Jauregui captures junior French 'cross title
Seigle and Koretzky round out top three
Junior men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Jauregui
|0:38:54
|2
|Romain Seigle
|0:00:27
|3
|Victor Koretzky
|0:00:51
|4
|Anthony Turgis
|0:01:04
|5
|Dylan Kowalski
|0:01:24
|6
|Alexis Guilcher
|0:01:34
|7
|Nans Peters
|8
|Kévin Goulot
|0:02:21
|9
|Elie Gesbert
|0:02:27
|10
|Mathieu Morichon
|0:02:29
|11
|Raphael Gay
|0:02:31
|12
|Clement Russo
|0:02:32
|13
|Loïc Bouchereau
|14
|Mathieu Tardif
|0:02:36
|15
|Antoine Bouqueret
|0:02:56
|16
|Antoine Jan
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|0:03:03
|18
|Léo Vincent
|0:03:08
|19
|Thomas Bourreau
|0:03:15
|20
|Renaud Philipp
|0:03:25
|21
|Loic Breysse
|0:03:28
|22
|Romain Boutet
|0:03:39
|23
|Tom Guilloux
|0:03:41
|24
|Bastien Fouquet
|0:03:50
|25
|Damien Roz
|0:03:53
|26
|Antoine Prod'homme
|0:04:00
|27
|Simon Martin
|0:04:19
|28
|Anthony Chamerat Dumont
|0:04:22
|29
|Florian Richeux
|30
|Clement Normand
|31
|Theo Barthelemy
|0:04:25
|32
|Matthieu Poulizac
|0:04:27
|33
|Henry Jumeaux
|0:04:34
|34
|Baptiste Constantin
|0:04:37
|35
|Thibault Ferasse
|0:04:41
|36
|Vincent Piriou
|0:04:54
|37
|Benjamin Bouttier
|0:05:04
|38
|Thomas Couturier
|0:05:10
|39
|Maxime Teuliere
|40
|Alexandre Roussero
|0:05:15
|41
|Victor Tournieroux
|0:05:42
|42
|Marc Terrom
|0:06:00
|43
|Vincent Sibille
|0:06:09
|44
|Grégory Conchon
|0:06:15
|45
|Dylan Carpentier
|0:06:25
|46
|Aurélien Philibert
|47
|Jérémy Couanon
|48
|Ronan Grimault
|49
|Grégory Pol
|50
|Kévin Groussard
|51
|Dylan Larenaudie
|52
|Maxence Chaudey
|53
|Loan Darribeau
|54
|Gilles Roverso
|55
|Benjamin Masset
