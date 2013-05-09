Vasylyuk wins Five Rings of Moscow prologue
Kolss Ukrainian earns leader's jersey
Prologue: Moscow (Kremlin Ring) (ITT) -
|1
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|2
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:04
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:06
|4
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:09
|5
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:10
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:12
|7
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
|9
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:16
|10
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:17
|11
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:20
|12
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|13
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:21
|14
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|16
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:26
|17
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:29
|18
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|19
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:30
|20
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:31
|21
|Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:00:32
|22
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|23
|Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:00:33
|24
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|25
|Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|26
|Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|27
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:35
|28
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:36
|29
|Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:37
|30
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|31
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:38
|32
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|33
|Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:00:39
|34
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|35
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:00:40
|36
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:41
|37
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|38
|Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:00:42
|39
|Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:00:43
|40
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|41
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
|42
|Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|43
|Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:00:44
|44
|Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|45
|Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:46
|46
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|47
|Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:47
|48
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:00:48
|49
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|50
|Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
|0:00:49
|51
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:50
|52
|Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|53
|Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:00:52
|54
|Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|55
|Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:53
|56
|Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|57
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|58
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:00:55
|59
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|60
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:00:56
|61
|Volodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|62
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:00
|63
|Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
|64
|Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|65
|Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:01
|66
|Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|67
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:02
|68
|Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:04
|69
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:05
|70
|Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|71
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|72
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|73
|Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|74
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:06
|75
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|76
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|77
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|78
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|79
|Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:08
|80
|Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|81
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:09
|82
|Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|83
|Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:10
|84
|Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:01:11
|85
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:12
|86
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:13
|87
|Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|88
|Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:14
|89
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|90
|Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|91
|Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:15
|92
|Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:01:20
|93
|Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:01:21
|94
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|95
|Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|96
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|97
|Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:23
|98
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:24
|99
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|100
|Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
|101
|Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:01:26
|102
|Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
|103
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
|104
|Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:01:27
|105
|Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:28
|106
|Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|107
|Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:01:29
|108
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|109
|Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:31
|110
|Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:01:34
|111
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:35
|112
|Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:01:36
|113
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:38
|114
|Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|115
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:41
|116
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:45
|117
|Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|118
|Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
|0:01:47
|119
|Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|120
|Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:01:49
|121
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|122
|Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
|123
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:51
|124
|Maksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|125
|Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:52
|126
|Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:01:54
|127
|Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:01:55
|128
|Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|129
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:59
|130
|Viacheslav Artemenko (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:02:03
|131
|Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:02:04
|132
|Nikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:02:17
|133
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:02:18
|1
|RusVelo
|0:26:49
|2
|Itera-Katusha
|0:00:13
|3
|Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|4
|SHVSM Samara
|0:01:06
|5
|Ukraine National Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Belarus National Team
|0:01:16
|7
|SP Tableware
|0:01:18
|8
|RCOP-Belarus
|0:01:25
|9
|ISD Continental Team
|0:01:28
|10
|Sport Cycling Club
|0:01:49
|11
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:59
|12
|CLVS Moscow Region
|0:02:02
|13
|Donetsk Region
|0:02:18
|14
|Dinamo-Moscow
|0:02:31
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:38
|16
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:02:39
|17
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:02:53
|18
|Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:02:57
|19
|Team Russia 21
|0:03:00
|20
|Krasnodar Region
|0:03:21
|21
|Samara Region
|0:03:28
|22
|Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:03:58
|23
|Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:04:41
|24
|Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:05:22
