Steensen wins stage 1 at Flèche du Sud
Dane assumes general classification lead
Stage 1: Differdange -
|1
|Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|2:00:50
|2
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:11
|4
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|7
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|8
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|9
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|11
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|12
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:00:57
|13
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U
|14
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|15
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Sweden
|16
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|18
|Connor O'Leary (USA) United States
|19
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|20
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Niki Østergaard-Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|23
|Daniel Domingues (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|24
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|25
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|26
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|27
|Marcus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|28
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|29
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Sweden
|30
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Germany
|31
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U
|32
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden
|33
|Alexandre Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|34
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|35
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|36
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|37
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|38
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|39
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|40
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|41
|Nils Heyns (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|42
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:01:16
|43
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Germany
|44
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|45
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl
|46
|Stephan Praxmarer (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|47
|Gerold Henrichsen (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|48
|Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
|49
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) LC Tetange
|50
|Jan Keller (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|51
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) UC Dippach
|52
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|53
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|54
|Philippe Faber (Lux) UC Dippach
|55
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Sweden
|56
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|57
|Mathew Lipscom (USA) United States
|58
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|59
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U
|60
|Mathias Bertling (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
|61
|Pablo Schmeitz (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|62
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|64
|Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
|65
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Germany
|0:01:21
|66
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Vendee U
|0:02:07
|67
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|68
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U
|69
|Paul Lynch (USA) United States
|70
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|71
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|72
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|73
|Olivier Laterza (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|74
|Birger Leys (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|75
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|76
|Wouter Kersjes (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|77
|Kartsen Keunecke (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|78
|Felix Baur (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|79
|Eamon Franck (USA) United States
|0:02:13
|80
|Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|81
|Maxwell Durtschi (USA) United States
|82
|Rene Heinze (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:02:16
|83
|Seppe Odeyn (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|0:02:36
|84
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Sweden
|0:02:38
|85
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|86
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|87
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
|88
|Philipp Becker (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|89
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|90
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|91
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Germany
|92
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|93
|Jerôme Theis (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|94
|Guy Bogaarts (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|95
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|96
|Kin-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
|97
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Eddy Merckx Indeland
|98
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|99
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|100
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) UC Dippach
|101
|Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
|102
|Zach Noonan (USA) United States
|103
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|104
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|105
|Christian Joergensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|106
|Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
|107
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|108
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
|109
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
|0:04:52
|110
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:05:08
|111
|Thomas Schneiden (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
|0:05:59
|112
|Steve Fries (Lux) UC Dippach
|113
|Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange
|114
|Raymond Wersf (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|115
|Ayal Rahat (Isr) Velo Club Israel
|116
|Philippe Pinckaers (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|117
|Michael Wiegerling (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|118
|Marc Leider (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|119
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden
|120
|Dor Dviri (Isr) Velo Club Israel
|121
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|122
|Michael Bittner (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|123
|Glen Leven (Lux) UC Dippach
|0:07:03
|124
|Tom Weyer (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:09:08
|125
|Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tetange
|126
|Jerome Junker (Lux) LC Tetange
|127
|Mike Diener (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|128
|Markus Kersten (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|129
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Velo Club Israel
|0:11:08
|130
|Michael Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|131
|Michel Kuffer (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|0:11:46
|HD
|Gabay Tal (Isr) Velo Club Israel
|2:17:07
|DNF
|Nelson Luis (Lux) LC Kayl
|DNF
|Renaud Cupers (Bel) LC Tetange
|DNF
|Philippe Herman (Lux) LC Tetange
|DNF
|Christian Hubers (Ger) Tool Times Preizerdall
|DNF
|Marc Silverio (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|DNF
|Derrek Taber (USA) L.G. Bertrange
|DNF
|Gilles Kneip (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|1
|Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|25
|pts
|2
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team
|20
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|4
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|14
|5
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|12
|6
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|10
|7
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|9
|8
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|8
|9
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|11
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|12
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|4
|13
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U
|3
|14
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|2
|15
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Sweden
|1
|1
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U
|5
|pts
|2
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|1
|1
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|3
|3
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|1
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|3
|3
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|1
|1
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team
|3
|3
|Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|1
|1
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|3
|3
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|1
|1
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6:03:03
|2
|Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:00:35
|3
|Tyrol-Team
|0:00:36
|4
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:46
|5
|Great Britain
|0:01:32
|6
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|7
|Sweden
|0:02:18
|8
|Vendée U
|0:02:37
|9
|Drapac Cycling
|10
|Germany
|0:02:56
|11
|LC Kayl
|0:03:15
|12
|Team NSP - Ghost
|0:03:37
|13
|United States
|0:03:47
|14
|Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|15
|New Zealand
|0:04:44
|16
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|17
|UC Dippach
|0:05:22
|18
|Team Schwalbe Trier
|0:05:28
|19
|Eddy Merckx Indeland
|0:07:29
|20
|Tool Times Preizerdall
|0:15:50
|21
|LC Tétange
|0:18:59
|22
|Vélo Club Israel
|0:22:33
|23
|Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|6:12:24
|23
|L.G. Bertrange
|1
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|2:01:01
|2
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|4
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:00:46
|5
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Connor O'Leary (USA) United States
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Sweden
|10
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Germany
|11
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U
|12
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|15
|Nils Heyns (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|16
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:01:05
|17
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Germany
|18
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tyrol-Team
|19
|Gerold Henrichsen (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|20
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) LC Tetange
|21
|Jan Keller (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|22
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) UC Dippach
|23
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|24
|Mathew Lipscom (USA) United States
|25
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|26
|Pablo Schmeitz (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|27
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
|29
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Germany
|0:01:10
|30
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Vendee U
|0:01:56
|31
|Paul Lynch (USA) United States
|32
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
|33
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|34
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|35
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|Felix Baur (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|37
|Eamon Franck (USA) United States
|0:02:02
|38
|Maxwell Durtschi (USA) United States
|39
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|0:02:27
|40
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Germany
|41
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|42
|Jerôme Theis (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|43
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:12
|44
|Kin-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
|45
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) UC Dippach
|46
|Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
|47
|Zach Noonan (USA) United States
|48
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|49
|Thomas Schneiden (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
|0:05:48
|50
|Philippe Pinckaers (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
|51
|Michael Wiegerling (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|52
|Michael Bittner (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|53
|Mike Diener (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|0:08:57
|54
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Velo Club Israel
|0:10:57
|55
|Michel Kuffer (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|0:11:35
|1
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|2:01:01
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|3
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:01:05
|4
|Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
|5
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) UC Dippach
|6
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|7
|Philippe Faber (Lux) UC Dippach
|8
|Olivier Laterza (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|0:01:56
|9
|Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|0:02:02
|10
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:02:27
|11
|Jerôme Theis (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|12
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) UC Dippach
|0:03:12
|13
|Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
|14
|Steve Fries (Lux) UC Dippach
|0:05:48
|15
|Marc Leider (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|16
|Glen Leven (Lux) UC Dippach
|0:06:52
|17
|Tom Weyer (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:08:57
|18
|Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tetange
|19
|Jerome Junker (Lux) LC Tetange
|20
|Mike Diener (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|21
|Michel Kuffer (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
|0:11:35
