Pokidov sprints to victory in Luzhnetskoe Ring
Kovalev remains in leader's jersey
Stage 2: Moscow (Luzhnetskoe Ring) -
|1
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3:55:50
|2
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|6
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|7
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|8
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|9
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|11
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|12
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|13
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|14
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|15
|Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|16
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|17
|Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|18
|Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|19
|Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|20
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|21
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
|22
|Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|23
|Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|24
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|25
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|26
|Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|27
|Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|28
|Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|29
|Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|30
|Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|31
|Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
|32
|Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|33
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|35
|Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|36
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|37
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|38
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|39
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|40
|Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|41
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|42
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|43
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|44
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|45
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|46
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|47
|Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|48
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|49
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
|50
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|51
|Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|52
|Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|53
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|54
|Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|55
|Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|56
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|57
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|58
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|59
|Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|60
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|61
|Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
|62
|Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|63
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|64
|Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|65
|Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|66
|Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|67
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|68
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|69
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|70
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|71
|Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|72
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|73
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|74
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|75
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|76
|Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|77
|Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|78
|Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|79
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|80
|Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|81
|Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|82
|Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|83
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|84
|Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team
|85
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|86
|Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
|87
|Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|88
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
|89
|Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|90
|Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
|91
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|92
|Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|93
|Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|94
|Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|95
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|96
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|97
|Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|98
|Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|99
|Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|100
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|101
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|102
|Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|103
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|104
|Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
|105
|Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|106
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|107
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|108
|Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|109
|Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|110
|Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|111
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|112
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|113
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|114
|Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|115
|Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|116
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|117
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|118
|Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
|119
|Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
|120
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|121
|Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|122
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:24
|123
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:37
|124
|Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:02:04
|HD
|Volodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|HD
|Nikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|HD
|Maksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|DNF
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
|DNF
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|DNS
|Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|1
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|10
|3
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|6
|6
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|7
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|8
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|3
|9
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|10
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|1
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|3
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|3
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|2
|3
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|1
|1
|Itera-Katusha
|11:47:30
|2
|Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|CLVS Moscow Region
|4
|SP Tableware
|5
|RusVelo
|6
|Sport Cycling Club
|7
|SHVSM Samara
|8
|Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|10
|Nutrixxion Abus
|11
|Dinamo-Moscow
|12
|Team Russia 21
|13
|Ukraine National Team
|14
|Kazakhstan National Team
|15
|Nagornaia-Wilier
|16
|Belarus National Team
|17
|Donetsk Region
|18
|Samara Region
|19
|ISD Continental Team
|20
|Lokomotiv-Penza
|21
|Krasnodar Region
|22
|RCOP-Belarus
|23
|Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|24
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|1
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|7:58:44
|2
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:04
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:09
|5
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|6
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:13
|7
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:17
|8
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
|10
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:22
|11
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:24
|12
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|13
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:25
|14
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|15
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:26
|16
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|18
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:33
|19
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:34
|20
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|21
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:36
|22
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:37
|23
|Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|24
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|25
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:38
|26
|Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|27
|Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:39
|28
|Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|29
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:41
|30
|Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:42
|31
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|32
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:43
|33
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|34
|Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:00:44
|35
|Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:46
|36
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|37
|Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:00:47
|38
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:48
|39
|Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|40
|Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
|0:00:49
|41
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:00:50
|42
|Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|0:00:51
|43
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|44
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|45
|Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:52
|46
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:00:53
|47
|Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
|0:00:54
|48
|Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:55
|49
|Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:00:57
|50
|Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|51
|Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|0:00:58
|52
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|53
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:01:00
|54
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|55
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:01
|56
|Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
|0:01:05
|57
|Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|58
|Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:01:06
|59
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:07
|60
|Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:09
|61
|Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:10
|62
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|63
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|64
|Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|65
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:11
|66
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|67
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|68
|Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:13
|69
|Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|70
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:14
|71
|Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|72
|Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:15
|73
|Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:01:16
|74
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:17
|75
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|0:01:18
|76
|Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|77
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:19
|78
|Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|79
|Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:20
|80
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:23
|81
|Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:01:25
|82
|Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:01:26
|83
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|84
|Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
|85
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|86
|Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:28
|87
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:29
|88
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|89
|Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
|90
|Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
|0:01:31
|91
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
|92
|Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:32
|93
|Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
|94
|Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:33
|95
|Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|96
|Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
|0:01:34
|97
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|98
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:35
|99
|Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:36
|100
|Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
|0:01:39
|101
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:01:40
|102
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:42
|103
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:43
|104
|Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|105
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|0:01:46
|106
|Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
|0:01:50
|107
|Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
|0:01:52
|108
|Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|109
|Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:01:54
|110
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|111
|Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
|112
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:01:56
|113
|Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
|0:01:57
|114
|Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:59
|115
|Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|116
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:03
|117
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:02:04
|118
|Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:46
|119
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:03:57
|120
|Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:04:31
|121
|Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:04:55
|122
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:11:50
|123
|Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:14:33
|124
|Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:14:52
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|19
|pts
|2
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|12
|3
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|4
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|12
|5
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|10
|6
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
|10
|7
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
|9
|8
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|7
|10
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|11
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|12
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|3
|13
|Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
|2
|14
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|1
|15
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|1
|RusVelo
|23:56:49
|2
|Itera-Katusha
|0:00:13
|3
|Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|4
|SHVSM Samara
|0:01:06
|5
|Ukraine National Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Belarus National Team
|0:01:16
|7
|SP Tableware
|0:01:18
|8
|RCOP-Belarus
|0:01:25
|9
|ISD Continental Team
|0:01:28
|10
|Sport Cycling Club
|0:01:49
|11
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:59
|12
|CLVS Moscow Region
|0:02:02
|13
|Donetsk Region
|0:02:18
|14
|Dinamo-Moscow
|0:02:31
|15
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:02:39
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:51
|17
|Kazakhstan National Team
|0:02:53
|18
|Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
|0:02:57
|19
|Team Russia 21
|0:03:00
|20
|Krasnodar Region
|0:03:21
|21
|Samara Region
|0:03:28
|22
|Nagornaia-Wilier
|0:03:58
|23
|Lokomotiv-Penza
|0:04:41
|24
|Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
|0:20:04
