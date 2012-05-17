Trending

Steensen wins stage 1 at Flèche du Sud

Dane assumes general classification lead

Full Results
1Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro2:00:50
2Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team0:00:01
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:11
4Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
5Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
6Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
7Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
8David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team
9Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
11Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
12Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:00:57
13Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U
14Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
15Sebastian Balck (Swe) Sweden
16Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
17Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team
18Connor O'Leary (USA) United States
19Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
20Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
21Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
22Niki Østergaard-Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
23Daniel Domingues (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
24Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
25Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
26Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
27Marcus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
28Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
29Kim Magnusson (Swe) Sweden
30Matthias Plarre (Ger) Germany
31Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U
32Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden
33Alexandre Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
34Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
35Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tyrol-Team
36Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
37Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
38Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
39Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
40Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
41Nils Heyns (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
42Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:01:16
43Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Germany
44Martin Weiss (Aut) Tyrol-Team
45Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl
46Stephan Praxmarer (Aut) Tyrol-Team
47Gerold Henrichsen (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
48Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
49Jonathan Baratto (Bel) LC Tetange
50Jan Keller (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
51Massimo Morabito (Lux) UC Dippach
52Lex Reichling (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
53Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
54Philippe Faber (Lux) UC Dippach
55Lucas Persson (Swe) Sweden
56Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
57Mathew Lipscom (USA) United States
58Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
59Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U
60Mathias Bertling (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
61Pablo Schmeitz (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
62Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
63Dirk Finders (Ger) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
64Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
65Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Germany0:01:21
66Romain Cardis (Fra) Vendee U0:02:07
67Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
68Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U
69Paul Lynch (USA) United States
70Jayde Julius (RSA) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
71Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
72Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
73Olivier Laterza (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
74Birger Leys (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
75Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
76Wouter Kersjes (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
77Kartsen Keunecke (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
78Felix Baur (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
79Eamon Franck (USA) United States0:02:13
80Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
81Maxwell Durtschi (USA) United States
82Rene Heinze (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:16
83Seppe Odeyn (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT0:02:36
84Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Sweden0:02:38
85Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
86Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
87Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
88Philipp Becker (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
89Tino Thömel (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
90Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
91Daniel Klemme (Ger) Germany
92Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
93Jerôme Theis (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
94Guy Bogaarts (Ned) Malak Cycling Team0:03:23
95Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
96Kin-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
97Joop De Gans (Ned) Eddy Merckx Indeland
98Alexander Ray (NZl) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
99Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
100Scott Thiltges (Lux) UC Dippach
101Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
102Zach Noonan (USA) United States
103Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
104Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
105Christian Joergensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
106Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
107Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
108Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
109Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland0:04:52
110Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:05:08
111Thomas Schneiden (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland0:05:59
112Steve Fries (Lux) UC Dippach
113Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange
114Raymond Wersf (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
115Ayal Rahat (Isr) Velo Club Israel
116Philippe Pinckaers (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
117Michael Wiegerling (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
118Marc Leider (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
119Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden
120Dor Dviri (Isr) Velo Club Israel
121Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
122Michael Bittner (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
123Glen Leven (Lux) UC Dippach0:07:03
124Tom Weyer (Lux) LC Kayl0:09:08
125Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tetange
126Jerome Junker (Lux) LC Tetange
127Mike Diener (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
128Markus Kersten (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
129Roy Goldstein (Isr) Velo Club Israel0:11:08
130Michael Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
131Michel Kuffer (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall0:11:46
HDGabay Tal (Isr) Velo Club Israel2:17:07
DNFNelson Luis (Lux) LC Kayl
DNFRenaud Cupers (Bel) LC Tetange
DNFPhilippe Herman (Lux) LC Tetange
DNFChristian Hubers (Ger) Tool Times Preizerdall
DNFMarc Silverio (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
DNFDerrek Taber (USA) L.G. Bertrange
DNFGilles Kneip (Lux) L.G. Bertrange

Points
1Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro25pts
2Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team20
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka16
4Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de14
5Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team12
6Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team10
7Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro9
8David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team8
9Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain7
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team6
11Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka5
12Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro4
13Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U3
14Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team2
15Sebastian Balck (Swe) Sweden1

Sprint 1 - Lap 1
1Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U5pts
2Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Malak Cycling Team3
3Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany1

Sprint 2 - Lap 3
1Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team3
3Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1

Mountain 1
1Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team5pts
2Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro3
3Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team1

Mountain 2
1Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team5pts
2Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team3
3Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro1

Mountain 3
1Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team5pts
2Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro3
3Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team1

Teams
1Leopard - Trek Continental Team6:03:03
2Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:00:35
3Tyrol-Team0:00:36
4MTN Qhubeka0:00:46
5Great Britain0:01:32
6Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
7Sweden0:02:18
8Vendée U0:02:37
9Drapac Cycling
10Germany0:02:56
11LC Kayl0:03:15
12Team NSP - Ghost0:03:37
13United States0:03:47
14Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
15New Zealand0:04:44
16Malak Cycling Team0:04:57
17UC Dippach0:05:22
18Team Schwalbe Trier0:05:28
19Eddy Merckx Indeland0:07:29
20Tool Times Preizerdall0:15:50
21LC Tétange0:18:59
22Vélo Club Israel0:22:33
23Atlas Personal - Jakroo6:12:24
23L.G. Bertrange

General classification after stage 1
Points classification
Sprint classification
1Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U5
3David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team3
4Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Malak Cycling Team3
5Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1
6Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany1

Mountains classification
1Jure Golcer (Slo) Tyrol-Team8pts
2Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team7
3Andre Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro7
4Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team5

Young riders classification
1David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol-Team2:01:01
2Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
4Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:00:46
5Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
6Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
7Connor O'Leary (USA) United States
8Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
9Kim Magnusson (Swe) Sweden
10Matthias Plarre (Ger) Germany
11Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U
12Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
13Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
15Nils Heyns (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
16Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:01:05
17Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Germany
18Martin Weiss (Aut) Tyrol-Team
19Gerold Henrichsen (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
20Jonathan Baratto (Bel) LC Tetange
21Jan Keller (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
22Massimo Morabito (Lux) UC Dippach
23Lex Reichling (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
24Mathew Lipscom (USA) United States
25Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
26Pablo Schmeitz (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
27Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
28Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
29Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Germany0:01:10
30Romain Cardis (Fra) Vendee U0:01:56
31Paul Lynch (USA) United States
32Jayde Julius (RSA) Bianchi-Lotto-NHT
33Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
34Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
35Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
36Felix Baur (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
37Eamon Franck (USA) United States0:02:02
38Maxwell Durtschi (USA) United States
39Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany0:02:27
40Daniel Klemme (Ger) Germany
41Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
42Jerôme Theis (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
43Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand0:03:12
44Kin-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland
45Scott Thiltges (Lux) UC Dippach
46Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
47Zach Noonan (USA) United States
48Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
49Thomas Schneiden (Ger) Eddy Merckx Indeland0:05:48
50Philippe Pinckaers (Ned) Malak Cycling Team
51Michael Wiegerling (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
52Michael Bittner (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
53Mike Diener (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall0:08:57
54Roy Goldstein (Isr) Velo Club Israel0:10:57
55Michel Kuffer (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall0:11:35

Local riders classification
1Joël Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team2:01:01
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
3Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl0:01:05
4Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
5Massimo Morabito (Lux) UC Dippach
6Lex Reichling (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
7Philippe Faber (Lux) UC Dippach
8Olivier Laterza (Lux) L.G. Bertrange0:01:56
9Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange0:02:02
10Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:02:27
11Jerôme Theis (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
12Scott Thiltges (Lux) UC Dippach0:03:12
13Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
14Steve Fries (Lux) UC Dippach0:05:48
15Marc Leider (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
16Glen Leven (Lux) UC Dippach0:06:52
17Tom Weyer (Lux) LC Kayl0:08:57
18Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tetange
19Jerome Junker (Lux) LC Tetange
20Mike Diener (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall
21Michel Kuffer (Lux) Tool Times Preizerdall0:11:35

