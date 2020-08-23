Démare wins French national championships

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) claimed the third national road race title of his career on Sunday, delivering on his favourite status at the French Championships but not in the way many expected.

Groupama-FDJ looked to control proceedings with no fewer than 17 riders in their squad, but it was left to Demare alone in the finale as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attacked on the undulating circuit’s steepest incline with 4km to go. By that point his teammate Florian Senechal had already created a selection of nine riders, from which only Demare and Coquard could stay in contention with Alaphilippe.

The pair of sprinters chased him down and Demare led out the sprint before managing to hold off Coquard, with Alaphilippe resigned to bronze.