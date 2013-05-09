Razumov wins Five Rings of Moscow
Sobrino takes sprint victory on final stage
Stage 4: Moscow, Circuit race -
|1
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|2:42:56
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|6
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|7
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|8
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|9
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|10
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|11
|Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|12
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
|13
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|14
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|15
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|16
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|17
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|18
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|19
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|20
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
|21
|Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|22
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|23
|Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|24
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|25
|Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|26
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|27
|Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|28
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|29
|Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|30
|Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|31
|Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|32
|Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|33
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|34
|Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|35
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|36
|Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|37
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|38
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|39
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|40
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|41
|Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|42
|Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|43
|Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|44
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|45
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|46
|Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|47
|Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|48
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|49
|Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|50
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|51
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|53
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|54
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|56
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|58
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|59
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|60
|Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|61
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|62
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|63
|Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|64
|Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|65
|Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|66
|Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
|67
|Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|68
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|69
|Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|70
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|71
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|72
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|73
|Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|74
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|75
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|76
|Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
|77
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|78
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|79
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
|80
|Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|81
|Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
|82
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|83
|Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
|84
|Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
|85
|Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
|86
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|87
|Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|88
|Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|89
|Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|90
|Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
|91
|Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|92
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|93
|Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|94
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|95
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:13
|96
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:14
|97
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:00:23
|98
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:38
|99
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:41
|100
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|101
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:01:17
|1
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|1
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|2
|3
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|1
|1
|Kolss Cycling Team
|8:08:48
|2
|SP Tableware
|3
|Itera-Katusha
|4
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|5
|SHVSM Samara
|6
|Kazakhstan National Team
|7
|Sport Cycling Club
|8
|CLVS Moscow Region
|9
|Nutrixxion Abus
|10
|Belarus National Team
|11
|RusVelo
|12
|Krasnodar Region
|13
|Nagornaia-Wilier
|14
|Team Russia 21
|15
|Donetsk Region
|16
|Dinamo-Moscow
|17
|Samara Region
|18
|ISD Continental Team
|19
|Ukraine National Team
|20
|Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:00:23
|1
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|14:58:41
|2
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:04
|4
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:18
|5
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:50
|6
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:00:51
|7
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:00:53
|8
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|9
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:29
|10
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:55
|11
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:03:04
|12
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:03:14
|13
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:03:23
|14
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:29
|15
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:03:30
|16
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
|0:03:38
|17
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|18
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:03:54
|19
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:03:55
|20
|Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:04:11
|21
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:04:13
|22
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:04:43
|23
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:05:04
|24
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:05:07
|25
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:05:26
|26
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:09:40
|27
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:12:36
|28
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:12:43
|29
|Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:12:49
|30
|Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:13:04
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:06
|32
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:07
|33
|Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:13:10
|34
|Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:13:11
|35
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:13:14
|36
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:13:16
|37
|Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:13:17
|38
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:13:19
|39
|Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:13:21
|40
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:13:24
|41
|Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
|0:13:27
|42
|Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:13:30
|43
|Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:13:31
|44
|Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
|0:13:38
|45
|Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:13:39
|46
|Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:13:42
|47
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:13:43
|48
|Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:13:47
|49
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:13:48
|50
|Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:13:49
|51
|Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:13:58
|52
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:14:11
|53
|Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:14:12
|54
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:14:37
|55
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:14:56
|56
|Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:15:48
|57
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|0:16:02
|58
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:27
|59
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:37
|60
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|61
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:16:52
|62
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:16:58
|63
|Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:17:07
|64
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:17:11
|65
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|66
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:17:16
|67
|Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:17:17
|68
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:17:18
|69
|Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:17:20
|70
|Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:17:25
|71
|Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:17:33
|72
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:17:39
|73
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|74
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|75
|Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:17:41
|76
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:17:42
|77
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:17:46
|78
|Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|79
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:17:47
|80
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:17:51
|81
|Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:17:54
|82
|Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:17:56
|83
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:17:57
|84
|Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
|85
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
|0:17:59
|86
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:18:08
|87
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:18:11
|88
|Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|89
|Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
|0:18:20
|90
|Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:18:22
|91
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:18:24
|92
|Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:18:27
|93
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:18:31
|94
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:18:41
|95
|Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:19:22
|96
|Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:19:33
|97
|Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
|0:19:51
|98
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:21:39
|99
|Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
|0:21:47
|100
|Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:22:02
|101
|Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:34:45
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|25
|3
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|22
|4
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|16
|5
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|15
|7
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|13
|8
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|9
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|10
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|12
|11
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|12
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|7
|13
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|6
|14
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|5
|15
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|16
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|17
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|18
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|4
|19
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|20
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|3
|21
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|3
|22
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|2
|24
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|1
|25
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|1
|1
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|6
|pts
|2
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|6
|3
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|4
|4
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|5
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|1
|6
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|1
|7
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|1
|SHVSM Samara
|45:01:02
|2
|Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Itera-Katusha
|0:01:23
|4
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:34
|5
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:09:47
|6
|RusVelo
|0:11:15
|7
|Ukraine National Team
|0:14:37
|8
|ISD Continental Team
|0:18:04
|9
|Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:27:14
|10
|Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:27:52
|11
|SP Tableware
|0:28:01
|12
|Dinamo-Moscow
|0:29:40
|13
|Donetsk Region
|0:36:16
|14
|CLVS Moscow Region
|0:36:44
|15
|Sport Cycling Club
|0:38:22
|16
|Belarus National Team
|0:42:23
|17
|Samara Region
|0:44:35
|18
|Team Russia 21
|0:45:59
|19
|Krasnodar Region
|0:47:26
|20
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:47:55
