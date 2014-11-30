Trending

Jaspers wins junior race at Flandriencross

Lares-Doltcini Cycling Team sweeps the podium

Lares-Doltcini Cycling Team swept the podium in the third round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series at the Flandriencross Hamme on Sunday. Jappe Jaspers was the strongest of the three, crossing the line ahead of his teammates Thijs Wolsink in second and Jenko Bonne in third.

"I felt good today and this is by far my most beautiful victory of the season," Jaspers said.

Full Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:40:50
2Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
3Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
4Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:07
6Gage Hecht (USA)0:00:13
7Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:41
8Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
9Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:50
10Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)0:00:57
11Gavin Haley (USA)0:01:00
12Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:05
13Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:10
14Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele0:01:12
15Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:16
16Wesley Floren (Ned)0:01:20
17Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
18Timo Verberckmoes (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
19Spencer Petrov (USA)0:01:24
20Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
21Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:30
22Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:50
23Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:02:10
24Cameron Beard (USA)0:02:18
25Lauri Van Den Eede (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare0:02:24
26Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:43
27Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
28Cedric Beullens (Bel) Young Cycling Team VZW0:02:55
29Jordi De Beule (Bel) Rudyco Cycling Team0:03:02
30Gilles Borra (Bel) Zannata-Lotto CT Menen VZW0:03:40
31Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:03:42
32Laurens Couckuyt (Bel) VZW Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker Geldhof0:03:51
33Michael Owens (USA)0:04:43
34Seppe Bogaert (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW0:05:15
35Jonas Devoet (Bel) VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike "0:05:59
36Andreas Van Driessche (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:06:14
37Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:06:24
38Niels Willaerts (Bel) BMX Vlijtingen0:07:50
39Thomas D'Hooge (Bel) Rudyco Cycling Team0:08:48
40Timon Van Hooste (Bel)
41Tosh Van Bunder (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team

