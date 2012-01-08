Chainel-Lefevre wins French 'cross title
Ferrand-Prevot takes silver while Mani earns bronze
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre
|0:42:02
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot
|0:00:14
|3
|Caroline Mani
|0:00:33
|4
|Julie Bresset
|0:00:56
|5
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau
|0:02:00
|6
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard
|0:02:43
|7
|Marlene Petit
|8
|Julie Krasniak
|0:02:58
|9
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit
|0:03:40
|10
|Laura Joubert
|0:03:52
|11
|Julie Boucher
|0:04:11
|12
|Céline Wittek
|0:04:43
|13
|Cynthia Huygens
|0:04:59
|14
|Anaïs Grimault
|0:05:17
|15
|Aurélia Dupont
|0:05:32
|16
|Eva Colin
|0:05:39
|17
|Audrey Menut
|0:05:43
|18
|Cecile Delaire
|0:05:50
|19
|Camille Darcel
|0:05:55
|20
|Sandrine Baldassarre
|0:06:00
|21
|Karine Temporelli
|0:06:03
|22
|Laura Charles
|0:06:13
|23
|Alna Burato
|24
|Vicky Fournial
|25
|Manuella Glon
|26
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard
|27
|Pauline Melaye
|28
|Iris Sachet
|29
|Camille Robert
|30
|Fanny Stumpf
|31
|Elodie Rival
|32
|Christine Delapre
|33
|Lucile Rival
|34
|Laurine Magniez
|35
|Louise Blot
|36
|Fanny Gouya
|37
|Johanna Mancel
|38
|Céline Ondet
|39
|Jennifer Mark
|40
|Enora Tretout
