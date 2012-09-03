Brad Huff takes second win at the Gateway Cup
Laura van Gilder makes it three
Giro della Montagna: -
The 27th running of the Giro della Montagna marked the third stop of the THF Realty Gateway Cup and while violent storms no longer threatened, the temperamental weather served up some surprises for the pro fields.
The women's race began somewhat tentatively as riders spent much of the race sizing each other up on a course with four tight corners and a long, dragging climb. Few attacks took place in the first half of the race while the field worked out how to approach the event.
Finally, a prime lap with 10 laps to go sparked an attack from Gwen Inglis of Team Kenda who dragged overall leader Laura van Gilder clear to carve out a slender advantage for the next several laps. While it seemed inconceivable that the field would allow Van Gilder to ride away, there was no concerted chase from behind.
As the breakaway's lead stretched past the 30-second mark, the field looked to Vanderkitten-Focus to take up the chase and the team seemed uninterested in doing the bulk of the work unassisted. With the stalemate in the peloton, the break stayed clear with Van Gilder eventually jumping away from Inglis to win solo, cementing an unassailable lead in the overall and taking her third win in three days. Carrie Cash-Wooten of Pedal the Cause took the field sprint to round out the podium, following up on a string of strong rides the previous two days.
If the women's race started out a bit timid, the men's race was anything but as Jelly Belly came roaring out of the blocks with repeated attacks in the opening laps. Their efforts strung out the race immediately and put the field in the red. Eventually, Ricardo Van Der Velde took Devin Clark (Cannonball-The Hub) and Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) on a break that gained ground on the field for five laps.
Unfortunately, the last bits of Hurricane Isaac that had plagued the weekend for the racers brought a final, brief downpour that wreaked havoc on the field. Slick roads brought an end to the break's cohesion and took down a number of riders in the field, which then broke into countless fragments. The chaos took all organization out of the group and Jelly Belly decided to move toward the front to control what was left of the race.
Nothing was given any freedom for the remainder of the evening and with three to go, Jelly Belly formed a train on the front which inevitably brought Brad Huff another win and the overall lead with teammate Van Der Velde in second. Desperate to hang on to his leader's jersey, Isaac Howe (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) finished third and managed to keep the hopes of his overall alive.
With one day left in the 2012 THF Realty Gateway Cup, it remains to be seen if anyone in the women's field can deal with Laura van Gilder and if Kenda will have an answer to Jelly Belly's weekend long dominance in tomorrow's finale.
Full Results
|1
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|3
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|4
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|5
|Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|6
|Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)
|7
|Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|9
|Stephen Tilford
|10
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|11
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|12
|Shadd Smith (Mercy Cycling Team)
|13
|Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|14
|Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
|15
|Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
|16
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|17
|Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|18
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
|19
|John Thrasher (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|20
|Sean Metz (Sammy's Bike)
|21
|Michael (Dogfish Racing Team)
|22
|Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
|23
|Robert White (RACC p/b GG)
|24
|Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|25
|Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
|26
|Brian Kaker (LAPT CC)
|27
|Keaton Hanson
|28
|Lawrence Simonson (Walt's Bike Shop)
|29
|Alex Grman
|30
|Jonathon Schilling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|31
|Richard Breininger
|32
|Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|33
|Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team)
|34
|Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|35
|Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|36
|Michael Smith
|37
|Nicholas Ramirez (ENZO'S Cycling)
|38
|Dan McCarthy
|39
|Christopher Curran (Sammy's Bike)
|40
|Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|41
|Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing)
|42
|Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)
|43
|Patrick Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|44
|Clayton Chase (RACC p/b GG)
|45
|James VanDeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
|46
|Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
|47
|Andrew Lister (Wheelfast Cycling Team)
|48
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|49
|Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|50
|Mark French (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
|51
|Bill Marshall (KCCX/Fuji)
|52
|Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|53
|Brett Bohanan (Dogfish Racing Team)
|54
|Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team)
|55
|Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|56
|Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
|57
|Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team)
|58
|Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team)
|59
|Ryan Halloran (The Wheel Racing)
|60
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|61
|Martin Lang
|62
|Hayden Warner (Off the Front Racing)
|63
|Austin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team)
|64
|Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
|65
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|66
|Kent Woermann (Tradewind Energy)
|67
|Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
|68
|Mark Murawski (Gateway Cycling Club)
|69
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|70
|William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|71
|Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|72
|Michael Bruzina (Dogfish Racing Team)
|73
|Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|74
|William Rekemeyer (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|75
|John Straub (Hub Bicycle Company)
|76
|Steven Robinson (Zealous Racing)
|77
|Derek Cassaday (Bikes To You / World of Bikes)
|78
|Jerome Rewerts (Zealous Racing)
|79
|Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|80
|Dustin Greer
|81
|Eric Blankinship (Rhythm Racing)
|82
|Chad Briggs (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|83
|Noah Kinney
|84
|Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish Racing Team)
|85
|Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team)
|86
|Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|87
|Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
|88
|Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|88
|Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|89
|David Reyes (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
|DNF
|Lucas Guyton (American Equity Racng Team)
|DNF
|Benjamin Silk (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (Bikes To You / World of Bikes)
|DNF
|Larry Yancey (Boston Mountain Cyclists)
|DNF
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|DNF
|Timothy Clark (Colavita Racing)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Schroetlin (Dogfish Racing Team)
|DNF
|Johnny Merli (Dogfish Racing Team)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (Dogfish Racing Team)
|DNF
|Justin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team)
|DNF
|Kevin Willbanks (Dogfish Racing Team)
|DNF
|Ryan Wachter (Dogfish Racing Team)
|DNF
|Chris Creed (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|John (GP Velotek)
|DNF
|Christopher Hulse (Green Street Cycling)
|DNF
|John Marbarger (Green Street Cycling)
|DNF
|Peder Hulse (Green Street Cycling)
|DNF
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|DNF
|John Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|DNF
|Thomas Clark (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|DNF
|Ian Baker (McDonalds Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jason Knight (Mercy Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Dylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jason Knight (Mercy Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Maurice Hessel (Metro East Cycling)
|DNF
|Patrick Gribbon (Momentum Racing)
|DNF
|Antonio Valenti (RACC p/b GG)
|DNF
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|Nicholas Grigsby (Team WHAYNE)
|DNF
|Ryan Heydenrych (Walmart/Baugh Financial)
|DNF
|Brian West (World of Bikes)
|DNF
|Isaiah Newkirk
|DNS
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling)
|DNS
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|DNS
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|DNS
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNS
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Eduardo Nieuwenhuyzen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|DNS
|Joshua Leibowitz (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|DNS
|Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|DNS
|Brice Jones (Snapple Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|DNS
|Benjamin Weaver (Zipp Factory Team)
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|2
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|3
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|4
|Hayley Giddens
|5
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|6
|Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia National Team)
|7
|Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
|8
|Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|9
|Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|10
|Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|11
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|12
|Britta Siegel
|13
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|14
|Jenette Williams (Jeff's Bike Shop)
|15
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
|16
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|17
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|18
|Kathryne Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|19
|Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|20
|Lindsay Fox
|21
|Jennifer (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|22
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|23
|Jamie Valencheck (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
|24
|Vera Divenyi (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella)
|25
|Catherine Walberg (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|26
|Marilyn Cullinane (Florida Velo)
|27
|Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|28
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|29
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|30
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|31
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNS
|Elizabeth Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
|DNS
|Kyleanne Hunter (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella)
|DNS
|Christine Roettger (Pedal The Cause)
