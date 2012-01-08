Trending

Jauregui captures junior French 'cross title

Seigle and Koretzky round out top three

Image 1 of 6

Quentin Jauregui wins the junior men's race at French 'cross nationals

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 6

Junior men's podium at the French Cyclo-cross nationals. Quentin Jauregui won the race.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 6

Victor Koretzky is happy to finish third.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 6

Junior men's podium at the French Cyclo-cross nationals. Quentin Jauregui won the race.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 6

Quentin Jauregui celebrates victory at the junior men's race at French 'cross nats

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 6

An emotional Quentin Jauregui, newly crowned French 'cross champion

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui0:38:54
2Romain Seigle0:00:27
3Victor Koretzky0:00:51
4Anthony Turgis0:01:04
5Dylan Kowalski0:01:24
6Alexis Guilcher0:01:34
7Nans Peters
8Kévin Goulot0:02:21
9Elie Gesbert0:02:27
10Mathieu Morichon0:02:29
11Raphael Gay0:02:31
12Clement Russo0:02:32
13Loïc Bouchereau
14Mathieu Tardif0:02:36
15Antoine Bouqueret0:02:56
16Antoine Jan
17Benoit Cosnefroy0:03:03
18Léo Vincent0:03:08
19Thomas Bourreau0:03:15
20Renaud Philipp0:03:25
21Loic Breysse0:03:28
22Romain Boutet0:03:39
23Tom Guilloux0:03:41
24Bastien Fouquet0:03:50
25Damien Roz0:03:53
26Antoine Prod'homme0:04:00
27Simon Martin0:04:19
28Anthony Chamerat Dumont0:04:22
29Florian Richeux
30Clement Normand
31Theo Barthelemy0:04:25
32Matthieu Poulizac0:04:27
33Henry Jumeaux0:04:34
34Baptiste Constantin0:04:37
35Thibault Ferasse0:04:41
36Vincent Piriou0:04:54
37Benjamin Bouttier0:05:04
38Thomas Couturier0:05:10
39Maxime Teuliere
40Alexandre Roussero0:05:15
41Victor Tournieroux0:05:42
42Marc Terrom0:06:00
43Vincent Sibille0:06:09
44Grégory Conchon0:06:15
45Dylan Carpentier0:06:25
46Aurélien Philibert
47Jérémy Couanon
48Ronan Grimault
49Grégory Pol
50Kévin Groussard
51Dylan Larenaudie
52Maxence Chaudey
53Loan Darribeau
54Gilles Roverso
55Benjamin Masset

