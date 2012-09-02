Van Gilder doubles up in Gateway Cup day two
Kriek nets second Jelly Belly win
Tour de Francis Park: -
With a tenuous weather outlook for day two of the THF Realty Gateway Cup, riders gathered for another round of criterium racing in the streets of St. Louis, MO. Marking another year in the Francis Park neighborhood of the Midwest river town, the Tour de Francis showcased a demanding course that proved resistant to the flurry of attacks that would come throughout the day.
For the second day running, the women’s field set out in a downpour and worked their way through the fast but deceptively demanding course in South St. Louis, MO. A reversal of the previous day’s tactics saw the typically animated Vanderkitten-Focus team somewhat subdued as they watched the race unfold around them. Perhaps smarting from a fourth place finish the preceding day despite numerous breakaways, Vanderkitten-Focus monitored the field and did what they needed to stay in control.
Despite several attempts at solo moves by various riders late in the race, Vanderkitten stayed focused and refused to take the bait. In the end, the powerful sprint of Laura van Gilder again proved too much for the team, but Vanderkitten was consoled with a second place for Vanessa Drigo and a third for local aggressor Maura Kinsella.
While the men’s race enjoyed clearing skies and drying roads for their race, the tactics were as much of a standoff as the women’s event. Throughout the seventy-five minute race, the elite teams of Jelly Belly and Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder went head to head with locals from Gateway Harley Davidson and Mercy Cycling Team. No breaks were given any leash, despite Jelly Belly sending man after man on the attack, at one point taking local rider Devin Clark to carve out a ten second gap for four laps.
With Jelly Belly attacking and counter attacking, Kenda stayed in the wings, allowing Gateway Harley Davidson and Mercy to dictate the chase. At the finish, Jelly Belly delivered on their strong teamwork, bringing Chris Kriek to the win ahead of Isaac Howe from Kenda, who placed runner up for the second day running. Howe’s second place brought him the overall lead in the Gateway Cup while Zack Allison of Mercy rounded out the podium, earning his squad some plaudits for their hard work. Left empty handed at the Tour de Francis, Gateway Harley Davidson will hope to get their timing dialed in for the final two days of racing.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|2
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|3
|Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)
|4
|Shadd Smith (Mercy Cycling Team)
|5
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|7
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|8
|Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|9
|Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|11
|Stephen Tilford
|12
|David Reyes (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
|13
|Sean Metz (Sammy's Bike)
|14
|Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
|15
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|16
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|17
|Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
|18
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
|19
|Daniel Eaton (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|20
|Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|21
|John Thrasher (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|22
|Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish Racing Team)
|23
|Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
|24
|Mark French (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
|25
|Ryan Halloran (The Wheel Racing)
|26
|Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
|27
|Shane Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|28
|Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
|29
|Brett Bohanan (Dogfish Racing Team)
|30
|Steven Robinson (Zealous Racing)
|31
|Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|32
|Brian Kaker (LAPT CC)
|33
|Christopher Curran (Sammy's Bike)
|34
|Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|35
|Robert White (RACC pb GG)
|36
|Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|37
|Alex Grman
|38
|Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|39
|Michael Smith
|40
|Lucas Guyton (American Equity Racng Team)
|41
|William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|42
|Dustin Greer
|43
|Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|44
|Kent Woermann (Tradewind Energy)
|45
|Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing)
|46
|Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team)
|47
|Benjamin Silk (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|48
|Patrick Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|49
|Lawrence Simonson (Walt's Bike Shop)
|50
|James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
|51
|William Rekemeyer (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|52
|Isaiah Newkirk
|53
|Ryan Wachter (Dogfish Racing Team)
|54
|Noah Kinney
|55
|Brian West (World of Bikes)
|56
|Chad Briggs (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|57
|John Straub (Hub Bicycle Company)
|58
|Derek Cassaday (Bikes To You / World of Bikes)
|59
|Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team)
|60
|Jeremy Bock (Dogfish Racing Team)
|61
|Richard Breininger
|62
|Jerome Rewerts (Zealous Racing)
|63
|Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
|64
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|65
|Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team)
|66
|Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|67
|John Funk (GP Velotek)
|68
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|69
|Michael Jenich (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|70
|Luke Bligh (Dogfish Racing Team)
|71
|Bill Marshall (KCCX/Fuji)
|72
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|73
|Eric Blankinship (Rhythm Racing)
|74
|Thomas Clark (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|75
|Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|76
|Nicholas Ramirez (ENZO'S Cycling)
|77
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|78
|Peder Hulse (Green Street Cycling)
|79
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|80
|Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|81
|Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|82
|Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|83
|Martin Lang
|84
|Johnny Merli (Dogfish Racing Team)
|85
|Ian Baker (McDonalds Cycling Team)
|86
|Jeffrey Schroetlin (Dogfish Racing Team)
|87
|Kevin Willbanks (Dogfish Racing Team)
|88
|Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|89
|Dan Mccarthy
|90
|Tracy Smith (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|91
|Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team)
|92
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|93
|Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
|94
|Chris Creed (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|95
|Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|96
|Keaton Hanson
|97
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|98
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|99
|Andrew Buntz (Bikes To You / World of Bikes)
|100
|Michael Bruzina (Dogfish Racing Team)
|101
|Antonio Valenti (RACC pb GG)
|102
|Clayton Chase (RACC pb GG)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|2
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|3
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|5
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|6
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|7
|Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia National Team)
|8
|Hayley Giddens
|9
|Britta Siegel
|10
|Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|11
|Kathryne Carr (Paceline Projects pb Veloforma)
|12
|Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|13
|Sydney Hatten (Team Nebo Ridge)
|14
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|15
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|16
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
|17
|Jamie Valencheck (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
|18
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|19
|Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|20
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|21
|Yesica Mendoza
|22
|Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|23
|Lindsay Fox
|24
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|25
|Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
|26
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects pb Veloforma)
|27
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|28
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|29
|Vera Divenyi (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella)
