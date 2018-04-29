Bronze medal for Letizia Paternoster (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Letizia Paternoster (Astana Women) sprinted to victory in an action-packed final stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs. The win ahead of Lotta Lepisto was enough to give the 18-year-old the overall title, the biggest road win of her career so far.

The young Italian managed to win a chaotic bunch sprint at the conclusion of a very exciting stage, which saw the yellow jersey and local favourite Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) pushed down to second on general classification. Fourth on the day, American rider Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) finished third overall.

With many riders close together on the general classification, everything was to play for as the day started and the peloton headed out on a long opening loop. The first GPM brought no fireworks, though over the top Sofia Beggin (Astana Women) instigated a break of three women when she was joined first by Manon Lloyd (Trek Drops), then Jessy Druyts (Lotto-Soudal). The trio survived until the peloton reached the local laps around Garnich, only caught with 43km to go.

Once on those circuits, and having remained hidden on the opening classified climb, Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women) won the second GPM, and in so doing secured the blue WMT Ceratizit Group climber’s jersey, crossing the line at the top of the Montée de Garnich first.

Her move to win the points drew out some of the race favourites, Majerus, Ryan, Eugenia Bujak (BTC-City Ljubljana), Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla) all forming a break away, though the Italian was soon dropped. With a substantial lead Moolman-Pasio attacked, putting a now isolated Majerus under pressure.

Soon after Moolman-Pasio was caught, and a group of around 35 riders formed, though the attacks continued, with the Luxembourg champion forced to close each one down.

It was this group that contested the final sprint with Paternoster powerful enough to win the stage, the bonus seconds taking her into the overall race lead when it mattered most, and winning the Yellow Skoda leader’s jersey

As the top rated U23 rider Paternoster also secured the Ville de Luxembourg white jersey, to go with the Farei Services green points jersey the victory also secured her.

In her home race, defending champion Majerus was obviously disappointed.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 2:52:01 2 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway 7 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 9 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 11 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 12 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 13 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 14 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 15 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 16 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 17 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 18 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 19 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 21 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 22 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 23 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 24 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 25 Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:03 26 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 27 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 0:00:07 28 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 29 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 30 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 31 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:10 32 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:12 33 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 34 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:41 35 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 36 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 37 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 38 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:42 39 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 40 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:11 41 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 42 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 43 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 44 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 45 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 46 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:08:05 47 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 48 Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 49 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 50 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 51 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 52 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 53 Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway 54 Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 55 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 56 Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force 57 Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 58 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 59 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 60 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 61 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 62 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 63 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 64 Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women 65 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 66 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 67 Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 68 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 69 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 70 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 71 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 72 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 73 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:11 74 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 0:13:00 75 Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 76 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 77 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain 78 Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force 79 Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway 0:13:37 80 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 81 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:13:39 82 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 83 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:15:53 84 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 85 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink DNF Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops DNF Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops DNF Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix DNF Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix DNF Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix DNF Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team DNF Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team DNF Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force DNF Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force DNF Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's DNF Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain DNF Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain DNF Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark DNF Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark DNS Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNS Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 pts 2 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 3 3 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 5 pts 2 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

QOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 3 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 1

Stage Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 15 pts 2 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 6 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway 6 7 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 5 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 9 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 10 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 5:26:03 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:01 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:06 4 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 7 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:12 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 9 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:14 11 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:16 13 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 14 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:17 15 Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:18 16 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:19 17 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:21 18 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 0:00:22 19 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 20 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway 21 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 22 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 0:00:23 23 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:25 24 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 25 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 0:00:28 26 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 27 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 28 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:30 29 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 30 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 0:00:38 31 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:45 32 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:51 33 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 34 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:01:17 35 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 0:01:59 36 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 37 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:50 38 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:03:05 39 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:21 40 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:04:21 41 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:24 42 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 0:04:27 43 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:04:28 45 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:39 46 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:08:18 47 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:22 48 Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 49 Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women 50 Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:08:27 51 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:08:31 52 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:08:34 53 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:35 54 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:08:37 55 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:08:39 56 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:08:44 57 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 58 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:08:45 59 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:08:53 60 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:08:55 61 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:11 62 Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:09:25 63 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:26 64 Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway 0:09:35 65 Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 0:09:36 66 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:39 67 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 0:09:42 68 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:48 69 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 70 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:51 71 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:56 72 Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:11:12 73 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:11:31 74 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 0:13:32 75 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:14:07 76 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:14:31 77 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:45 78 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:15:15 79 Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:15:24 80 Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway 0:16:06 81 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 0:16:42 82 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:17:18 83 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:18:39 84 Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:19:02 85 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:11

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 18 pts 2 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 8 4 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 6 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 3 8 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 2 9 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 1 10 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 26 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 20 4 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 18 5 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 6 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 11 7 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 8 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 10 9 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway 6 10 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 11 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 12 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 13 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2