Albert solos to victory in Jaarmarktcross Niel
Aernouts tops Nys for second
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16
Image 3 of 16
Image 4 of 16
Image 5 of 16
Image 6 of 16
Image 7 of 16
Image 8 of 16
Image 9 of 16
Image 10 of 16
Image 11 of 16
Image 12 of 16
Image 13 of 16
Image 14 of 16
Image 15 of 16
Image 16 of 16
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:55:18
|2
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:22
|4
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:30
|5
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:38
|6
|Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube
|7
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|0:01:42
|8
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|9
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:58
|11
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:01
|12
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:02:03
|13
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|14
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:29
|15
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|0:03:05
|16
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:46
|17
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|0:04:57
|18
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:05:13
|19
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:06:02
|20
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|0:06:34
|21
|Dries Pauwels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:07:04
|22
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:07:47
|23
|Stijn Mortelmans
|0:08:50
|24 (-2 laps)
|Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
|25
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|26 (-4 laps)
|Janos Panyi (Hun)
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNS
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
