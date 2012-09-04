Image 1 of 17 Brad Huff protects his lead (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 17 The women's field through the turns (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 17 The women's field (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 17 The women navigate the tricky course (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 17 The men's field flies through turn one (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 17 The Benton Park neighborhood has embraced the Labor Day race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 17 Sean Mazich wins the men's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 17 Pat Lemieux pulls Robert White in the break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 17 Nick Chevally drives the break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 17 Men's field in front of the Anheuser Busch Brewery (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 17 The men's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 17 Matt Pence of Gateway Harley Davidson (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 17 Laura Van Gilder takes four in a row (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 17 Kenda tries to control the field (Image credit: Matt James) Image 15 of 17 Isaac Howe fights for the overall (Image credit: Matt James) Image 16 of 17 Gwen Inglis covers a break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 17 of 17 The women's podium (Image credit: Matt James)

Heading into the final day of the 21st THF Realty Gateway Cup, the skies cleared for a technical ten-corner course to close out the annual series of Labor Day criteriums in St. Louis, Missouri.

The men's race at the Benton Park Classic was an explosive affair as the field launched break after break to shatter the group on the most demanding course of the weekend. As the riders rolled off from the start line, the aggression began almost instantly with Jelly Belly sending riders on a full assault on the field. Their bombastic riding drew fifteen riders clear to shape the first third of the race as Kenda and Cole House of Competitive Cyclist chased from behind. Once the initial break was reigned in, Jelly Belly continued the hostilities by sending Sean Mazich off, taking five other riders with him including Pat Lemieux of Kenda, Brian Jensen of Tradewind and Australian transplant Nick Chevalley of Gateway Harley Davidson. The break, which also included Robert White of RACC p/b Geargrinder and Colton Jarisch of Mercy, worked cohesively to pry over a minute from the field before Chris Kriek bridged the gap to bring the group to seven and lend a hand to team mate Mazich. Behind, the field exploded with repeated counter attacks, each featuring an attentive Jelly Belly rider. Overall leader Brad Huff stayed calm in the field while his team mates ran damage control, keeping a close eye on his only overall challenger Isaac Howe of Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder. As the finish approached, Mazich distanced his breakaway companions to take an emphatic win over Robert White and teammate Chris Kriek. Brad Huff maintained the overall, with Mazich moving into second and the ever-consistent Howe rounding out the omnium in third.

As aggressive as the men's race was, the women's race seemed equally subdued. Despite being served a tactical and challenging course, no riders seemed interested in breaking clear. Most surprising was the relative calm of the Vanderkitten-Focus team who, despite their strength in numbers and an attacking spirit, looked resigned to an inevitable sprint finish. With no breakaways to contend with, Laura van Gilder's Mellow Mushroom teammate, Kristen LaSasso, set a hard tempo for the first half of the race that discouraged any would be attackers. Heading into the final lap, Van Gilder moved to the front and made the sprint a formality, taking an emphatic win to sweep all four days of the Gateway Cup and cement the overall in the process. Second place went to fourteen-year-old phenom Skylar Schneider who follows in the footsteps of older sister Sam as one of the next big things in domestic women's cycling. Rounding out the podium, Kristen Meshberg of Spidermonkey cycling took the best result of her weekend. After four wins in four days, Van Gilder easily locked down the overall in front of Schneider and local hero Carrie Cash-Wooten (Pedal the Cause), who took the final step.

Full results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) 2 Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II) 3 Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 4 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 5 Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause) 6 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia National Team) 7 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 8 Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 9 Britta Siegel 10 Vera Divenyi (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella) 11 Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires) 12 Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL) 13 Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team) 14 Hayley Giddens 15 Catherine Walberg (Tulsa Wheelmen) 16 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) 17 Kathryne Carr (Paceline Projects pb Veloforma) 18 Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing) 19 Jenette Williams (Jeff's Bike Shop) 20 Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects pb Veloforma) 21 Jennifer (Jenner) Yaeso (Team Kenda Presented by Geargrinder) 22 Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling) 23 Lindsay Fox 24 Marilyn Cullinane (Florida Velo) 25 Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE) 26 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 27 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 28 Yesica Mendoza 29 Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team) DNF Amy Strahan (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) DNS Kyleanne Hunter (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella) DNS Elizabeth Wilborne (LeBorne Development) DNS Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) DNS Christine Roettger (Pedal The Cause)

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 2 Robert White (RACC pb GG) 3 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 4 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team) 5 Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 6 Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 7 Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 8 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 9 Daniel Eaton (gateway harley-davidson) 10 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 11 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 12 Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 13 Brian Kaker (LAPT CC) 14 Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team) 15 Noah Kinney 16 Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team) 17 James VanDeven (Dogfish Racing Team) 18 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team) 19 Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team) 21 Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 22 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC) 23 Shadd Smith (Mercy Cycling Team) 24 Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot) 25 Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish Racing Team) 26 William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 27 Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 28 John Thrasher (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) 29 William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 30 David Reyes (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team) 31 Ryan Halloran (The Wheel Racing) 32 Mark French (Quantum Mesa Cycles) 33 Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 34 Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish Racing Team) 35 Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 36 Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 37 Michael Smith 38 Jonathon Schilling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development) 39 Eric Blankinship (Rhythm Racing) 40 Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 41 Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team) 42 Stephen Tilford 43 Jeffrey Schroetlin (Dogfish Racing Team) 44 Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team) 45 Clayton Chase (RACC pb GG) 46 Isaiah Newkirk 47 Lawrence Simonson (Walt's Bike Shop) 48 John Straub (Hub Bicycle Company) 49 Jeremy Bock (Dogfish Racing Team) 50 Brian West (World of Bikes) 51 Kent Woermann (Tradewind Energy) 52 Christopher Curran (Sammy's Bike) 53 Nicholas Ramirez (ENZO'S Cycling) 54 Derek Cassaday (Bikes To You / World of Bikes) 55 Alex Grman 56 Martin Lang 57 Austin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team) 58 Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team) 59 Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen) 60 Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 61 Andrew Buntz (Bikes To You / World of Bikes) 62 Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen) 63 Antonio Valenti (RACC pb GG) 64 Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 65 Chad Briggs (Korte Hammer Down Racing) 66 William Rekemeyer (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 67 John (Jack) Funk (GP Velotek) 68 Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward) 69 Ben Beger (Momentum Racing) 70 Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) 71 Patrick Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) 72 Steven Robinson (Zealous Racing) 73 Patrick Gribbon (Momentum Racing) 74 Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward) 75 Mark Murawski (Gateway Cycling Club) 76 Chris Creed (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing) DNF Ian Baker (McDonalds Cycling Team) DNF Brett Bohanan (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team) DNF Joshua Carter (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb) DNF Dustin Greer DNF Nicholas Grigsby (Team WHAYNE) DNF Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNF Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) DNF Dylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team) DNF John Marbarger (Green Street Cycling) DNF Johnny Merli (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team) DNF Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team) DNF Jerome Rewerts (Zealous Racing) DNF Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNF Henry Willis (The Fit Lab) DNF Bill Marshall (KCCX/Fuji) DNF Peder Hulse (Green Street Cycling) DNF lucas guyton (American Equity Racng Team) DNF Maurice Hessel (Metro East Cycling) DNF Keaton Hanson DNF Ryan Heydenrych (Walmart/Baugh Financial) DNF Richard Breininger DNF Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing) DNF Ian Silovsky (Metro East Cycling) DNF John Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing) DNF Gary Dyer (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) DNS Michael Bruzina (Dogfish Racing Team) DNS Jake Buescher (xXx Racing) DNS Thomas Clark (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) DNS Timothy Clark (Colavita Racing) DNS Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub) DNS Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNS Christopher Hulse DNS Brice Jones (Snapple Cycling Team) DNS Jason Knight (Mercy Cycling Team) DNS Joshua Leibowitz (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) DNS Weston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling) DNS Justin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team) DNS Eduardo Nieuwenhuyzen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) DNS Cameron Rex DNS Benjamin Silk (Bicycles of Tulsa) DNS Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) DNS David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) DNS Sean Metz (Sammy's Bike) DNS Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team)

Elite women overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) 100 pts 2 Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II) 51 3 Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause) 50 4 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 48 5 Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 42 6 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia National Team) 35 7 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 33 8 Hayley Giddens 31 9 Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team) 26 10 Britta Siegel 26 11 Kathryne Carr (Paceline Projects pb Veloforma) 25 12 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) 22 13 Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 16 14 Sydney Hatten (Team Nebo Ridge) 13 15 Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL) 13 16 Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing) 8 17 Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires) 8 18 Vera Divenyi (Naked Women's Racing p/b Tribella) 6 19 Jennifer (Jenner) Yaeso (Team Kenda Presented by Geargrinder) 6 20 Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 4 21 Jenette Williams (Jeff's Bike Shop) 2 22 Catherine Walberg (Tulsa Wheelmen) 1 23 Leah Kleager (Midwest Cycling Community NE) 1 24 Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike) 1