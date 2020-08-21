Trending

Juliette Labous wins French time trial title

Sunweb rider beats Audrey Cordon-Ragot into second place

Time trial – Women: Grand-Champ - Grand-Champ

MACCLESFIELD AUSTRALIA JANUARY 16 Podium Juliette Labous of France and Team Sunweb White Best Young Jersey Celebration Flowers during the 6th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2020 Stage 1 a 1163km Stage from Hahndorf to Macclesfield tourdownunder UCIWT TDU on January 16 2020 in Macclesfield Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 41:13:00
2Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:05
3Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:07
4Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:07
5Coralie Demay (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:02:28
6Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:31
7Maëlle Grossetête (Fra) Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:32
8Severine Jouan (Fra) 0:03:09
9Célia Le Mouel (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:03:20
10Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:03:36
11Cédrine Kerbaol (Fra) Team Breizh Ladies 0:03:38
12Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) 0:03:46
13Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) DN Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 0:03:57
14Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro 0:04:04
15Cindy Pomares (Fra) 0:04:52
16Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:04:59
17Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:05:10
18Marion Colard (Fra) 0:05:37
19Zoe Delachaux (Fra) 0:05:41
20Sarah Pope (Fra) 0:05:46
21Julia Aubry (Fra) 0:05:57
22Caroline Mouraux (Fra) 0:05:59
23Marion Borras (Fra) DN Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 0:06:06
24Melanie Menara (Fra) 0:07:17
25Victoire Barbe (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro 0:07:21
26Helene Mulot (Fra) 0:07:38
27Romane Cizeron (Fra) 0:08:16
28Mauryne Aidat (Fra) 0:08:21
29Chloe Schoenenberger (Fra) 0:08:48
30Marie Gibert (Fra) 0:09:39
DNFMathilde Bacquet (Fra)
DNFMargot Grosjean (Fra)
DNFSéverine Eraud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women

