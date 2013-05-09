Trending

Pokidov sprints to victory in Luzhnetskoe Ring

Kovalev remains in leader's jersey

Full Results
1Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha3:55:50
2Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
3Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
5Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
6Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
7Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
8Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
9Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
10Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
11Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
12Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
13Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
14Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
15Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
16Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
17Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
18Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
19Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
20Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 21
21Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
22Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
23Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
24Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
25Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
26Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
27Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
28Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
29Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
30Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
31Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 21
32Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
33Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
34Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
35Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
36Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
37Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
38Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
39Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
40Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
41Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
42Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
43Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
44Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
45Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
46Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
47Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
48Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
49Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team
50Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
51Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
52Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
53Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
54Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
55Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
56Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
57Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
58Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
59Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
60Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
61Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region
62Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
63Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region
64Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region
65Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
66Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
67Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware
68Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
69Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
70Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
71Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
72Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
73Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
74Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
75Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
76Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
77Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
78Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 21
79Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
80Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
81Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
82Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region
83Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
84Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team
85Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
86Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
87Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
88Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
89Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region
90Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
91Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
92Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
93Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region
94Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
95Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
96Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
97Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 21
98Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region
99Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region
100Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
101Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
102Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
103Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team
104Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware
105Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
106Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
107Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
108Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
109Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
110Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
111Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
112Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
113Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
114Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
115Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
116Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
117Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
118Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region
119Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region
120Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
121Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
122Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:24
123Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:37
124Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team0:02:04
HDVolodymyr Blahyy (Ukr) Donetsk Region
HDNikita Stregnev (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
HDMaksim Sukhomesov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
DNFAnton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus National Team
DNFAndrei Holubeu (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
DNSIngus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com

Points
1Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha12pts
2Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha10
3Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team8
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team7
5Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware6
6Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware5
7Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
8Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region3
9Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo2
10Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1

Sprint 1
1Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha3pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo2
3Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
1Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha3pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo2
3Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
1Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo3pts
2Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha2
3Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara1

Teams
1Itera-Katusha11:47:30
2Kolss Cycling Team
3CLVS Moscow Region
4SP Tableware
5RusVelo
6Sport Cycling Club
7SHVSM Samara
8Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
9Team Novo Nordisk Development
10Nutrixxion Abus
11Dinamo-Moscow
12Team Russia 21
13Ukraine National Team
14Kazakhstan National Team
15Nagornaia-Wilier
16Belarus National Team
17Donetsk Region
18Samara Region
19ISD Continental Team
20Lokomotiv-Penza
21Krasnodar Region
22RCOP-Belarus
23Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
24Dukla Trencin Trek

General classification after stage 2
1Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo7:58:44
2Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:03
3Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:04
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:09
5Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
6Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:13
7Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:17
8Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:18
9Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware
10Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:22
11Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:24
12Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
13Matvey Zubov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:25
14Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
15Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:26
16Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:30
17Raman Ramanau (Blr) Belarus National Team
18Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:33
19Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:34
20Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:35
21Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:36
22Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:37
23Dmitriy Kosiakov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
24Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
25Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:38
26Branislaw Samoilaw (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
27Evgeny Zheltobryukhov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:39
28Andrei Sakalou (Blr) RCOP-Belarus
29Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:41
30Andrei Snitko (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:42
31Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
32Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:43
33Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
34Volodymyr Zagorodnyi (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:00:44
35Alexandr Budaragin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:46
36Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) SHVSM Samara
37Illya Klepikov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:00:47
38Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:48
39Kirill Egorov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
40Pavel Padaliak (Blr) RCOP-Belarus0:00:49
41Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:50
42Evgeny Bakhin (Rus) SHVSM Samara0:00:51
43Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
44Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
45Kirill Zakharov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:52
46Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:00:53
47Petrus Van Dijk (Ned) SP Tableware0:00:54
48Kirill Zyukin (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:55
49Evgeny Iakovenko (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:00:57
50Sergey Panfilov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
51Evgeny Zotov (Rus) Sport Cycling Club0:00:58
52Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
53Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:00
54Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware
55Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:01
56Evgeny Borisov (Rus) Samara Region0:01:05
57Alexander Fadeev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
58Nikita Kirzhaykin (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:01:06
59Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:07
60Ruslan Giliazov (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:09
61Ivan Popp (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:10
62Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
63Matis Preimanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
64Illya Ponomarenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
65Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:11
66Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region
67Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
68Aleksey Leshchenko (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:13
69Denis Chuporshnev (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
70Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:14
71Martins Savickis (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
72Alexandr Stepanov (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:15
73Alexey Leontev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:16
74Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:17
75Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 210:01:18
76Andrey Kolosov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
77Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:19
78Vladimir Pozdniakov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
79Alexander Chernolutskiy (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:20
80Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:23
81Egor Kropychev (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:01:25
82Vladislav Gryn (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:26
83Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
84Denis Berezkin (Rus) SHVSM Samara
85Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com
86Vasily Suchkov (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:28
87Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:29
88Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
89Maksim Kondrashov (Rus) Samara Region
90Alexander Mamontov (Rus) Samara Region0:01:31
91Kirill Bozhenko (Rus) Samara Region
92Vladyslav Petrushenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:32
93Danil Spolnik (Rus) Sport Cycling Club
94Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:33
95Evgeny Ivanov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow
96Vladimir Bortcov (Rus) Dinamo-Moscow0:01:34
97Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
98Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:35
99Danil Kondakov (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:36
100Ivan Dziubuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:01:39
101Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:01:40
102Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:42
103Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:43
104Anton Lyga (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza
105Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Donetsk Region0:01:46
106Stanislav Katasov (Rus) CLVS Moscow Region0:01:50
107Dmitry Vernidub (Rus) Samara Region0:01:52
108Vladislav Agasyan (Rus) Krasnodar Region
109Alexey Markovtsev (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:01:54
110Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier
111Dmitry Shchukin (Rus) Samara Region
112Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:56
113Semen Mikhaiiletc (Rus) Krasnodar Region0:01:57
114Matthew Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:59
115Alexey Zhilykov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region
116Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:03
117Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:02:04
118Michael Dallerio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:46
119Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:03:57
120Vladislav Sakaravikou (Blr) Belarus National Team0:04:31
121Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:04:55
122Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) Nagornaia-Wilier0:11:50
123Alexander Surkov (Rus) Lokomotiv-Penza0:14:33
124Ivan Potapov (Rus) Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:14:52

Points classification
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team19pts
2Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha12
3Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo12
4Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus12
5Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera-Katusha10
6Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware10
7Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) Donetsk Region9
8Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team8
9Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus7
10Georgios Bouglas (Gre) SP Tableware5
11Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware5
12Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek3
13Nikita Kugaevskii (Rus) Team Russia 212
14Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com1
15Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1

Teams classification
1RusVelo23:56:49
2Itera-Katusha0:00:13
3Kolss Cycling Team0:00:20
4SHVSM Samara0:01:06
5Ukraine National Team0:01:14
6Belarus National Team0:01:16
7SP Tableware0:01:18
8RCOP-Belarus0:01:25
9ISD Continental Team0:01:28
10Sport Cycling Club0:01:49
11Nutrixxion Abus0:01:59
12CLVS Moscow Region0:02:02
13Donetsk Region0:02:18
14Dinamo-Moscow0:02:31
15Dukla Trencin Trek0:02:39
16Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:51
17Kazakhstan National Team0:02:53
18Alpha Baltic-Unitymarathons.com0:02:57
19Team Russia 210:03:00
20Krasnodar Region0:03:21
21Samara Region0:03:28
22Nagornaia-Wilier0:03:58
23Lokomotiv-Penza0:04:41
24Ural-Sverdlovskiy Region0:20:04

