French championships: Cordon-Ragot wins women's road title

By Cyclingnews
Trek-Segafredo rider parlays 5km attack into first elite road title
Road Race - Women: Grand-Champ - Grand-Champ
Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) claimed her first elite road title with an emphatic solo attack with just under 5km to go.
The 30-year-old missed out in the time trial on Friday by five seconds to Juliet Labous (Sunweb) but was taking no chances in Grand-Champ on Saturday.
After shattering the reduced field with a few probing attacks, Cordon Ragot used an uphill section to dispatch three riders and go solo to the line.
Gladys Verhulst (Team Arkéa) out-sprinted Clara Copponi (FDJ) for the silver medal.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
