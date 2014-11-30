Sweeck wins Flandriencross Hamme
Sunweb teammates Vanthourenhout and Van Tichelt on the podium
U23 Men: -
Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) took a solo win in the third round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series in the junior race at Flandriencross Hamme on Sunday. Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) and his teammate Yorben Van Tichelt placed second on the day.
"I got a gap and my lead expanding steadily," Sweeck said after the race. "During the last laps, I was riding against the limit. I did not go over, but they were closing in behind me. That was still a little extra motivation."
Vanthourenhout is leading the Bpost Bank Trofee series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:51:11
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|5
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|9
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|12
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|13
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|14
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|15
|Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:02:05
|16
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|17
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:14
|18
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:02:25
|19
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|20
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|21
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|22
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|23
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) WV Schijndel
|0:03:09
|24
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:04:08
|25
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel) CT Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|26
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|27
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:04:46
|28
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:04:53
|29
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|30
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) WAC Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:05:05
|31
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|0:05:09
|32
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:05:58
|33
|Jens Couckuyt (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW
|34
|Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|35
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|36
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|37
|Gianni Vermeiren (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|38
|Niels Buysen (Bel) WAC Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|39
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|40
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|41
|Kenny Verhulst (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W
|42
|Jens Van Der Borght (Bel) Napoleon Games - ST Martinus CT - Kerksken
