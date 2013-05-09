Trending

Full Results
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team3:54:10
2Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
3Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
4Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
5Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
6Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
7Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
8Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
9Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
10Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
11Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
12Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
13Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
14Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
15Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
16Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
17Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
18Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
19Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
20Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
21Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
22Volodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region
23Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
24Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
25Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
26Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
27Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
28Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
29Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
30Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
31Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
32Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
33Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
34Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
35Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
36Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
37Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
38Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
39Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
40Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
41Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
43Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
44Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
45Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
46Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
47Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
48Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
49Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
50Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
51Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
52Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
53Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
54Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
55Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
56Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
57Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
58Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
59Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
61Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region
62Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
63Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
64Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
65Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
66Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
67Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team
68Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
69Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
70Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
71Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
72Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
73Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
74Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
75Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
76Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
77Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
78Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
79Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
80Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
81Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
82Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
83Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
84Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
85Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
86Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
87Andrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
88Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
89Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
90Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
91Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
92Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
93Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
94Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
95Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
96Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
97Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
98Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
99Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
100Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
101Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
102Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
103Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
104Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
105Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 21
106Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
107Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
108Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
109Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
110Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
111Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
112Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
113Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
114Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
115Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
116Maksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
117Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
118Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
119Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:00:13
120Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
121Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
122Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:01
123Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team0:01:38
124Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:40
125Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:46
126Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:02:55
127Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:09:27
128Nikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:11:47
129Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:12:52
130Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
HDViacheslav Artemenko (Rus) Krasnodar Region
DNFLauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
DNFKanstantsin Khviyuzau (Blr) RCOP-Belarus

Points
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team12pts
2Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo10
3Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus8
4Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus7
5Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region6
6Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware5
7Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware4
8Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek3
9Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 212
10Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com1

Sprint 1
1Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara3pts
2Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team2
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1

Sprint 2
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3pts
2Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara2
3Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1

Sprint 3
1Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha3pts
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
3Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara1

Teams
1SP Tableware11:42:30
2SHVSM Samara
3RusVelo
4Nutrixxion Abus
5Itera-Katusha
6Dukla Trencin Trek
7Kolss Cycling Team
8Donetsk Region
9Sport Cycling Club
10Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
11Dinamo-Moscow
12CLVS Moscow Region
13Belarus National Team
14Samara Region
15ISD Continental Team
16Team Russia 21
17Kazakhstan National Team
18Ukraine National Team
19Nagornaia-Wilier
20Krasnodar Region
21RCOP-Belarus
22Lokomotiv-Penza
23Team Novo Nordisk Development0:00:13
24Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region

General classification after stage 1
1Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo4:02:57
2Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:02
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:08
4Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:11
5Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:12
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:14
7Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware0:00:15
8Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
9Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:18
10Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:19
11Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:21
12Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:22
13Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
14Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
15Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:23
16Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:27
17Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
18Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:31
19Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:32
20Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:33
21Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:34
22Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
23Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
24Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:35
25Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
26Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:36
27Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
28Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
29Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:38
30Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:39
31Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
32Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:40
33Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
34Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:00:41
35Andrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:42
36Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:43
37Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
38Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:00:44
39Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:45
40Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
41Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
42Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:46
43Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:47
44Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:48
45Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
46Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
47Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:49
48Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:00:50
49Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware0:00:51
50Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:52
51Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:00:54
52Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
53Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:55
54Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
55Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware0:00:57
56Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
57Volodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:00:58
58Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
59Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:01:02
60Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
61Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
62Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:01:03
63Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:04
64Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:06
65Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:01:07
66Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
67Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
68Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
69Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:08
70Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
71Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
72Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
73Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:10
74Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
75Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:11
76Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
77Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:12
78Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:13
79Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:14
80Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:15
81Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
82Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:01:16
83Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
84Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:17
85Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:20
86Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:22
87Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:23
88Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
89Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
90Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
91Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:25
92Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:26
93Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
94Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
95Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region0:01:28
96Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
97Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
98Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:29
99Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
100Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:01:30
101Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
102Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:01:31
103Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
104Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:33
105Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:36
106Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:37
107Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:40
108Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
109Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:43
110Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:01:47
111Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region0:01:49
112Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
113Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:51
114Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
115Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
116Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:53
117Maksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
118Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:54
119Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:56
120Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
121Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:00
122Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:02:01
123Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team0:02:24
124Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:43
125Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:03:54
126Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:04:52
127Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:11:47
128Nikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:14:06
129Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:14:30
130Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:14:49

Points classification
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team12pts
2Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo10
3Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus8
4Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus7
5Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region6
6Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware5
7Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware4
8Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek3
9Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 212
10Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com1

Teams classification
1RusVelo12:09:19
2Itera-Katusha0:00:13
3Kolss Cycling Team0:00:20
4SHVSM Samara0:01:06
5Ukraine National Team0:01:14
6Belarus National Team0:01:16
7SP Tableware0:01:18
8RCOP-Belarus0:01:25
9ISD Continental Team0:01:28
10Sport Cycling Club0:01:49
11Nutrixxion Abus0:01:59
12CLVS Moscow Region0:02:02
13Donetsk Region0:02:18
14Dinamo-Moscow0:02:31
15Dukla Trencin Trek0:02:39
16Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:51
17Kazakhstan National Team0:02:53
18Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:02:57
19Team Russia 210:03:00
20Krasnodar Region0:03:21
21Samara Region0:03:28
22Nagornaia-Wilier0:03:58
23Lokomotiv-Penza0:04:41
24Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:20:04

