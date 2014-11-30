Jaspers wins junior race at Flandriencross
Lares-Doltcini Cycling Team sweeps the podium
Junior Men: -
Lares-Doltcini Cycling Team swept the podium in the third round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series at the Flandriencross Hamme on Sunday. Jappe Jaspers was the strongest of the three, crossing the line ahead of his teammates Thijs Wolsink in second and Jenko Bonne in third.
"I felt good today and this is by far my most beautiful victory of the season," Jaspers said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:40:50
|2
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|3
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|4
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:13
|7
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|9
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:50
|10
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)
|0:00:57
|11
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:01:00
|12
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|13
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:10
|14
|Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|0:01:12
|15
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|16
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|0:01:20
|17
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
|18
|Timo Verberckmoes (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|19
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:01:24
|20
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|21
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:30
|22
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|23
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:02:10
|24
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:02:18
|25
|Lauri Van Den Eede (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|0:02:24
|26
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:43
|27
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|28
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Young Cycling Team VZW
|0:02:55
|29
|Jordi De Beule (Bel) Rudyco Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|30
|Gilles Borra (Bel) Zannata-Lotto CT Menen VZW
|0:03:40
|31
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:03:42
|32
|Laurens Couckuyt (Bel) VZW Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker Geldhof
|0:03:51
|33
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:04:43
|34
|Seppe Bogaert (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW
|0:05:15
|35
|Jonas Devoet (Bel) VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike "
|0:05:59
|36
|Andreas Van Driessche (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:06:14
|37
|Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:06:24
|38
|Niels Willaerts (Bel) BMX Vlijtingen
|0:07:50
|39
|Thomas D'Hooge (Bel) Rudyco Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|40
|Timon Van Hooste (Bel)
|41
|Tosh Van Bunder (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
