Trending

Duval wins French title

FDJ-Big Mat duo Chainel and Mourey put to the sword

Image 1 of 9

Aurélien Duval (UV Aube) topped the French 'cross nationals podium

Aurélien Duval (UV Aube) topped the French 'cross nationals podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 9

Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat) in front of Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix LM)

Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat) in front of Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix LM)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 9

2012 Elite men's French 'cross nats podium: Steve Chainel, Aurélien Duval, Francis Mourey

2012 Elite men's French 'cross nats podium: Steve Chainel, Aurélien Duval, Francis Mourey
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 9

Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat)

Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 9

Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat) and Aurélien Duval (UV Aube)

Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat) and Aurélien Duval (UV Aube)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 9

Steve Chainel (FDJ-Big Mat) over the barriers and Aurélien Duval (UV Aube)

Steve Chainel (FDJ-Big Mat) over the barriers and Aurélien Duval (UV Aube)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 9

Newly crowned French national cross champion Aurélien Duval (UV Aube)

Newly crowned French national cross champion Aurélien Duval (UV Aube)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 9

Aurélien Duval (UV Aube) wins the 2012 French 'cross title

Aurélien Duval (UV Aube) wins the 2012 French 'cross title
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 9

The crowds came out to watch French 'cross nats in Quelneuc

The crowds came out to watch French 'cross nats in Quelneuc
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aurélien Duval (UV Aube)1:00:31
2Steve Chainel (FDJ-Big Mat)0:00:03
3Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat)
4Clément Bourgoin (Charvieu Chavagneux)0:00:05
5Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix LM)0:00:07
6Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-Big Mat)0:00:28
7Guillaume Perrot (EC Saint-Etienne Loire)0:00:34
8John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale)0:00:57
9Laurent Colombatto (AC Besançon)0:01:15
10Julien Roussel (VC Rouen 76)0:01:27
11Melvin Rullière (SCO Dijon)0:01:34
12Ludovic Renard (VS Chartres)0:01:57
13Arnaud Jouffroy (Telenet-Fidea)0:02:00
14Thibaud Taboury (VC Vaulx-en-Velin)
15Sébastien Hansen (ECV Boulzicourt)
16Jérôme Chevallier (AC Besançon)0:02:22
17Ludovic Dubau (AC Bazancourt)
18David Derepas (EADEAF)0:02:30
19Yoann Corbihan (Hennebont C.)0:03:00
20Alexandre Baillet (VCA Saint-Quentin)0:03:09
21Damien Mougel (Alsace Velo Sprint Eguisheim)0:03:16
22Boris Chauveau (Ile De France EC Armee De Terre CSADL)0:03:27
23Steven Garcin (Cote D'Azur VS Hyeres)0:03:36
24Freddie Guilloux (Pays De La Loire Union Cycliste Cholet)0:03:44
25Morgan Chedhomme (Ile De France CM Aubervilliers)0:03:50
26Jérôme Boussekey (Poitou Charentes CV Lievin)0:03:58
27David Bonhomme (Rhone Alpes Evian Velo)0:04:06
28Lionel Genthon (Rhone Alpes Bourg En Bresse Ain Cyclisme)0:04:22
29Benoît Jarrier (Veranda Rideau Super U Veranda Rideau Super U)0:04:27
30Alois Falenta (Rhone Alpes U.C Gessienne)
31Adrien Pascal (Cr Champagne Ardenne Ac Bazancourt Reims)0:04:46
32Julien Pion (Ile De France EC Armee De Terre Csadl)0:04:49
33Sébastien Ugolini (Midi Pyrenees Co Carbonne Cyclisme)
34Fabrice Bost (Bourgogne Creusot Cyclisme)0:04:51
35Valentin Cosnier (Region Centre VS Chartres Cycilsme)0:05:15
36Christophe Le Bouedec (Bretagne EC Quevenoise)0:05:17
37Yoann Cron (Poitou Charentes UV Angerienne)0:05:19
38Thibault Vassal (Midi Pyrenees UV Mazamet)0:05:38
39Aurélien Gizzi (Cr Champagne Ardenne U.V.C.A Troyes)0:06:07
40Mickaël Bleuzen (Bretagne EC PlUVigner)-1 lap
41Jean Michel Auguste (Region Centre UC Orleans)
42Arnaud Molmy (Veranda Rideau Super U Veranda Rideau Super U)
43Fabien Schmidt (Roubaix Lille Metropole Roubaix Lille Metropole)
44Nicolas Corvez (Bretagne UC Briochine)
45Miguel Fillaut (Bretagne Asptt Rennes)
46Sébastien Hinault (Ag2r-La Mondiale)-2 laps
47Benjamin Pascual (Bourgogne Sco Dijon)
48Aurelien Bianciot (Languedoc Roussillon La Fleche Floracoise)-4 laps
49Fabrice Anastaze (Aquitaine Cc Marmandais)
50David Guest (Pays De La Loire Laval Cyclisme)
51Julien Trehin (Pays De La Loire UC Cholet)

Latest on Cyclingnews