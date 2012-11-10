Trending

Harris wins Jaarmarktcross Niel

Hormes-Ravenstijn, Van Loy step onto podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:38:54
2Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:05
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:02:26
4Githa Michiels (Bel)0:02:40
5Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:03:31
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:04:06
7Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:04:13
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:43
9Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:05:17
10Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:05:35
11Ilona Meter (Ned)0:06:38
12Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:06:51
13Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:06:59
14Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team0:08:20
15Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:09:10

Latest on Cyclingnews