Festival Elsy Jacobs: Marta Bastianelli takes opening stage victory
UAE Team ADQ rider beats Wollaston and Gasparrini in Steinfort
Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) took victory on the opening stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs in Steinfort, grabbing her second win of the season ahead of Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) and her UAE teammate Eleonora Gasparrini.
The 111km stage, the first of two at the race, took the peloton into the hills, including a hilly closing circuit that featured the Côte de Septfontaines (1.3km at 7.8%). That climb came for the final time at around 10km from the line.
It was there that the decisive move was made, with Anouska Koster (Uno-X) moving clear of the peloton along with Bastianelli, Wollaston, and Gasparrini.
That attacking quartet would then race on towards the finish line, where the experienced Bastianelli prevailed in the sprint finish.
Results
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
