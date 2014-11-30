Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) took a solo win in the third round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series in the junior race at Flandriencross Hamme on Sunday. Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) and his teammate Yorben Van Tichelt placed second on the day.

"I got a gap and my lead expanding steadily," Sweeck said after the race. "During the last laps, I was riding against the limit. I did not go over, but they were closing in behind me. That was still a little extra motivation."

Vanthourenhout is leading the Bpost Bank Trofee series.



