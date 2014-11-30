Trending

Sweeck wins Flandriencross Hamme

Sunweb teammates Vanthourenhout and Van Tichelt on the podium

Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) took a solo win in the third round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series in the junior race at Flandriencross Hamme on Sunday. Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) and his teammate Yorben Van Tichelt placed second on the day.

"I got a gap and my lead expanding steadily," Sweeck said after the race. "During the last laps, I was riding against the limit. I did not go over, but they were closing in behind me. That was still a little extra motivation."

Vanthourenhout is leading the Bpost Bank Trofee series.

Full Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:51:11
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:10
3Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:22
4Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
5Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:00:36
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:42
7Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:45
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
9Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:54
10Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:35
11Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:42
12Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:53
13Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:04
14Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
15Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:02:05
16Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
17Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:14
18Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:02:25
19Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team0:02:50
20Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:03:03
21Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
22Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:03:04
23Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) WV Schijndel0:03:09
24Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:04:08
25Tim De Schuyter (Bel) CT Keukens Buysse Knesselare
26Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
27Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:04:46
28Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:04:53
29Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:05:01
30Sybren Jacobs (Bel) WAC Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:05:05
31Ian Mcpherson (USA)0:05:09
32Maxx Chance (USA)0:05:58
33Jens Couckuyt (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW
34Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
35Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
36Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
37Gianni Vermeiren (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
38Niels Buysen (Bel) WAC Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
39Robin Alderweireld (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
40Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
41Kenny Verhulst (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W
42Jens Van Der Borght (Bel) Napoleon Games - ST Martinus CT - Kerksken

