Image 1 of 13 The Gateway Cup's Giro della Montagna men's podium (L-R): Ricardo Van der Velde, Brad Huff, Isaac Howe (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 13 Devin Clark drives the early break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 13 The women's field leaves the chase to Vanderkitten-Focus (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 13 The men's field in the Giro della Montagna (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 13 The Giro della Montagna is a fan favourite (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 13 Mellow Mushroom controls the break for Laura van Gilder (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 13 Maura Kinsella works to manage the gap (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 13 Kenda works for overall leader Isaac Howe (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 13 Kenda and Jelly Belly fight to control the field (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 13 Jelly Belly was aggressive all day (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 13 Jelly Belly set up Brad Huff (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 13 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) pulls the winning break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 13 The Gateway Cup's Giro della Montagna women's podium (L-R): Gwen Inglis, Laura Van Gilder, Carrie Cash Wootten (Image credit: Matt James)

The 27th running of the Giro della Montagna marked the third stop of the THF Realty Gateway Cup and while violent storms no longer threatened, the temperamental weather served up some surprises for the pro fields.

The women's race began somewhat tentatively as riders spent much of the race sizing each other up on a course with four tight corners and a long, dragging climb. Few attacks took place in the first half of the race while the field worked out how to approach the event.

Finally, a prime lap with 10 laps to go sparked an attack from Gwen Inglis of Team Kenda who dragged overall leader Laura van Gilder clear to carve out a slender advantage for the next several laps. While it seemed inconceivable that the field would allow Van Gilder to ride away, there was no concerted chase from behind.

As the breakaway's lead stretched past the 30-second mark, the field looked to Vanderkitten-Focus to take up the chase and the team seemed uninterested in doing the bulk of the work unassisted. With the stalemate in the peloton, the break stayed clear with Van Gilder eventually jumping away from Inglis to win solo, cementing an unassailable lead in the overall and taking her third win in three days. Carrie Cash-Wooten of Pedal the Cause took the field sprint to round out the podium, following up on a string of strong rides the previous two days.

If the women's race started out a bit timid, the men's race was anything but as Jelly Belly came roaring out of the blocks with repeated attacks in the opening laps. Their efforts strung out the race immediately and put the field in the red. Eventually, Ricardo Van Der Velde took Devin Clark (Cannonball-The Hub) and Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) on a break that gained ground on the field for five laps.

Unfortunately, the last bits of Hurricane Isaac that had plagued the weekend for the racers brought a final, brief downpour that wreaked havoc on the field. Slick roads brought an end to the break's cohesion and took down a number of riders in the field, which then broke into countless fragments. The chaos took all organization out of the group and Jelly Belly decided to move toward the front to control what was left of the race.

Nothing was given any freedom for the remainder of the evening and with three to go, Jelly Belly formed a train on the front which inevitably brought Brad Huff another win and the overall lead with teammate Van Der Velde in second. Desperate to hang on to his leader's jersey, Isaac Howe (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) finished third and managed to keep the hopes of his overall alive.

With one day left in the 2012 THF Realty Gateway Cup, it remains to be seen if anyone in the women's field can deal with Laura van Gilder and if Kenda will have an answer to Jelly Belly's weekend long dominance in tomorrow's finale.

Full Results

Elite men 1 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team) 2 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 3 Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 4 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 5 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 6 Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team) 7 Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot) 9 Stephen Tilford 10 Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 11 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 12 Shadd Smith (Mercy Cycling Team) 13 Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 14 Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 15 Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 16 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 17 Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 18 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC) 19 John Thrasher (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) 20 Sean Metz (Sammy's Bike) 21 Michael (Dogfish Racing Team) 22 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team) 23 Robert White (RACC p/b GG) 24 Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team) 25 Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles) 26 Brian Kaker (LAPT CC) 27 Keaton Hanson 28 Lawrence Simonson (Walt's Bike Shop) 29 Alex Grman 30 Jonathon Schilling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development) 31 Richard Breininger 32 Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 33 Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team) 34 Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team) 35 Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 36 Michael Smith 37 Nicholas Ramirez (ENZO'S Cycling) 38 Dan McCarthy 39 Christopher Curran (Sammy's Bike) 40 Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen) 41 Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing) 42 Henry Willis (The Fit Lab) 43 Patrick Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) 44 Clayton Chase (RACC p/b GG) 45 James VanDeven (Dogfish Racing Team) 46 Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward) 47 Andrew Lister (Wheelfast Cycling Team) 48 Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 49 Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) 50 Mark French (Quantum Mesa Cycles) 51 Bill Marshall (KCCX/Fuji) 52 Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 53 Brett Bohanan (Dogfish Racing Team) 54 Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team) 55 Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 56 Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward) 57 Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team) 58 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team) 59 Ryan Halloran (The Wheel Racing) 60 Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 61 Martin Lang 62 Hayden Warner (Off the Front Racing) 63 Austin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team) 64 Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub) 65 William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 66 Kent Woermann (Tradewind Energy) 67 Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team) 68 Mark Murawski (Gateway Cycling Club) 69 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 70 William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 71 Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 72 Michael Bruzina (Dogfish Racing Team) 73 Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 74 William Rekemeyer (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 75 John Straub (Hub Bicycle Company) 76 Steven Robinson (Zealous Racing) 77 Derek Cassaday (Bikes To You / World of Bikes) 78 Jerome Rewerts (Zealous Racing) 79 Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 80 Dustin Greer 81 Eric Blankinship (Rhythm Racing) 82 Chad Briggs (Korte Hammer Down Racing) 83 Noah Kinney 84 Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish Racing Team) 85 Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team) 86 Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen) 87 Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team) 88 Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) 88 Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) 89 David Reyes (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team) DNF Lucas Guyton (American Equity Racng Team) DNF Benjamin Silk (Bicycles of Tulsa) DNF Andrew Buntz (Bikes To You / World of Bikes) DNF Larry Yancey (Boston Mountain Cyclists) DNF John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America) DNF Timothy Clark (Colavita Racing) DNF Jeffrey Schroetlin (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Johnny Merli (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Joshua Carter (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Justin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Kevin Willbanks (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Ryan Wachter (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Chris Creed (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF John (GP Velotek) DNF Christopher Hulse (Green Street Cycling) DNF John Marbarger (Green Street Cycling) DNF Peder Hulse (Green Street Cycling) DNF Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNF Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing) DNF John Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing) DNF Thomas Clark (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) DNF Ian Baker (McDonalds Cycling Team) DNF Jason Knight (Mercy Cycling Team) DNF Dylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team) DNF Jason Knight (Mercy Cycling Team) DNF Maurice Hessel (Metro East Cycling) DNF Patrick Gribbon (Momentum Racing) DNF Antonio Valenti (RACC p/b GG) DNF Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) DNF Nicholas Grigsby (Team WHAYNE) DNF Ryan Heydenrych (Walmart/Baugh Financial) DNF Brian West (World of Bikes) DNF Isaiah Newkirk DNS Weston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling) DNS Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) DNS David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) DNS Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNS Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNS Eduardo Nieuwenhuyzen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) DNS Joshua Leibowitz (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) DNS Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE) DNS Brice Jones (Snapple Cycling Team) DNS Jake Buescher (xXx Racing) DNS Benjamin Weaver (Zipp Factory Team)