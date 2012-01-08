Trending

Chainel-Lefevre wins French 'cross title

Ferrand-Prevot takes silver while Mani earns bronze

Image 1 of 7

French 'cross national champion Lucie Chainel-Lefevre

French 'cross national champion Lucie Chainel-Lefevre
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 7

French junior women's cyclo-cross podium

French junior women's cyclo-cross podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 7

Julie Bresset

Julie Bresset
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 7

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre wins the elite women's French 'cross title

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre wins the elite women's French 'cross title
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 7

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Caroline Mani

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Caroline Mani
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 7

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre with her son and husband

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre with her son and husband
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 7

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre wins the elite women's French 'cross national title

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre wins the elite women's French 'cross national title
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucie Chainel-Lefevre0:42:02
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot0:00:14
3Caroline Mani0:00:33
4Julie Bresset0:00:56
5Christel Ferrier-Bruneau0:02:00
6Marlène Morel Petitgirard0:02:43
7Marlene Petit
8Julie Krasniak0:02:58
9Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit0:03:40
10Laura Joubert0:03:52
11Julie Boucher0:04:11
12Céline Wittek0:04:43
13Cynthia Huygens0:04:59
14Anaïs Grimault0:05:17
15Aurélia Dupont0:05:32
16Eva Colin0:05:39
17Audrey Menut0:05:43
18Cecile Delaire0:05:50
19Camille Darcel0:05:55
20Sandrine Baldassarre0:06:00
21Karine Temporelli0:06:03
22Laura Charles0:06:13
23Alna Burato
24Vicky Fournial
25Manuella Glon
26Amélie Morel Petitgirard
27Pauline Melaye
28Iris Sachet
29Camille Robert
30Fanny Stumpf
31Elodie Rival
32Christine Delapre
33Lucile Rival
34Laurine Magniez
35Louise Blot
36Fanny Gouya
37Johanna Mancel
38Céline Ondet
39Jennifer Mark
40Enora Tretout

Latest on Cyclingnews