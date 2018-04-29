Trending

Paternoster wins Festival Elsy Jacobs

Italian beats Lepisto to take final stage and overall title

Bronze medal for Letizia Paternoster (Italy)

Letizia Paternoster (Astana Women) sprinted to victory in an action-packed final stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs. The win ahead of Lotta Lepisto was enough to give the 18-year-old the overall title, the biggest road win of her career so far.

The young Italian managed to win a chaotic bunch sprint at the conclusion of a very exciting stage, which saw the yellow jersey and local favourite Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) pushed down to second on general classification. Fourth on the day, American rider Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) finished third overall.

With many riders close together on the general classification, everything was to play for as the day started and the peloton headed out on a long opening loop. The first GPM brought no fireworks, though over the top Sofia Beggin (Astana Women) instigated a break of three women when she was joined first by Manon Lloyd (Trek Drops), then Jessy Druyts (Lotto-Soudal). The trio survived until the peloton reached the local laps around Garnich, only caught with 43km to go.

Once on those circuits, and having remained hidden on the opening classified climb, Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women) won the second GPM, and in so doing secured the blue WMT Ceratizit Group climber’s jersey, crossing the line at the top of the Montée de Garnich first.

Her move to win the points drew out some of the race favourites, Majerus, Ryan, Eugenia Bujak (BTC-City Ljubljana), Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla) all forming a break away, though the Italian was soon dropped. With a substantial lead Moolman-Pasio attacked, putting a now isolated Majerus under pressure.

Soon after Moolman-Pasio was caught, and a group of around 35 riders formed, though the attacks continued, with the Luxembourg champion forced to close each one down.

It was this group that contested the final sprint with Paternoster powerful enough to win the stage, the bonus seconds taking her into the overall race lead when it mattered most, and winning the Yellow Skoda leader’s jersey

As the top rated U23 rider Paternoster also secured the Ville de Luxembourg white jersey, to go with the Farei Services green points jersey the victory also secured her.

In her home race, defending champion Majerus was obviously disappointed.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team2:52:01
2Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
7Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
9Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
11Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
14Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
15Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
16Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
17Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
18Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
20Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
21Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
22Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
23Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
24Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
25Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:03
26Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
27Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women0:00:07
28Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
29Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
30Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
31Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:10
32Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:12
33Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
34Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:41
35Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
36Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
37Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
38Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:42
39Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
40Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:11
41Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
42Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
43Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
45Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
46Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops0:08:05
47Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
48Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
49Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
50Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
51Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
52Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
53Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
54Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
55Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
56Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
57Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
58Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
59Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
60Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
61Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
62Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
63Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
64Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
65Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
66Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
67Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
68Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
69Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
70Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
71Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
72Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
73Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:11
74Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's0:13:00
75Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
76Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
77Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
78Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
79Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway0:13:37
80Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
81Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:13:39
82Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
83Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:15:53
84Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
85Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFUrska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
DNFAnnabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
DNFSusanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFChloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFArianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFCaren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFLauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's
DNFRebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain
DNFJessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
DNFJohanne Macher (Den) Denmark
DNFChristina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
DNSCecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNSSara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM5pts
2Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's3
3Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team5pts
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

QOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
3Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1

Stage Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team15pts
2Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
3Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM10
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing8
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway6
7Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix5
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM4
9Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
10Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women2

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team5:26:03
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:01
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:06
4Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
6Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:12
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
9Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
10Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:14
11Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:16
13Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
14Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:17
15Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:18
16Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:19
17Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:21
18Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix0:00:22
19Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
20Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
21Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
22Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops0:00:23
23Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:25
24Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
25Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women0:00:28
26Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
27Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
28Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:30
29Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
30Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway0:00:38
31Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:45
32Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:51
33Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
34Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:17
35Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's0:01:59
36Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
37Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:50
38Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:03:05
39Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:21
40Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:21
41Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:24
42Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway0:04:27
43Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:04:28
45Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:39
46Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:08:18
47Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:22
48Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
49Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
50Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:08:27
51Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:08:31
52Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:08:34
53Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain0:08:35
54Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:08:37
55Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:08:39
56Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:08:44
57Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
58Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:08:45
59Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:53
60Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:08:55
61Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:11
62Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force0:09:25
63Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:26
64Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway0:09:35
65Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's0:09:36
66Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:39
67Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's0:09:42
68Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:09:48
69Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
70Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:51
71Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:56
72Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:11:12
73Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:11:31
74Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's0:13:32
75Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:14:07
76Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:14:31
77Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain0:14:45
78Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:15:15
79Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:15:24
80Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway0:16:06
81Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway0:16:42
82Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:18
83Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:18:39
84Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force0:19:02
85Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain0:29:11

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team18pts
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
3Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's8
4Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM6
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
7Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway3
8Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops2
9Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1
10Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team26pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam23
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing20
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing18
5Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team16
6Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix11
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM10
8Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana10
9Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway6
10Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM4
12Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
14Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team5:26:03
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:08
3Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
5Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:17
6Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:21
7Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix0:00:22
8Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
9Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:30
10Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
11Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:03:05
12Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:24
13Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:27
14Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark0:08:22
15Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
16Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:08:27
17Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:08:34
18Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain0:08:35
19Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:08:37
20Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:08:44
21Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:08:55
22Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:11
23Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway0:09:35
24Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's0:09:36
25Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:09:48
26Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
27Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:51
28Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:56
29Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:14:07
30Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:14:31
31Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain0:14:45
32Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:15:15
33Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:15:24
34Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:18
35Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain0:29:11

