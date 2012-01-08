Duval wins French title
FDJ-Big Mat duo Chainel and Mourey put to the sword
Elite men: -
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aurélien Duval (UV Aube)
|1:00:31
|2
|Steve Chainel (FDJ-Big Mat)
|0:00:03
|3
|Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat)
|4
|Clément Bourgoin (Charvieu Chavagneux)
|0:00:05
|5
|Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix LM)
|0:00:07
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-Big Mat)
|0:00:28
|7
|Guillaume Perrot (EC Saint-Etienne Loire)
|0:00:34
|8
|John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale)
|0:00:57
|9
|Laurent Colombatto (AC Besançon)
|0:01:15
|10
|Julien Roussel (VC Rouen 76)
|0:01:27
|11
|Melvin Rullière (SCO Dijon)
|0:01:34
|12
|Ludovic Renard (VS Chartres)
|0:01:57
|13
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:02:00
|14
|Thibaud Taboury (VC Vaulx-en-Velin)
|15
|Sébastien Hansen (ECV Boulzicourt)
|16
|Jérôme Chevallier (AC Besançon)
|0:02:22
|17
|Ludovic Dubau (AC Bazancourt)
|18
|David Derepas (EADEAF)
|0:02:30
|19
|Yoann Corbihan (Hennebont C.)
|0:03:00
|20
|Alexandre Baillet (VCA Saint-Quentin)
|0:03:09
|21
|Damien Mougel (Alsace Velo Sprint Eguisheim)
|0:03:16
|22
|Boris Chauveau (Ile De France EC Armee De Terre CSADL)
|0:03:27
|23
|Steven Garcin (Cote D'Azur VS Hyeres)
|0:03:36
|24
|Freddie Guilloux (Pays De La Loire Union Cycliste Cholet)
|0:03:44
|25
|Morgan Chedhomme (Ile De France CM Aubervilliers)
|0:03:50
|26
|Jérôme Boussekey (Poitou Charentes CV Lievin)
|0:03:58
|27
|David Bonhomme (Rhone Alpes Evian Velo)
|0:04:06
|28
|Lionel Genthon (Rhone Alpes Bourg En Bresse Ain Cyclisme)
|0:04:22
|29
|Benoît Jarrier (Veranda Rideau Super U Veranda Rideau Super U)
|0:04:27
|30
|Alois Falenta (Rhone Alpes U.C Gessienne)
|31
|Adrien Pascal (Cr Champagne Ardenne Ac Bazancourt Reims)
|0:04:46
|32
|Julien Pion (Ile De France EC Armee De Terre Csadl)
|0:04:49
|33
|Sébastien Ugolini (Midi Pyrenees Co Carbonne Cyclisme)
|34
|Fabrice Bost (Bourgogne Creusot Cyclisme)
|0:04:51
|35
|Valentin Cosnier (Region Centre VS Chartres Cycilsme)
|0:05:15
|36
|Christophe Le Bouedec (Bretagne EC Quevenoise)
|0:05:17
|37
|Yoann Cron (Poitou Charentes UV Angerienne)
|0:05:19
|38
|Thibault Vassal (Midi Pyrenees UV Mazamet)
|0:05:38
|39
|Aurélien Gizzi (Cr Champagne Ardenne U.V.C.A Troyes)
|0:06:07
|40
|Mickaël Bleuzen (Bretagne EC PlUVigner)
|-1 lap
|41
|Jean Michel Auguste (Region Centre UC Orleans)
|42
|Arnaud Molmy (Veranda Rideau Super U Veranda Rideau Super U)
|43
|Fabien Schmidt (Roubaix Lille Metropole Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|44
|Nicolas Corvez (Bretagne UC Briochine)
|45
|Miguel Fillaut (Bretagne Asptt Rennes)
|46
|Sébastien Hinault (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
|-2 laps
|47
|Benjamin Pascual (Bourgogne Sco Dijon)
|48
|Aurelien Bianciot (Languedoc Roussillon La Fleche Floracoise)
|-4 laps
|49
|Fabrice Anastaze (Aquitaine Cc Marmandais)
|50
|David Guest (Pays De La Loire Laval Cyclisme)
|51
|Julien Trehin (Pays De La Loire UC Cholet)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy