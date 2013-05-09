Buts prevails on Vorobievskoe Ring stage
RusVelo's Kovalev takes over GC lead
Stage 1: Moscow (Vorobievskoe Ring) -
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3:54:10
|2
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|5
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|6
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|7
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|8
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|9
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|10
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|11
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|12
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|13
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|14
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|15
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|16
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|17
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|18
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|19
|Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|20
|Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|21
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
|22
|Volodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|23
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|24
|Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|25
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|26
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|27
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|28
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|29
|Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|30
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|31
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
|32
|Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|33
|Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|34
|Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|35
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|36
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|37
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|38
|Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|39
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|40
|Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|41
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|43
|Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|44
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|45
|Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|46
|Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|47
|Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
|48
|Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|49
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|50
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
|51
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|52
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
|54
|Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|55
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|56
|Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|57
|Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
|58
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|59
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|62
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|63
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|64
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|65
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|66
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|67
|Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team
|68
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|69
|Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
|70
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|71
|Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
|72
|Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|73
|Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|74
|Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|75
|Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|76
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|77
|Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|78
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|79
|Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|80
|Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|81
|Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|82
|Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|83
|Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|84
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|85
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|86
|Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
|87
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|88
|Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|89
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|90
|Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|91
|Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|92
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
|93
|Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|94
|Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
|95
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|96
|Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|97
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|98
|Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|99
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|100
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|101
|Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|102
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|103
|Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|104
|Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|105
|Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|106
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|107
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|108
|Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|109
|Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|110
|Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|111
|Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|112
|Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|113
|Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|114
|Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|115
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|116
|Maksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|117
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|118
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|119
|Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:00:13
|120
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|121
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|122
|Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:01
|123
|Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:01:38
|124
|Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:40
|125
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:46
|126
|Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:02:55
|127
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:09:27
|128
|Nikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:11:47
|129
|Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:12:52
|130
|Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|HD
|Viacheslav Artemenko (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|DNF
|Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|3
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|8
|4
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|7
|5
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|6
|6
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|7
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|4
|8
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|3
|9
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|2
|10
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|1
|1
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|2
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|2
|3
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|1
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|3
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|1
|1
|SP Tableware
|11:42:30
|2
|SHVSM Samara
|3
|RusVelo
|4
|Nutrixxion Abus
|5
|Itera-Katusha
|6
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|7
|Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|Donetsk Region
|9
|Sport Cycling Club
|10
|Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|11
|Dinamo-Moscow
|12
|CLVS Moscow Region
|13
|Belarus National Team
|14
|Samara Region
|15
|ISD Continental Team
|16
|Team Russia 21
|17
|Kazakhstan National Team
|18
|Ukraine National Team
|19
|Nagornaia-Wilier
|20
|Krasnodar Region
|21
|RCOP-Belarus
|22
|Lokomotiv-Penza
|23
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:00:13
|24
|Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|1
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|4:02:57
|2
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:08
|4
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:11
|5
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:12
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:14
|7
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
|0:00:15
|8
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:18
|10
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:19
|11
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|12
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:22
|13
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|14
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|15
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:23
|16
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:27
|17
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|18
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:31
|19
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:32
|20
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:33
|21
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|22
|Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|23
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|24
|Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:00:35
|25
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|26
|Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:36
|27
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|28
|Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|29
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:38
|30
|Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:39
|31
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|32
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:40
|33
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|34
|Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:00:41
|35
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:00:42
|36
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:43
|37
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|38
|Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:00:44
|39
|Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:45
|40
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|41
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
|42
|Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:00:46
|43
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:00:47
|44
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:48
|45
|Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|46
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|47
|Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:49
|48
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:00:50
|49
|Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
|0:00:51
|50
|Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:52
|51
|Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:00:54
|52
|Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|53
|Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:55
|54
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|55
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|0:00:57
|56
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|57
|Volodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:00:58
|58
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|59
|Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:01:02
|60
|Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
|61
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|62
|Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:01:03
|63
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:04
|64
|Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:06
|65
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:01:07
|66
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|67
|Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|68
|Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|69
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:08
|70
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|71
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|72
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|73
|Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:10
|74
|Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|75
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:11
|76
|Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|77
|Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:12
|78
|Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:01:13
|79
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:14
|80
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:15
|81
|Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|82
|Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:01:16
|83
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|84
|Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:17
|85
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:20
|86
|Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:01:22
|87
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:23
|88
|Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|89
|Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|90
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|91
|Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:25
|92
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:26
|93
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|94
|Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
|95
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
|0:01:28
|96
|Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
|97
|Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|98
|Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:29
|99
|Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|100
|Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:01:30
|101
|Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|102
|Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:01:31
|103
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|104
|Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:33
|105
|Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:01:36
|106
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:37
|107
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:40
|108
|Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|109
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:43
|110
|Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:01:47
|111
|Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
|0:01:49
|112
|Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|113
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:01:51
|114
|Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|115
|Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
|116
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:53
|117
|Maksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|118
|Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:54
|119
|Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:56
|120
|Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|121
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:00
|122
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:02:01
|123
|Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:02:24
|124
|Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:43
|125
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:03:54
|126
|Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:04:52
|127
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:11:47
|128
|Nikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:14:06
|129
|Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:14:30
|130
|Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:14:49
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|3
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|8
|4
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|7
|5
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|6
|6
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|7
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|4
|8
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|3
|9
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|2
|10
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|1
|1
|RusVelo
|12:09:19
|2
|Itera-Katusha
|0:00:13
|3
|Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|4
|SHVSM Samara
|0:01:06
|5
|Ukraine National Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Belarus National Team
|0:01:16
|7
|SP Tableware
|0:01:18
|8
|RCOP-Belarus
|0:01:25
|9
|ISD Continental Team
|0:01:28
|10
|Sport Cycling Club
|0:01:49
|11
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:59
|12
|CLVS Moscow Region
|0:02:02
|13
|Donetsk Region
|0:02:18
|14
|Dinamo-Moscow
|0:02:31
|15
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:02:39
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:51
|17
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:02:53
|18
|Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:02:57
|19
|Team Russia 21
|0:03:00
|20
|Krasnodar Region
|0:03:21
|21
|Samara Region
|0:03:28
|22
|Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:03:58
|23
|Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:04:41
|24
|Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:20:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy