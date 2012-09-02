Trending

Image 1 of 16

Vanderkitten plays the waiting game

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 16

Attack were given no freedom at the Tour de Francis

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 16

Barbasol gets back in the race

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 16

Devin Clark shadows Ricardo Van der Velde

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 16

Gateway Harley Davidson begins their tactics

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 16

Gateway Harley Davidson gets to work

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 16

Jelly Belly mass at the front

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 16

Laura van Gilder forces Vanderkitten into second and third

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 16

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 16

Overall leader Brad Huff waits out the sprint

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 16

Pro mens podium Tour de Francis

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 16

Racers battle wet roads at the Tour de Francis

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 16

Sarah Rice attempts a solo move

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 16

Steve Tilford leads the pack

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 16

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 16

The women's field set off in a downpour

(Image credit: Matt James)

With a tenuous weather outlook for day two of the THF Realty Gateway Cup, riders gathered for another round of criterium racing in the streets of St. Louis, MO. Marking another year in the Francis Park neighborhood of the Midwest river town, the Tour de Francis showcased a demanding course that proved resistant to the flurry of attacks that would come throughout the day.

For the second day running, the women’s field set out in a downpour and worked their way through the fast but deceptively demanding course in South St. Louis, MO. A reversal of the previous day’s tactics saw the typically animated Vanderkitten-Focus team somewhat subdued as they watched the race unfold around them. Perhaps smarting from a fourth place finish the preceding day despite numerous breakaways, Vanderkitten-Focus monitored the field and did what they needed to stay in control.

Despite several attempts at solo moves by various riders late in the race, Vanderkitten stayed focused and refused to take the bait. In the end, the powerful sprint of Laura van Gilder again proved too much for the team, but Vanderkitten was consoled with a second place for Vanessa Drigo and a third for local aggressor Maura Kinsella.

While the men’s race enjoyed clearing skies and drying roads for their race, the tactics were as much of a standoff as the women’s event. Throughout the seventy-five minute race, the elite teams of Jelly Belly and Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder went head to head with locals from Gateway Harley Davidson and Mercy Cycling Team. No breaks were given any leash, despite Jelly Belly sending man after man on the attack, at one point taking local rider Devin Clark to carve out a ten second gap for four laps.

With Jelly Belly attacking and counter attacking, Kenda stayed in the wings, allowing Gateway Harley Davidson and Mercy to dictate the chase. At the finish, Jelly Belly delivered on their strong teamwork, bringing Chris Kriek to the win ahead of Isaac Howe from Kenda, who placed runner up for the second day running. Howe’s second place brought him the overall lead in the Gateway Cup while Zack Allison of Mercy rounded out the podium, earning his squad some plaudits for their hard work. Left empty handed at the Tour de Francis, Gateway Harley Davidson will hope to get their timing dialed in for the final two days of racing.

Full results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
2Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
3Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)
4Shadd Smith (Mercy Cycling Team)
5Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team)
6Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
7Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
8Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
9Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
11Stephen Tilford
12David Reyes (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
13Sean Metz (Sammy's Bike)
14Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
15William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
16Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
17Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
18Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
19Daniel Eaton (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
20Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
21John Thrasher (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
22Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish Racing Team)
23Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
24Mark French (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
25Ryan Halloran (The Wheel Racing)
26Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
27Shane Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
28Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
29Brett Bohanan (Dogfish Racing Team)
30Steven Robinson (Zealous Racing)
31Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
32Brian Kaker (LAPT CC)
33Christopher Curran (Sammy's Bike)
34Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen)
35Robert White (RACC pb GG)
36Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
37Alex Grman
38Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
39Michael Smith
40Lucas Guyton (American Equity Racng Team)
41William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
42Dustin Greer
43Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
44Kent Woermann (Tradewind Energy)
45Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing)
46Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team)
47Benjamin Silk (Bicycles of Tulsa)
48Patrick Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
49Lawrence Simonson (Walt's Bike Shop)
50James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
51William Rekemeyer (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
52Isaiah Newkirk
53Ryan Wachter (Dogfish Racing Team)
54Noah Kinney
55Brian West (World of Bikes)
56Chad Briggs (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
57John Straub (Hub Bicycle Company)
58Derek Cassaday (Bikes To You / World of Bikes)
59Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team)
60Jeremy Bock (Dogfish Racing Team)
61Richard Breininger
62Jerome Rewerts (Zealous Racing)
63Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
64Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
65Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team)
66Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
67John Funk (GP Velotek)
68John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
69Michael Jenich (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
70Luke Bligh (Dogfish Racing Team)
71Bill Marshall (KCCX/Fuji)
72Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
73Eric Blankinship (Rhythm Racing)
74Thomas Clark (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
75Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
76Nicholas Ramirez (ENZO'S Cycling)
77Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
78Peder Hulse (Green Street Cycling)
79Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
80Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen)
81Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
82Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
83Martin Lang
84Johnny Merli (Dogfish Racing Team)
85Ian Baker (McDonalds Cycling Team)
86Jeffrey Schroetlin (Dogfish Racing Team)
87Kevin Willbanks (Dogfish Racing Team)
88Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
89Dan Mccarthy
90Tracy Smith (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
91Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team)
92Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
93Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
94Chris Creed (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
95Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
96Keaton Hanson
97Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
98Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
99Andrew Buntz (Bikes To You / World of Bikes)
100Michael Bruzina (Dogfish Racing Team)
101Antonio Valenti (RACC pb GG)
102Clayton Chase (RACC pb GG)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
2Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
3Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
4Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
5Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
6Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
7Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia National Team)
8Hayley Giddens
9Britta Siegel
10Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
11Kathryne Carr (Paceline Projects pb Veloforma)
12Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
13Sydney Hatten (Team Nebo Ridge)
14Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
15Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
16Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
17Jamie Valencheck (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
18Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
19Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
20Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)
21Yesica Mendoza
22Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
23Lindsay Fox
24Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
25Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
26Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects pb Veloforma)
27Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
28Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
29Vera Divenyi (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella)

 

