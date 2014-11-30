Lares-Doltcini Cycling Team swept the podium in the third round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series at the Flandriencross Hamme on Sunday. Jappe Jaspers was the strongest of the three, crossing the line ahead of his teammates Thijs Wolsink in second and Jenko Bonne in third.

"I felt good today and this is by far my most beautiful victory of the season," Jaspers said.

Full Results