb. They were caught immediately, but the peloton split into two groups in this chase. The two groups came back together before the Kemmelberg, and it was there, with 38km to go, that the decisive move would be made.
The top riders led up the steep cobbled slopes themselves, and after the descent a group of 16 riders had gotten clear of the next group. Most sprinters couldn't keep up with the best puncheurs - Jolien D'hoore was in the first chase group that was quickly brought back to the front by her teammate Gracie Elvin.
Chloe Hosking and Marta Bastianelli (both Alé Cipollini) were even further behind in another group of about 30 riders. Together, this group bridged to the front after a few kilometres of chasing, bringing the first peloton up to some 60 riders.
There were a couple of attacks in the following kilometres; Anouska Koster (WaowDeals) got away briefly, then Rozanne Slik (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) jumped and held a gap of up to 27 seconds through the city of Ypres, passing through the Menin Gate towards the finish in Wevelgem.
In the open landscape after Ypres, Boels Dolmans and Team Sunweb put the race in the gutter in a crosswind section and reduced the front group to 36 riders with 16km to go. In the final ten kilometres, it was again Boels Dolmans and especially Team Sunweb who took charge of the race - not to prepare the sprint, but trying to pre-empt one: Almost every rider of the two teams attacked in turn, but they also closed down each other's attacks every time.
The last to attack was Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) just before the 2-km mark, but she was reeled in by a Boels Dolmans rider, and the race would come down to a sprint. Chloe Hosking went to the front with 500 metres to go, leading out her team mate Marta Bastianelli. Jolien D'hoore opened the sprint 150 metres from the line, Bastianelli went after the Belgian champion and passed her on the last 50 metres, with Lisa Klein finishing third.
"It was a fantastic day for us, everything went as it should," said Bastianelli after the finish. "I have to thank Chloe Hosking for her great leadout, that was fundamental to winning the sprint today."
As a consolation prize, D'hoore took over the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour classification ahead of the Tour of Flanders next Sunday, April 1.
Listen to Bastianelli speak about her victory in the latest Voxwomen video below.
Your 2018 winner of the 5th round of the @UCI_WWT, @GentWevelgem, is former road race world champion@martabasti @CipolliniTeam
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3:41:00
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|11
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|15
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|16
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:03
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|25
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:07
|27
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|28
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|29
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|32
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:19
|33
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:01:48
|35
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|36
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|37
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
|39
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|40
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|41
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|42
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|43
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|45
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|46
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
|47
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|48
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|49
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|51
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|54
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|55
|Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:52
|58
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|59
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|60
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|62
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|63
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|64
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|65
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|68
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|69
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|70
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|71
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:02:03
|72
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:03:39
|73
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|74
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek - Drops
|75
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
|76
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|77
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|79
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|81
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|82
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|83
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|84
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|85
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|86
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|DNF
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|DNF
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek - Drops
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brodie Chapman (Aus)
|DNF
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek - Drops
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNS
|Jelena Erić (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
2018 Women's WorldTour ranking after Gent-Wevelgem - Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|380
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|350
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|350
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|290
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|280
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|253
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|235
|8
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|205
|9
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|185
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|160
