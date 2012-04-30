Van Vleuten and Vos dominate final stage
Rabo claims top two spots overall
Stage 2: Mamer -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2:30:17
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|4
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|5
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|6
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States Of America
|8
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|9
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canada
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|11
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) United States Of America
|12
|Christelle Ferrier-Breneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|13
|Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|14
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|15
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|16
|Lise Nøstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|17
|Monia Baccaile (Ita) Italy
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|19
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|20
|Linda Villumsen NSL GreenEdge-AIS (NZl) Greenedge - AIS
|21
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|22
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|24
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|25
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|26
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|27
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|28
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|29
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|30
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|31
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|32
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|33
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|34
|Eneritz Iturriaga Echevarria (Spa) Spain
|35
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|36
|Chantal Hoffman (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|37
|Emma Mac Kie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|38
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|40
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|41
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|42
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|43
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Canada
|44
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|45
|Sylwia Kapusta-Szydlak (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|46
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|47
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Spain
|48
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|49
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|50
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|51
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|52
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|53
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|54
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|55
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
|56
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|57
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|58
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|59
|Melanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|60
|An-Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|61
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|62
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|63
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|64
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|65
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|66
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|67
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|68
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Spain
|69
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|70
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|71
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|72
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States Of America
|73
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|74
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|75
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|76
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|77
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|78
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|79
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|80
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - AIS
|81
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
|82
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain
|83
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|84
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|85
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|86
|Lina- Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
|87
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|88
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|89
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|90
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|91
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|92
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|93
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:04:00
|94
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|95
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|96
|Amber Rais Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|DNF
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Be Pink
|DNF
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Be Pink
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer CH1 Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|DNF
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Laure Werner (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNS
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|DNS
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|DNS
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNS
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|5
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|3
|3
|Christelle Ferrier-Breneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|5
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|10
|4
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|8
|5
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|6
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|6
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States Of America
|5
|8
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|4
|9
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canada
|3
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|5:14:56
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|0:00:17
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Linda Villumsen NSL GreenEdge-AIS (NZl) Greenedge - AIS
|6
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:25
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:27
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|0:00:30
|10
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - AIS
|11
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:35
|12
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|13
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|14
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|15
|Christelle Ferrier-Breneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|16
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canada
|0:00:38
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|0:00:39
|18
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|19
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:00:43
|20
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:46
|22
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|0:01:30
|24
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|0:01:31
|25
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|0:01:32
|26
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|0:01:33
|27
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:34
|28
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|29
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:35
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|31
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:01:37
|32
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:01:39
|33
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:01:40
|34
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:44
|35
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:03:02
|36
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:04:18
|37
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|38
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Canada
|0:04:26
|39
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Spain
|40
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:04:28
|41
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|42
|Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|0:04:30
|43
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:04:34
|44
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|0:04:52
|45
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
|0:04:56
|46
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|0:04:58
|47
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:59
|48
|Lise Nøstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|49
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|0:05:02
|50
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|51
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|52
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|53
|Monia Baccaile (Ita) Italy
|54
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Spain
|0:05:06
|55
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|0:05:07
|56
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|57
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:05:08
|58
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|59
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:05:09
|60
|Sylwia Kapusta-Szydlak (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|61
|An-Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:05:12
|62
|Melanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|0:05:23
|63
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
|0:08:16
|64
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States Of America
|0:08:17
|65
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|66
|Amber Rais Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:09:13
|67
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:09:16
|68
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|69
|Lina- Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
|0:09:18
|70
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:09:21
|71
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:09:32
|72
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:11:12
|73
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|74
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|0:12:11
|75
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|0:12:13
|76
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:12:15
|77
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:12:17
|78
|Emma Mac Kie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:12:19
|79
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|80
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|81
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|82
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|83
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|0:12:21
|84
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|85
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|0:12:22
|86
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:12:23
|87
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|88
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|89
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|90
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|0:12:24
|91
|Chantal Hoffman (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:12:25
|92
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain
|0:12:26
|93
|Eneritz Iturriaga Echevarria (Spa) Spain
|0:12:30
|94
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:12:33
|95
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:12:36
|96
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:16:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States Of America
|13
|4
|Linda Villumsen NSL GreenEdge-AIS (NZl) Greenedge - AIS
|13
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|12
|6
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - AIS
|12
|7
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|10
|9
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|10
|10
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|8
|11
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|6
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|5
|15
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|5
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|4
|17
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|4
|18
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canada
|3
|19
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|3
|20
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|21
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|2
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|18
|pts
|2
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
|5
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|5
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Spain
|3
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Christelle Ferrier-Breneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy