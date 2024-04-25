Gravel's newest star Torbjørn Røed leaves road behind with Unbound in mind

By Jackie Tyson
published

Conclusion of Tripel Crown of Gravel takes place this Sunday then Norwegian resets for Unbound Gravel

Torbjørn Andre Røed outsprints Brendan Johnston to win 2023 Big Sugar Gravel
Torbjørn Andre Røed outsprints Brendan Johnston to win 2023 Big Sugar Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)

Torbjørn Røed emerged on the US road racing scene in 2022 when he began to post a number of results with a Canadian Continental-level team and a collegiate programme. The next year he surged to the forefront on gravel, winning Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas and Big Sugar Gravel, and now people know how to pronounce his name, sort of.

Røed won a stage at the Tour of the Gila for the small Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MindProject and finished third overall two years ago. Later in 2022 he would accumulate five gold medals across three disciples at US collegiate nationals riding for Colorado Mesa University, including the road race national title. He also added a fifth overall at the UCI 2.2 Joe Martin Stage Race. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).