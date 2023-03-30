Festival Elsy Jacobs past winners

By Cyclingnews
published

Race winners from 2008-2022

Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) wins 2022 Festival Elsy Jacobs
Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) wins 2022 Festival Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Festival Elsy Jacobs past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
2021Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar
2020No race
2019Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
2018Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana
2017Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans
2016Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo–Liv
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
2014Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
2012Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank
2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland bloeit
2010Emma Pooley (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
2009Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus)
2008Monia Baccaille (Ita) Fenixs

 

