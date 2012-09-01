Image 1 of 9 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) wins the first race in the Gateway Cup (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 9 Heavy rains fell on the races the first night (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 9 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) on a solo breakaway at the Gateway Cup (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 9 Brad Huff on top of the men's podium in his hometown (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 9 The racers had to endure remants of Hurricane Isaac (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 9 The peloton kept the breakaways in check (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 9 Roads were still wet at the start of the women's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 9 The rain let up for the women's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 9 Laura Van Gilder tops the women's podium (Image credit: Matt James)

As the 21st running of the Tour de Lafayette kicked off the 2012 Gateway Cup, all eyes were on the impending storms blowing up from the remnants of Hurricane Isaac. Amateur races were subjected to heavy downpours and tornado warnings throughout the day. When night began to fall for the pro fields taking the course, saturated roads and rain-laden skies awaited the field as they set off on the fastest course of the annual series of Labor Day criteriums in St. Louis, Missouri.

A field of ninety-one pro and category 1, 2 men took to the streets of the historic Victorian neighborhood in St. Louis, MO and raced as if the extreme drought in Missouri was still the order of the day. Aggressive racing marked the event and multiple attacks dangled in front of the pack with little room to breathe.

As one of the elite squads in the field, Jelly Belly flexed their collective muscle early in the race pushing several feeler attacks meant to soften the field. Defending overall champions, Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder, controlled the chase for their rider, Isaac Howe. Aiding in the pursuit was the local team of Gateway Harley Davidson, who set a furious pace to control breakaways and try to bring some glory to St. Louis.

With ten laps to go, a crash in the field split the group to pieces and Jelly Belly decided to take to the front and whittle the pack down to a fraction of its original size. Their collective will delivered the win to Missouri native Brad Huff who edged out Howe and forced Colton Barrett of Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits into third. To emphasize their dominance, Jelly Belly rounded out the top five with riders Sean Mazich and Ricardo Van der Velde.

The women’s race began in a driving rainstorm and while the weather loosened up a third of the way in, the event turned into a battle between the attacking riding of Vanderkitten - Focus and the will of the pack seeking a bunch sprint. St. Louis native Maura Kinsella of Vanderkitten spent the first several laps clear and continued her aggressive riding through out the race, attacking solo multiple times.

In the end, Laura van Gilder asserted her dominance in the sprint, pushing Kat Carr of Paceline products p/b Veloforma into second with Amy McGuire of FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore in third. For all their heroics, Vanderkitten could only manage fourth in the end for Vanessa Drigo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling Team) 2 Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 3 Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 5 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 6 Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 7 Daniel Eaton (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) 8 Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team) 9 Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team) 10 Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot) 11 Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 12 Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 13 Robert White (RACC pb GG) 14 Lucas Guyton (American Equity Racng Team) 15 Alex Grman 16 William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 17 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 18 Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen) 19 Shadd Smith (Mercy Cycling Team) 20 Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team) 21 Andrew Buntz (Bikes To You / World of Bikes) 22 William Rekemeyer (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 23 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team) 24 Ben Beger (Momentum Racing) 25 Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 26 Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 27 Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team) 28 Nicholas Ramirez (ENZO'S Cycling) 29 Patrick Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) 30 Cody Anderson (Momentum Racing) 31 Isaiah Newkirk 32 Mark French (Quantum Mesa Cycles) 33 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 34 Noah Kinney 35 Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 36 Benjamin Silk (Bicycles of Tulsa) 37 Nicholas Grigsby (Team WHAYNE) 38 Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 39 Anthony Dust (Dogfish Racing Team) 40 Dylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team) 41 Steven Robinson (Zealous Racing) 42 Brian Kaker (LAPT CC) 43 Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team) 44 Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE) 45 Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 46 Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team) 47 Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling) 48 Ian Baker (McDonalds Cycling Team) 49 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 50 Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish Racing Team) 51 Michael Jenich (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 52 Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 53 Christopher Curran (Sammy's Bike) 54 Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles) 55 Jerome Rewerts (Zealous Racing) 56 Martin Lang 57 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team) 58 Austin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team) 59 Antonio Valenti (RACC pb GG) 60 Sean Metz (Sammy's Bike) 61 Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 62 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 63 Justin Bowes (Mercy Kuat) 64 Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen) 65 Eric Blankinship (Rhythm Racing) 66 Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen)