Festival Elsy Jacobs: Marta Bastianelli takes opening stage victory

Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) took victory on the opening stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs in Steinfort, grabbing her second win of the season ahead of Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) and her UAE teammate Eleonora Gasparrini.

The 111km stage, the first of two at the race, took the peloton into the hills, including a hilly closing circuit that featured the Côte de Septfontaines (1.3km at 7.8%). That climb came for the final time at around 10km from the line.

It was there that the decisive move was made, with Anouska Koster (Uno-X) moving clear of the peloton along with Bastianelli, Wollaston, and Gasparrini.

That attacking quartet would then race on towards the finish line, where the experienced Bastianelli prevailed in the sprint finish.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)