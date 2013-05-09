Trending

Vasylyuk wins Five Rings of Moscow prologue

Kolss Ukrainian earns leader's jersey

Full Results
1Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:08:49
2Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:04
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
4Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:09
5Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:10
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:12
7Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:13
8Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
9Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:16
10Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:17
11Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:20
12Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
13Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:21
14Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:25
15Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
16Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:26
17Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:29
18Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
19Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:30
20Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:31
21Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:00:32
22Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
23Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:33
24Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:34
25Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
26Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
27Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:35
28Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:36
29Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:37
30Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
31Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:38
32Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
33Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:00:39
34Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
35Andrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:40
36Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:41
37Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
38Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:00:42
39Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:43
40Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
41Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
42Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
43Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:44
44Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team
45Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:46
46Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
47Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:47
48Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:00:48
49Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
50Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware0:00:49
51Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:50
52Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
53Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:00:52
54Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
55Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:53
56Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
57Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
58Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:00:55
59Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
60Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:00:56
61Volodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region
62Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:00
63Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
64Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
65Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:01
66Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
67Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:02
68Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:04
69Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:05
70Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
71Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
72Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
73Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
74Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:06
75Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
76Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
77Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
78Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
79Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:08
80Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
81Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:09
82Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
83Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:10
84Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:11
85Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:12
86Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:13
87Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
88Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:14
89Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
90Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
91Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:15
92Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:20
93Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:21
94Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
95Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
96Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
97Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:23
98Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:24
99Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
100Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
101Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:01:26
102Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
103Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
104Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:01:27
105Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:28
106Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
107Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:01:29
108Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
109Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:31
110Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:34
111Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:35
112Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:01:36
113Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:38
114Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
115Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:41
116Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:45
117Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
118Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region0:01:47
119Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
120Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:01:49
121Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
122Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
123Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:51
124Maksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
125Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:52
126Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:01:54
127Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:01:55
128Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
129Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:59
130Viacheslav Artemenko (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:02:03
131Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:02:04
132Nikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:02:17
133Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:02:18

Teams
1RusVelo0:26:49
2Itera-Katusha0:00:13
3Kolss Cycling Team0:00:20
4SHVSM Samara0:01:06
5Ukraine National Team0:01:14
6Belarus National Team0:01:16
7SP Tableware0:01:18
8RCOP-Belarus0:01:25
9ISD Continental Team0:01:28
10Sport Cycling Club0:01:49
11Nutrixxion Abus0:01:59
12CLVS Moscow Region0:02:02
13Donetsk Region0:02:18
14Dinamo-Moscow0:02:31
15Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:38
16Dukla Trencin Trek0:02:39
17Kazakhstan National Team0:02:53
18Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:02:57
19Team Russia 210:03:00
20Krasnodar Region0:03:21
21Samara Region0:03:28
22Nagornaia-Wilier0:03:58
23Lokomotiv-Penza0:04:41
24Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:05:22

General classification after prologue
1Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:08:49
2Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:04
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
4Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:09
5Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:10
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:12
7Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:13
8Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
9Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:16
10Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:17
11Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:20
12Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
13Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:21
14Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:25
15Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
16Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:26
17Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:29
18Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
19Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:30
20Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:31
21Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:00:32
22Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
23Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:33
24Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:34
25Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
26Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
27Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:35
28Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:36
29Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:37
30Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
31Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:38
32Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
33Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:00:39
34Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
35Andrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:40
36Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:41
37Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
38Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:00:42
39Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:43
40Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
41Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
42Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
43Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:44
44Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team
45Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:46
46Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
47Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:47
48Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:00:48
49Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
50Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware0:00:49
51Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:50
52Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
53Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:00:52
54Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
55Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:53
56Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
57Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
58Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:00:55
59Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
60Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:00:56
61Volodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region
62Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:00
63Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
64Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
65Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:01
66Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
67Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:02
68Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:04
69Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:05
70Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
71Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
72Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
73Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
74Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:06
75Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
76Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
77Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
78Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
79Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:08
80Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
81Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:09
82Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
83Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:10
84Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:11
85Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:12
86Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:13
87Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
88Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:14
89Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
90Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
91Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:15
92Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:20
93Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:21
94Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
95Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
96Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
97Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:23
98Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:24
99Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
100Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
101Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:01:26
102Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
103Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
104Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:01:27
105Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:28
106Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
107Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:01:29
108Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
109Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:31
110Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:34
111Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:35
112Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:01:36
113Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:38
114Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
115Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:41
116Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:45
117Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
118Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region0:01:47
119Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
120Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:01:49
121Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
122Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
123Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:51
124Maksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
125Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:52
126Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:01:54
127Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:01:55
128Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
129Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:59
130Viacheslav Artemenko (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:02:03
131Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:02:04
132Nikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:02:17
133Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:02:18

Teams classification
1RusVelo0:26:49
2Itera-Katusha0:00:13
3Kolss Cycling Team0:00:20
4SHVSM Samara0:01:06
5Ukraine National Team0:01:14
6Belarus National Team0:01:16
7SP Tableware0:01:18
8RCOP-Belarus0:01:25
9ISD Continental Team0:01:28
10Sport Cycling Club0:01:49
11Nutrixxion Abus0:01:59
12CLVS Moscow Region0:02:02
13Donetsk Region0:02:18
14Dinamo-Moscow0:02:31
15Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:38
16Dukla Trencin Trek0:02:39
17Kazakhstan National Team0:02:53
18Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:02:57
19Team Russia 210:03:00
20Krasnodar Region0:03:21
21Samara Region0:03:28
22Nagornaia-Wilier0:03:58
23Lokomotiv-Penza0:04:41
24Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:05:22

Latest on Cyclingnews