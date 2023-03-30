Festival Elsy Jacobs past winners
Race winners from 2008-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|2021
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar
|2020
|No race
|2019
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2018
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana
|2017
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans
|2016
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo–Liv
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
|2014
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland bloeit
|2010
|Emma Pooley (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
|2009
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus)
|2008
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Fenixs
