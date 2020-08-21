Juliette Labous wins French time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Sunweb rider beats Audrey Cordon-Ragot into second place
Time trial – Women: Grand-Champ - Grand-Champ
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|41:13:00
|2
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:05
|3
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:07
|4
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:07
|5
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:02:28
|6
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:31
|7
|Maëlle Grossetête (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:32
|8
|Severine Jouan (Fra)
|0:03:09
|9
|Célia Le Mouel (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:03:20
|10
|Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:03:36
|11
|Cédrine Kerbaol (Fra) Team Breizh Ladies
|0:03:38
|12
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
|0:03:46
|13
|Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) DN Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
|0:03:57
|14
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
|0:04:04
|15
|Cindy Pomares (Fra)
|0:04:52
|16
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:04:59
|17
|Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:05:10
|18
|Marion Colard (Fra)
|0:05:37
|19
|Zoe Delachaux (Fra)
|0:05:41
|20
|Sarah Pope (Fra)
|0:05:46
|21
|Julia Aubry (Fra)
|0:05:57
|22
|Caroline Mouraux (Fra)
|0:05:59
|23
|Marion Borras (Fra) DN Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
|0:06:06
|24
|Melanie Menara (Fra)
|0:07:17
|25
|Victoire Barbe (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
|0:07:21
|26
|Helene Mulot (Fra)
|0:07:38
|27
|Romane Cizeron (Fra)
|0:08:16
|28
|Mauryne Aidat (Fra)
|0:08:21
|29
|Chloe Schoenenberger (Fra)
|0:08:48
|30
|Marie Gibert (Fra)
|0:09:39
|DNF
|Mathilde Bacquet (Fra)
|DNF
|Margot Grosjean (Fra)
|DNF
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
