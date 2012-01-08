Trending

Alaphilippe wins French U23 'cross title

Bouvard outsprints Venturini for silver medal

Clément Venturini and Kévin Bouvard

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Under 23 men's podium at the French 'cross nationals. Julian Alaphilippe won the race.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Julian Alaphilippe wins the 2012 French U23 'cross national championships

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe0:48:16
2Kévin Bouvard0:01:11
3Clément Venturini
4David Menut0:01:29
5Emilien Viennet
6Camille Thominet
7Théo Dumanchin0:01:36
8David Thely0:01:51
9Erwan Goasguen0:01:56
10Théo Vimpere
11Etienne Briard0:02:09
12Pierre Garson0:02:32
13Loic Doubey
14Aurélien Daniel0:02:39
15Yoann Paillot0:03:08
16Julien Ballion0:03:19
17Fabien Doubey
18Denis Delon0:03:34
19Irwin Gras0:03:35
20Alexandre Coffy
21Flavien Dassonville0:03:39
22Maxime Huygens0:03:41
23Nicolas Rigaud0:03:45
24Lilian Calmejane0:03:46
25Bastien Duculty
26Christophe Balanec0:03:54
27Benjamin Gelabert0:04:00
28Justin Mottier0:04:21
29Jérémie Piriou0:04:28
30Julian Levasseur0:04:35
31Nicolas Levasseur0:04:37
32Clément Bomme0:04:52
33Jayson Valade0:05:09
34Pierrick Valomet0:05:13
35Élie Regost
36Clément Moran0:05:15
37Thomas Boulongne0:05:17
38Rémi Briere0:05:19
39Vincent Duranel0:05:30
40Clément Le Bras
41Pascal Leroux0:05:33
42Marvin Audoire
43Benjamin Becasseau
44Ivan Gicquiau
45Flavian Le Guellec
46Dimitri Corriette
47Hervé Ridart
48Alexandre Calmes
49Camille Dubois
50Alexis Vanlitsenburgh

