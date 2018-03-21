Gent-Wevelgem Women 2018 - Past winners
Champions from from 2012-2017
Gent-Wevelgem past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|2017
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|2016
|Chantal Black (Ned)
|2015
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
|2014
|Lauren Hall (USA)
|2013
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|2012
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr)
