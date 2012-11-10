Trending

Albert solos to victory in Jaarmarktcross Niel

Aernouts tops Nys for second

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on his way to the win in Niel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys only managed third in Niel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Aernouts hops the improvised barriers in Niel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
There were good crowds for the Jaarmarktcross Niel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys in the lead

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert applies the pressure

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mud is the foundation of cyclocross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Joeri Adams (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) goes over the haybales

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The podium in Niel: Bart Aernouts, Niels Albert and Sven Nys

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Niel in 2012

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Niel in 2012

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The pits were a busy place in the muddy 'cross in Niel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Niel in 2012

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The spoils for the winner in Niel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The Jaarmarktcross Niel was a mudfest in 2012

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:55:18
2Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:00:12
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:22
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:30
5Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:38
6Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube
7Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:01:42
8Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:45
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:58
11Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:02:01
12Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:02:03
13Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:05
14Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:29
15Romain Lejeune (Fra)0:03:05
16Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:46
17Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:04:57
18Jonathan Page (USA)0:05:13
19Kevin Cant (Bel)0:06:02
20Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:06:34
21Dries Pauwels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:07:04
22Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:07:47
23Stijn Mortelmans0:08:50
24 (-2 laps)Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
25Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
26 (-4 laps)Janos Panyi (Hun)
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFWietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFMarcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
DNSTom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea

