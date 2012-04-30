Trending

Van Vleuten and Vos dominate final stage

Rabo claims top two spots overall

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team2:30:17
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
3Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
4Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
5Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
6Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
7Megan Guarnier (USA) United States Of America
8Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
9Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canada
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
11Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) United States Of America
12Christelle Ferrier-Breneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
13Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team
14Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
16Lise Nøstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
17Monia Baccaile (Ita) Italy
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
19Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
20Linda Villumsen NSL GreenEdge-AIS (NZl) Greenedge - AIS
21Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
22Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
24Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
25Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
26Belinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
27Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
28Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
29Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
30Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
31Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
32Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
33Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
34Eneritz Iturriaga Echevarria (Spa) Spain
35Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
36Chantal Hoffman (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
37Emma Mac Kie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
38Marlen Johrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
39Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
40Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
41Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
42Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
43Veronique Labonte (Can) Canada
44Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
45Sylwia Kapusta-Szydlak (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
46Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara
47Anna Sanchis (Spa) Spain
48Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
49Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
50Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
51Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
52Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
53Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France
54Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
55Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
56Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
57Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
58Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
59Melanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
60An-Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
61Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
62Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
63Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
64Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - AIS
65Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
66Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
67Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
68Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Spain
69Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
70Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
71Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
72Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States Of America
73Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
74Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
75Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
76Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
77Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
78Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
79Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
80Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - AIS
81Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
82Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain
83Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
84Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
85Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
86Lina- Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
87Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
88Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
89Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
90Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
91Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
92Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
93Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:04:00
94Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
95Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
96Amber Rais Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
DNFShelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNFGloria Presti (Ita) Be Pink
DNFAlice Algisi (Ita) Be Pink
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
DNFEvgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
DNFGiulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
DNFDoris Schweizer CH1 Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
DNFBirgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFKaren Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFStephanie De Croock (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFLaure Werner (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNSEmilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
DNSChloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
DNSEdita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNSAnne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Team GSD Gestion

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo5pts
2Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies3
3Christelle Ferrier-Breneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - AIS5pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3
3Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team12
3Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team10
4Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion8
5Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies7
6Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team6
7Megan Guarnier (USA) United States Of America5
8Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team4
9Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canada3
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion2

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team5:14:56
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:13
3Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i0:00:17
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:00:24
5Linda Villumsen NSL GreenEdge-AIS (NZl) Greenedge - AIS
6Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:25
7Megan Guarnier (USA) United States Of America0:00:27
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:29
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - AIS0:00:30
10Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - AIS
11Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:35
12Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
13Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
14Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:00:37
15Christelle Ferrier-Breneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
16Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canada0:00:38
17Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - AIS0:00:39
18Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:42
19Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:00:43
20Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
21Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:46
22Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:01:28
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada0:01:30
24Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion0:01:31
25Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - AIS0:01:32
26Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy0:01:33
27Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:34
28Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
29Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:35
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
31Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:01:37
32Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:01:39
33Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team0:01:40
34Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:44
35Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:03:02
36Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:04:18
37Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
38Veronique Labonte (Can) Canada0:04:26
39Anna Sanchis (Spa) Spain
40Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:04:28
41Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:29
42Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team0:04:30
43Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:04:34
44Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo0:04:52
45Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada0:04:56
46Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy0:04:58
47Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) United States Of America0:04:59
48Lise Nøstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:05:00
49Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France0:05:02
50Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
51Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:03
52Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
53Monia Baccaile (Ita) Italy
54Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Spain0:05:06
55Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink0:05:07
56Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
57Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:05:08
58Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
59Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:05:09
60Sylwia Kapusta-Szydlak (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:05:11
61An-Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:05:12
62Melanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion0:05:23
63Edwige Pitel (Fra) France0:08:16
64Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States Of America0:08:17
65Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:09:10
66Amber Rais Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:09:13
67Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:09:16
68Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
69Lina- Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion0:09:18
70Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:09:21
71Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:09:32
72Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:11:12
73Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:11:26
74Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy0:12:11
75Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - AIS0:12:13
76Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:12:15
77Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:12:17
78Emma Mac Kie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:12:19
79Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:12:20
80Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
81Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
82Marlen Johrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
83Lucie Pader (Fra) Team GSD Gestion0:12:21
84Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
85Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink0:12:22
86Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team0:12:23
87Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
88Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
89Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
90Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i0:12:24
91Chantal Hoffman (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen0:12:25
92Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain0:12:26
93Eneritz Iturriaga Echevarria (Spa) Spain0:12:30
94Viviana Gatto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:12:33
95Belinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:12:36
96Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:16:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team35pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team30
3Megan Guarnier (USA) United States Of America13
4Linda Villumsen NSL GreenEdge-AIS (NZl) Greenedge - AIS13
5Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i12
6Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - AIS12
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team10
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo10
9Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team10
10Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion8
11Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies7
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team6
13Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team6
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - AIS5
15Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink5
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - AIS4
17Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team4
18Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canada3
19Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies3
20Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon2
21Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies2
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies18pts
2Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - AIS5
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo5
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team4
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
6Anna Sanchis (Spa) Spain3
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team1
9Christelle Ferrier-Breneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team1
10Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team1

