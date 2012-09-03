Trending

Brad Huff takes second win at the Gateway Cup

Laura van Gilder makes it three

Image 1 of 13

The Gateway Cup's Giro della Montagna men's podium (L-R): Ricardo Van der Velde, Brad Huff, Isaac Howe

The Gateway Cup's Giro della Montagna men's podium (L-R): Ricardo Van der Velde, Brad Huff, Isaac Howe
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 13

Devin Clark drives the early break

Devin Clark drives the early break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 13

The women's field leaves the chase to Vanderkitten-Focus

The women's field leaves the chase to Vanderkitten-Focus
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 13

The men's field in the Giro della Montagna

The men's field in the Giro della Montagna
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 13

The Giro della Montagna is a fan favourite

The Giro della Montagna is a fan favourite
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 13

Mellow Mushroom controls the break for Laura van Gilder

Mellow Mushroom controls the break for Laura van Gilder
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 13

Maura Kinsella works to manage the gap

Maura Kinsella works to manage the gap
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 13

Kenda works for overall leader Isaac Howe

Kenda works for overall leader Isaac Howe
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 13

Kenda and Jelly Belly fight to control the field

Kenda and Jelly Belly fight to control the field
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 13

Jelly Belly was aggressive all day

Jelly Belly was aggressive all day
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 13

Jelly Belly set up Brad Huff

Jelly Belly set up Brad Huff
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 13

Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) pulls the winning break

Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) pulls the winning break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 13

The Gateway Cup's Giro della Montagna women's podium (L-R): Gwen Inglis, Laura Van Gilder, Carrie Cash Wootten

The Gateway Cup's Giro della Montagna women's podium (L-R): Gwen Inglis, Laura Van Gilder, Carrie Cash Wootten
(Image credit: Matt James)

The 27th running of the Giro della Montagna marked the third stop of the THF Realty Gateway Cup and while violent storms no longer threatened, the temperamental weather served up some surprises for the pro fields.

The women's race began somewhat tentatively as riders spent much of the race sizing each other up on a course with four tight corners and a long, dragging climb. Few attacks took place in the first half of the race while the field worked out how to approach the event.

Finally, a prime lap with 10 laps to go sparked an attack from Gwen Inglis of Team Kenda who dragged overall leader Laura van Gilder clear to carve out a slender advantage for the next several laps. While it seemed inconceivable that the field would allow Van Gilder to ride away, there was no concerted chase from behind.

As the breakaway's lead stretched past the 30-second mark, the field looked to Vanderkitten-Focus to take up the chase and the team seemed uninterested in doing the bulk of the work unassisted. With the stalemate in the peloton, the break stayed clear with Van Gilder eventually jumping away from Inglis to win solo, cementing an unassailable lead in the overall and taking her third win in three days. Carrie Cash-Wooten of Pedal the Cause took the field sprint to round out the podium, following up on a string of strong rides the previous two days.

If the women's race started out a bit timid, the men's race was anything but as Jelly Belly came roaring out of the blocks with repeated attacks in the opening laps. Their efforts strung out the race immediately and put the field in the red. Eventually, Ricardo Van Der Velde took Devin Clark (Cannonball-The Hub) and Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) on a break that gained ground on the field for five laps.

Unfortunately, the last bits of Hurricane Isaac that had plagued the weekend for the racers brought a final, brief downpour that wreaked havoc on the field. Slick roads brought an end to the break's cohesion and took down a number of riders in the field, which then broke into countless fragments. The chaos took all organization out of the group and Jelly Belly decided to move toward the front to control what was left of the race.

Nothing was given any freedom for the remainder of the evening and with three to go, Jelly Belly formed a train on the front which inevitably brought Brad Huff another win and the overall lead with teammate Van Der Velde in second. Desperate to hang on to his leader's jersey, Isaac Howe (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) finished third and managed to keep the hopes of his overall alive.

With one day left in the 2012 THF Realty Gateway Cup, it remains to be seen if anyone in the women's field can deal with Laura van Gilder and if Kenda will have an answer to Jelly Belly's weekend long dominance in tomorrow's finale.

 

Full Results

Elite men
1Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team)
2Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
3Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
4Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
5Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
6Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)
7Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
9Stephen Tilford
10Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
11Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
12Shadd Smith (Mercy Cycling Team)
13Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
14Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
15Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
16Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
17Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
18Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
19John Thrasher (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
20Sean Metz (Sammy's Bike)
21Michael (Dogfish Racing Team)
22Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
23Robert White (RACC p/b GG)
24Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
25Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
26Brian Kaker (LAPT CC)
27Keaton Hanson
28Lawrence Simonson (Walt's Bike Shop)
29Alex Grman
30Jonathon Schilling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
31Richard Breininger
32Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
33Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team)
34Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
35Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
36Michael Smith
37Nicholas Ramirez (ENZO'S Cycling)
38Dan McCarthy
39Christopher Curran (Sammy's Bike)
40Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen)
41Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing)
42Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)
43Patrick Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
44Clayton Chase (RACC p/b GG)
45James VanDeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
46Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
47Andrew Lister (Wheelfast Cycling Team)
48Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
49Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
50Mark French (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
51Bill Marshall (KCCX/Fuji)
52Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
53Brett Bohanan (Dogfish Racing Team)
54Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team)
55Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
56Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
57Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team)
58Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team)
59Ryan Halloran (The Wheel Racing)
60Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
61Martin Lang
62Hayden Warner (Off the Front Racing)
63Austin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team)
64Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
65William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
66Kent Woermann (Tradewind Energy)
67Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
68Mark Murawski (Gateway Cycling Club)
69Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
70William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
71Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
72Michael Bruzina (Dogfish Racing Team)
73Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
74William Rekemeyer (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
75John Straub (Hub Bicycle Company)
76Steven Robinson (Zealous Racing)
77Derek Cassaday (Bikes To You / World of Bikes)
78Jerome Rewerts (Zealous Racing)
79Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
80Dustin Greer
81Eric Blankinship (Rhythm Racing)
82Chad Briggs (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
83Noah Kinney
84Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish Racing Team)
85Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team)
86Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen)
87Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team)
88Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
88Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
89David Reyes (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
DNFLucas Guyton (American Equity Racng Team)
DNFBenjamin Silk (Bicycles of Tulsa)
DNFAndrew Buntz (Bikes To You / World of Bikes)
DNFLarry Yancey (Boston Mountain Cyclists)
DNFJohn Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
DNFTimothy Clark (Colavita Racing)
DNFJeffrey Schroetlin (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFJohnny Merli (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFJoshua Carter (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFJustin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFKevin Willbanks (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFRyan Wachter (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFChris Creed (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFJohn (GP Velotek)
DNFChristopher Hulse (Green Street Cycling)
DNFJohn Marbarger (Green Street Cycling)
DNFPeder Hulse (Green Street Cycling)
DNFGregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNFDaniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
DNFJohn Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
DNFThomas Clark (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
DNFIan Baker (McDonalds Cycling Team)
DNFJason Knight (Mercy Cycling Team)
DNFDylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team)
DNFJason Knight (Mercy Cycling Team)
DNFMaurice Hessel (Metro East Cycling)
DNFPatrick Gribbon (Momentum Racing)
DNFAntonio Valenti (RACC p/b GG)
DNFBrian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
DNFNicholas Grigsby (Team WHAYNE)
DNFRyan Heydenrych (Walmart/Baugh Financial)
DNFBrian West (World of Bikes)
DNFIsaiah Newkirk
DNSWeston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling)
DNSAlex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
DNSDavid Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
DNSCameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNSPhillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNSEduardo Nieuwenhuyzen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
DNSJoshua Leibowitz (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
DNSJay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
DNSBrice Jones (Snapple Cycling Team)
DNSJake Buescher (xXx Racing)
DNSBenjamin Weaver (Zipp Factory Team)

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
2Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
3Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
4Hayley Giddens
5Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
6Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia National Team)
7Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
8Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
9Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
10Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
11Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Britta Siegel
13Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
14Jenette Williams (Jeff's Bike Shop)
15Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
16Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
17Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)
18Kathryne Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
19Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
20Lindsay Fox
21Jennifer (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
22Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
23Jamie Valencheck (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
24Vera Divenyi (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella)
25Catherine Walberg (Tulsa Wheelmen)
26Marilyn Cullinane (Florida Velo)
27Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
28Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
29Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
30Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
31Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
DNSElizabeth Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
DNSKyleanne Hunter (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella)
DNSChristine Roettger (Pedal The Cause)

