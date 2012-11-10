Harris wins Jaarmarktcross Niel
Hormes-Ravenstijn, Van Loy step onto podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:38:54
|2
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:02:26
|4
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:02:40
|5
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:03:31
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:04:06
|7
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:04:13
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|9
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:05:17
|10
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|0:05:35
|11
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|0:06:38
|12
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:06:51
|13
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:06:59
|14
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|0:08:20
|15
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:09:10
