Alaphilippe wins French U23 'cross title
Bouvard outsprints Venturini for silver medal
Under 23 men: -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe
|0:48:16
|2
|Kévin Bouvard
|0:01:11
|3
|Clément Venturini
|4
|David Menut
|0:01:29
|5
|Emilien Viennet
|6
|Camille Thominet
|7
|Théo Dumanchin
|0:01:36
|8
|David Thely
|0:01:51
|9
|Erwan Goasguen
|0:01:56
|10
|Théo Vimpere
|11
|Etienne Briard
|0:02:09
|12
|Pierre Garson
|0:02:32
|13
|Loic Doubey
|14
|Aurélien Daniel
|0:02:39
|15
|Yoann Paillot
|0:03:08
|16
|Julien Ballion
|0:03:19
|17
|Fabien Doubey
|18
|Denis Delon
|0:03:34
|19
|Irwin Gras
|0:03:35
|20
|Alexandre Coffy
|21
|Flavien Dassonville
|0:03:39
|22
|Maxime Huygens
|0:03:41
|23
|Nicolas Rigaud
|0:03:45
|24
|Lilian Calmejane
|0:03:46
|25
|Bastien Duculty
|26
|Christophe Balanec
|0:03:54
|27
|Benjamin Gelabert
|0:04:00
|28
|Justin Mottier
|0:04:21
|29
|Jérémie Piriou
|0:04:28
|30
|Julian Levasseur
|0:04:35
|31
|Nicolas Levasseur
|0:04:37
|32
|Clément Bomme
|0:04:52
|33
|Jayson Valade
|0:05:09
|34
|Pierrick Valomet
|0:05:13
|35
|Élie Regost
|36
|Clément Moran
|0:05:15
|37
|Thomas Boulongne
|0:05:17
|38
|Rémi Briere
|0:05:19
|39
|Vincent Duranel
|0:05:30
|40
|Clément Le Bras
|41
|Pascal Leroux
|0:05:33
|42
|Marvin Audoire
|43
|Benjamin Becasseau
|44
|Ivan Gicquiau
|45
|Flavian Le Guellec
|46
|Dimitri Corriette
|47
|Hervé Ridart
|48
|Alexandre Calmes
|49
|Camille Dubois
|50
|Alexis Vanlitsenburgh
