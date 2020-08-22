French championships: Cordon-Ragot wins women's road title

Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) claimed her first elite road title with an emphatic solo attack with just under 5km to go.

The 30-year-old missed out in the time trial on Friday by five seconds to Juliet Labous (Sunweb) but was taking no chances in Grand-Champ on Saturday.

After shattering the reduced field with a few probing attacks, Cordon Ragot used an uphill section to dispatch three riders and go solo to the line.

Gladys Verhulst (Team Arkéa) out-sprinted Clara Copponi (FDJ) for the silver medal.

More to come!