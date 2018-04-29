Paternoster wins Festival Elsy Jacobs
Italian beats Lepisto to take final stage and overall title
Stage 2: Garnich - Garnich
Letizia Paternoster (Astana Women) sprinted to victory in an action-packed final stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs. The win ahead of Lotta Lepisto was enough to give the 18-year-old the overall title, the biggest road win of her career so far.
The young Italian managed to win a chaotic bunch sprint at the conclusion of a very exciting stage, which saw the yellow jersey and local favourite Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) pushed down to second on general classification. Fourth on the day, American rider Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) finished third overall.
With many riders close together on the general classification, everything was to play for as the day started and the peloton headed out on a long opening loop. The first GPM brought no fireworks, though over the top Sofia Beggin (Astana Women) instigated a break of three women when she was joined first by Manon Lloyd (Trek Drops), then Jessy Druyts (Lotto-Soudal). The trio survived until the peloton reached the local laps around Garnich, only caught with 43km to go.
Once on those circuits, and having remained hidden on the opening classified climb, Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women) won the second GPM, and in so doing secured the blue WMT Ceratizit Group climber’s jersey, crossing the line at the top of the Montée de Garnich first.
Her move to win the points drew out some of the race favourites, Majerus, Ryan, Eugenia Bujak (BTC-City Ljubljana), Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla) all forming a break away, though the Italian was soon dropped. With a substantial lead Moolman-Pasio attacked, putting a now isolated Majerus under pressure.
Soon after Moolman-Pasio was caught, and a group of around 35 riders formed, though the attacks continued, with the Luxembourg champion forced to close each one down.
It was this group that contested the final sprint with Paternoster powerful enough to win the stage, the bonus seconds taking her into the overall race lead when it mattered most, and winning the Yellow Skoda leader’s jersey
As the top rated U23 rider Paternoster also secured the Ville de Luxembourg white jersey, to go with the Farei Services green points jersey the victory also secured her.
In her home race, defending champion Majerus was obviously disappointed.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|2:52:01
|2
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|7
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|9
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|11
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|14
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|17
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|23
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|24
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:03
|26
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:07
|28
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|29
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|31
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:10
|32
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:12
|33
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|34
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:41
|35
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|37
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|38
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:42
|39
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|40
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:11
|41
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|42
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|43
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|46
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:08:05
|47
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|48
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|49
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|51
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|52
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|53
|Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
|54
|Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|55
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|56
|Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|57
|Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|58
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|59
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|60
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|61
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|63
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|64
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|66
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|67
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|69
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|70
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|72
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|73
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:11
|74
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:13:00
|75
|Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|76
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|77
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|79
|Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|0:13:37
|80
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|81
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:13:39
|82
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|83
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:15:53
|84
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|85
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's
|DNF
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
|DNS
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|pts
|2
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|3
|3
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|6
|7
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|5
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|9
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|10
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5:26:03
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:01
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:12
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:14
|11
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:16
|13
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:17
|15
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:18
|16
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:19
|17
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:21
|18
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|0:00:22
|19
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|20
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|21
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|0:00:23
|23
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:25
|24
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|25
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:28
|26
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|27
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|28
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:30
|29
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|30
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|0:00:38
|31
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:45
|32
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:51
|33
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|34
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:17
|35
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:01:59
|36
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|37
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:50
|38
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:03:05
|39
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:21
|40
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|41
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:24
|42
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|0:04:27
|43
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:04:28
|45
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:39
|46
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:18
|47
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:22
|48
|Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|49
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|50
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|51
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:08:31
|52
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:08:34
|53
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:35
|54
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:08:37
|55
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:39
|56
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:08:44
|57
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|58
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:08:45
|59
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:08:53
|60
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:55
|61
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:11
|62
|Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:09:25
|63
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:26
|64
|Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
|0:09:35
|65
|Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:09:36
|66
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:39
|67
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:09:42
|68
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:48
|69
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|70
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:51
|71
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:56
|72
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:11:12
|73
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:11:31
|74
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:13:32
|75
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:14:07
|76
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:14:31
|77
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:45
|78
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:15:15
|79
|Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:15:24
|80
|Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|0:16:06
|81
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|0:16:42
|82
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:18
|83
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:18:39
|84
|Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:19:02
|85
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|8
|4
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|6
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|3
|8
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|2
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|10
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|20
|4
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|18
|5
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|11
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|9
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|6
|10
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|12
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5:26:03
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:08
|3
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:17
|6
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:21
|7
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|0:00:22
|8
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|9
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|11
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:03:05
|12
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:24
|13
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:27
|14
|Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:08:22
|15
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|16
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|17
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:08:34
|18
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:35
|19
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:08:37
|20
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:08:44
|21
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:55
|22
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:11
|23
|Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
|0:09:35
|24
|Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:09:36
|25
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:48
|26
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|27
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:51
|28
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:56
|29
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:14:07
|30
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:14:31
|31
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:45
|32
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:15:15
|33
|Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:15:24
|34
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:18
|35
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:11
