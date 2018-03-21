Trending

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2018 - Past winners

Champions from from 2012-2017

Yes! Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) celebrates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gent-Wevelgem past winners

#Rider Name (Country)
2017Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
2016Chantal Black (Ned)
2015Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
2014Lauren Hall (USA)
2013Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2012Lizzie Armitstead (GBr)

