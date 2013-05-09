Trending

Razumov wins Five Rings of Moscow

Sobrino takes sprint victory on final stage

Full Results
1Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware2:42:56
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
3Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
4Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
5Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
6Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
7Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
8Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
9Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
10Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
11Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
12Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
13Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
14Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
15Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
16Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
17Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
18Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
19Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
20Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
21Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
22Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
23Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
24Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
25Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
26Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
27Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
28Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
29Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
30Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
31Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
32Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
33Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
34Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
35Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
36Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
37Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
38Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
39Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
40Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
41Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
42Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
43Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
44Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
45Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
46Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
47Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
48Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
49Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
50Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
51Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
52Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
53Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
54Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
56Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
57Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
58Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
59Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
60Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
61Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
62Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
63Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
64Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
65Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
66Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
67Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
68Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
69Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
70Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
71Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
72Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
73Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
74Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
75Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
76Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
77Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
78Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
79Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
80Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
81Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
82Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
83Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
84Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
85Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
86Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
87Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
88Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
89Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
90Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
91Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
92Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
93Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
94Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
95Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:13
96Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:14
97Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:00:23
98Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:38
99Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:41
100Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
101Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:17

Sprint 1
1Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha3pts
2Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2
3Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo1

Sprint 2
1Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team3pts
2Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region2
3Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha1

Teams
1Kolss Cycling Team8:08:48
2SP Tableware
3Itera-Katusha
4Dukla Trencin Trek
5SHVSM Samara
6Kazakhstan National Team
7Sport Cycling Club
8CLVS Moscow Region
9Nutrixxion Abus
10Belarus National Team
11RusVelo
12Krasnodar Region
13Nagornaia-Wilier
14Team Russia 21
15Donetsk Region
16Dinamo-Moscow
17Samara Region
18ISD Continental Team
19Ukraine National Team
20Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:00:23

Final general classification
1Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha14:58:41
2Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:01
3Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:04
4Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:18
5Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:50
6Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:00:51
7Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:00:53
8Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:28
9Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:29
10Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:55
11Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:03:04
12Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:03:14
13Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:03:23
14Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:29
15Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:03:30
16Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware0:03:38
17Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:52
18Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:03:54
19Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:03:55
20Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:04:11
21Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:04:13
22Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:04:43
23Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:05:04
24Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:05:07
25Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:05:26
26Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:09:40
27Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:12:36
28Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:12:43
29Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:12:49
30Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:13:04
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo0:13:06
32Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:13:07
33Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:13:10
34Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:13:11
35Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team0:13:14
36Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:13:16
37Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:13:17
38Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:13:19
39Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:13:21
40Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:13:24
41Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware0:13:27
42Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:13:30
43Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:13:31
44Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region0:13:38
45Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:13:39
46Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 210:13:42
47Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:13:43
48Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:13:47
49Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:13:48
50Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:13:49
51Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:13:58
52Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:14:11
53Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:14:12
54Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:14:37
55Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:14:56
56Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:15:48
57Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware0:16:02
58Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:16:27
59Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:16:37
60Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:16:46
61Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:16:52
62Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team0:16:58
63Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:17:07
64Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware0:17:11
65Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
66Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team0:17:16
67Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:17:17
68Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:17:18
69Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:17:20
70Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:17:25
71Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:17:33
72Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware0:17:39
73Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
74Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
75Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:17:41
76Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:17:42
77Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 210:17:46
78Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
79Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:17:47
80Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:17:51
81Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:17:54
82Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:17:56
83Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:17:57
84Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
85Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region0:17:59
86Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:18:08
87Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:18:11
88Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
89Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region0:18:20
90Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:18:22
91Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:18:24
92Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:18:27
93Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:18:31
94Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:18:41
95Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:19:22
96Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 210:19:33
97Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region0:19:51
98Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:21:39
99Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region0:21:47
100Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:22:02
101Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:34:45

Points classification
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team29pts
2Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region25
3Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware22
4Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus16
5Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team15
6Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus15
7Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha13
8Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo13
9Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo12
10Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha12
11Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team8
12Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara7
13Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha6
14Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek5
15Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware5
16Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware5
17Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware5
18Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara4
19Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
20Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek3
21Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team3
22Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2
23Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 212
24Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow1
25Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com1

Mountains classification
1Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara6pts
2Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team6
3Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 214
4Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo2
5Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha1
6Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek1
7Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1

Teams classification
1SHVSM Samara45:01:02
2Kolss Cycling Team0:00:58
3Itera-Katusha0:01:23
4Nutrixxion Abus0:07:34
5Dukla Trencin Trek0:09:47
6RusVelo0:11:15
7Ukraine National Team0:14:37
8ISD Continental Team0:18:04
9Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:27:14
10Nagornaia-Wilier0:27:52
11SP Tableware0:28:01
12Dinamo-Moscow0:29:40
13Donetsk Region0:36:16
14CLVS Moscow Region0:36:44
15Sport Cycling Club0:38:22
16Belarus National Team0:42:23
17Samara Region0:44:35
18Team Russia 210:45:59
19Krasnodar Region0:47:26
20Kazakhstan National Team0:47:55

