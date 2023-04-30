Festival Elsy Jacobs: Wollaston takes overall victory with stage 2 win

Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to victory on the concluding second stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs, beating race leader Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and grabbing the overall win in a turnaround from Saturday's opener.

The duo were part of an elite lead group which broke away late on during the hilly stage, with Anouska Koster (Uno-X) finishing third once again.

The wins are the fifth and sixth of Wollaston's season, having swept the New Zelanad National Championships (criterium, road race, time trial) earlier in the year as well as winning the Schwalbe Classic criterium in January.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)