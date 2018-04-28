Trending

Festival Elsy Jacobs: Majerus wins stage 1

Boels Dolmans rider seizes overall lead

Christine Majerus

Christine Majerus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Overall winner of the 2017 Festival Elsy Jacobs, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), will start this year’s final stage on Sunday wearing the yellow jersey, after winning stage two in Steinfort today. In a repeat performance from last season, 31-year-old Majerus timed her sprint to perfection, just edging out Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) and Eugenia Bujak (BTC-City Ljubljana), who herself was second on this stage 12 months ago.

The 97.7km stage, starting and finishing in Steinfort, began at high pace, with no early breaks able to get away, but as the race progressed the action began.

Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women’s team) worked and was rewarded with the took the WNT Ceratizit Group Mountains jersey after winning the first two classified climbs at Kopstal and Koerich. Then, on the second of five closing laps around Steinfort, Monamine Eri (Maaslandster International) attacked to ride the rest of the lap alone.

With the Japanese champion’s advantage shrinking the next time the peloton crossed the line she was joined by Marta Cavalli (Valcar-PBM) and former Dutch champion Anouska Koster (Waowdeals), the trio working well together.

However, as they reached the final ascent at Koerich they were caught and the stage was set for a sprint finish.

Canyon//SRAM, whose Lisa Klein started the day wearing the leader’s Skoda yellow jersey took charge at the front of the bunch, but with Majerus’s Boels-Dolmans protecting her in the final, she was able to take the win.

“It’s obviously a finish that is good for me because is it is slightly uphill, so it is not too fast a sprint.” said Majerus. “If you have the right position it’s s nice sprint, and I timed it well two years in a row!

“I was not thinking about the yellow jersey, the first goal today was to try and go for the victory in the stage, obviously we figured with the victory we could come close on the GC, and I am proud to wear it again tomorrow.”

Tomorrow will see Majerus defend her lead on the final 111km stage in Garnich, the town is the birthplace of Elsy Jacobs, where she will need another high finish to repeat her overall victory.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:30:10
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
3Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
6Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
7Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
14Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
15Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
16Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
17Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
18Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
19Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
20Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
22Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
23Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
24Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
25Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
26Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
27Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
28Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
29Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
30Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
31Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
32Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
33Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
34Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
35Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
36Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
37Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
39Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
41Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
42Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
43Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
44Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
45Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
46Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
47Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
48Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
49Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
50Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
51Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
52Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
53Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
54Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
55Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
56Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
57Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
58Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
59Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
60Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
61Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
62Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
63Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's0:00:49
64Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:50
65Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix0:00:52
66Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
67Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
68Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
69Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
70Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:07
72Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
73Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's
74Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
75Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
77Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
78Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
79Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:13
80Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:01:17
82Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:18
83Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
84Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:01:41
85Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway0:02:02
86Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain0:02:10
87Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
88Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix0:02:12
89Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:02:30
90Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
91Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway0:02:39
92Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
93Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:57
94Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
95Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain0:04:57
96Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force0:05:29
97Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:08:20
98Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
99Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
100Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:43
101Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:12:41
102Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark
103Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
104Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
105Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:13:11
106Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force0:13:14
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFHayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFMegan Chard (GBr) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFFemke Geeris (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's
DNFMichel Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team5pts
2Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway3
3Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team5pts
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
3Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops1

QOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's5pts
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team3
3Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing12
3Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana10
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team8
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing7
6Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix6
7Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
8Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
9Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
10Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2

General Classifiction after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:34:03
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:05
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:07
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
6Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:09
7Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
8Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:11
9Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
11Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
13Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
14Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
16Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:14
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
19Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway0:00:15
20Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
22Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
23Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:16
24Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
25Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
26Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
27Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
28Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark0:00:18
29Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
30Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:20
31Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
32Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
33Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
34Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
35Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
36Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
37Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
38Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops0:00:22
39Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
40Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
41Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
42Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:24
43Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:25
44Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
45Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
46Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:00:27
47Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:28
49Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
50Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
51Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
52Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
53Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway0:00:30
54Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's0:00:31
55Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
56Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
57Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
58Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:35
59Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:00:38
60Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
61Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
62Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:39
63Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:41
64Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:47
65Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:49
66Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:05
67Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's0:01:17
68Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force0:01:19
69Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:20
70Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:22
71Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:24
72Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway0:01:29
73Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's0:01:30
74Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
75Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix0:01:31
76Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
77Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:35
78Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's0:01:36
79Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:39
80Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
81Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:01:42
82Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
83Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain0:01:44
84Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:50
85Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's0:01:52
86Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:02:23
87Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway0:02:28
88Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix0:02:33
89Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:45
90Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain0:02:46
91Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway0:03:04
92Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:03:06
93Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:10
94Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:25
95Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain0:05:36
96Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force0:06:01
97Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:08:50
98Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix0:08:52
99Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:08:57
100Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:31
101Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain0:13:17
102Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark0:13:18
103Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:13:22
104Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:13:28
105Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:13:40
106Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force0:14:01

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team13pts
2Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's5
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
4Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway3
5Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1
6Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops1
7Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16pts
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing15
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing12
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team11
5Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana10
6Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix6
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
8Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
9Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
10Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
11Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
13Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing2:34:10
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:02
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:04
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
6Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:08
8Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:09
9Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
10Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
11Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:13
12Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
13Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
14Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
15Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:00:15
16Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
17Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
18Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:17
19Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:00:20
20Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:21
21Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain0:00:22
22Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:24
23Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:00:31
24Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:42
25Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:58
26Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:15
27Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:17
28Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway0:01:22
29Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's0:01:23
30Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
31Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:28
32Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:32
33Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
34Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:01:35
35Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
36Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain0:01:37
37Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:43
38Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's0:01:45
39Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:02:16
40Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix0:02:26
41Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain0:02:39
42Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain0:05:29
43Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:08:50
44Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain0:13:10
45Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark0:13:11
46Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:13:15
47Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:13:33

Latest on Cyclingnews