Festival Elsy Jacobs: Wollaston takes overall victory with stage 2 win

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Bastianelli takes second on the stage and GC

Ally Wolllaston (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep)
Ally Wolllaston (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: TOM GOYVAERTSBelgaAFP via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to victory on the concluding second stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs, beating race leader Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and grabbing the overall win in a turnaround from Saturday's opener.

The duo were part of an elite lead group which broke away late on during the hilly stage, with Anouska Koster (Uno-X) finishing third once again. 

The wins are the fifth and sixth of Wollaston's season, having swept the New Zelanad National Championships (criterium, road race, time trial) earlier in the year as well as winning the Schwalbe Classic criterium in January.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Production editor

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.

