Festival Elsy Jacobs: Majerus wins stage 1
Boels Dolmans rider seizes overall lead
Stage 1: Steinfort - Steinfort
Overall winner of the 2017 Festival Elsy Jacobs, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), will start this year’s final stage on Sunday wearing the yellow jersey, after winning stage two in Steinfort today. In a repeat performance from last season, 31-year-old Majerus timed her sprint to perfection, just edging out Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) and Eugenia Bujak (BTC-City Ljubljana), who herself was second on this stage 12 months ago.
The 97.7km stage, starting and finishing in Steinfort, began at high pace, with no early breaks able to get away, but as the race progressed the action began.
Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women’s team) worked and was rewarded with the took the WNT Ceratizit Group Mountains jersey after winning the first two classified climbs at Kopstal and Koerich. Then, on the second of five closing laps around Steinfort, Monamine Eri (Maaslandster International) attacked to ride the rest of the lap alone.
With the Japanese champion’s advantage shrinking the next time the peloton crossed the line she was joined by Marta Cavalli (Valcar-PBM) and former Dutch champion Anouska Koster (Waowdeals), the trio working well together.
However, as they reached the final ascent at Koerich they were caught and the stage was set for a sprint finish.
Canyon//SRAM, whose Lisa Klein started the day wearing the leader’s Skoda yellow jersey took charge at the front of the bunch, but with Majerus’s Boels-Dolmans protecting her in the final, she was able to take the win.
“It’s obviously a finish that is good for me because is it is slightly uphill, so it is not too fast a sprint.” said Majerus. “If you have the right position it’s s nice sprint, and I timed it well two years in a row!
“I was not thinking about the yellow jersey, the first goal today was to try and go for the victory in the stage, obviously we figured with the victory we could come close on the GC, and I am proud to wear it again tomorrow.”
Tomorrow will see Majerus defend her lead on the final 111km stage in Garnich, the town is the birthplace of Elsy Jacobs, where she will need another high finish to repeat her overall victory.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2:30:10
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|7
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|17
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|18
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|19
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|28
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|29
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|30
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|31
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|33
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|34
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|37
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|41
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|42
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|43
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|44
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|45
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|46
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|48
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|49
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|50
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|52
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|54
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|55
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|56
|Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|57
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|58
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|59
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|60
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|63
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:00:49
|64
|Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:00:50
|65
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|0:00:52
|66
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|67
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|68
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|69
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|70
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:07
|72
|Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|73
|Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's
|74
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|75
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|77
|Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
|78
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|79
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:13
|80
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:17
|82
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:18
|83
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|84
|Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:01:41
|85
|Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|0:02:02
|86
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:10
|87
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|88
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|0:02:12
|89
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:02:30
|90
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|91
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|0:02:39
|92
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
|93
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:57
|94
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|95
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:57
|96
|Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:05:29
|97
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:08:20
|98
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
|99
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|100
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:43
|101
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:12:41
|102
|Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark
|103
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|104
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|105
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:13:11
|106
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:13:14
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Megan Chard (GBr) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Femke Geeris (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's
|DNF
|Michel Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|3
|3
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|5
|pts
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|3
|3
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|8
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|6
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|6
|7
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|8
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|10
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2:34:03
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:05
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:11
|9
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|16
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:14
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|0:00:15
|20
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|21
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|22
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:16
|24
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|26
|Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|27
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|28
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark
|0:00:18
|29
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|30
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:20
|31
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|33
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|35
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|36
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|37
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|38
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|0:00:22
|39
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|40
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|41
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|42
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:24
|43
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:25
|44
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|45
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|46
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:00:27
|47
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:28
|49
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|50
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|51
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|52
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|0:00:30
|54
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:00:31
|55
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|56
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|57
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|58
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:35
|59
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:00:38
|60
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|61
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|62
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:00:39
|63
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:41
|64
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:47
|65
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:49
|66
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:05
|67
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:01:17
|68
|Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:01:19
|69
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:20
|70
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:22
|71
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:24
|72
|Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
|0:01:29
|73
|Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:01:30
|74
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|75
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|0:01:31
|76
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|77
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:35
|78
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:01:36
|79
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:39
|80
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|81
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:42
|82
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|83
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:44
|84
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:50
|85
|Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:01:52
|86
|Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:02:23
|87
|Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|0:02:28
|88
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|0:02:33
|89
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:45
|90
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:46
|91
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|0:03:04
|92
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:03:06
|93
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:10
|94
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:25
|95
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:36
|96
|Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:06:01
|97
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:08:50
|98
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
|0:08:52
|99
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:08:57
|100
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:31
|101
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:17
|102
|Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark
|0:13:18
|103
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:13:22
|104
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:13:28
|105
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:13:40
|106
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:14:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
|5
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|3
|5
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|6
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|1
|7
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|pts
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|11
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|6
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|6
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|8
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|9
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2:34:10
|2
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:04
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|6
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:09
|9
|Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|10
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|11
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:13
|12
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|13
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|14
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|15
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:15
|16
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|17
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|18
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:17
|19
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:00:20
|20
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:21
|21
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:22
|22
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:24
|23
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:00:31
|24
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:42
|25
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:58
|26
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:15
|27
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:17
|28
|Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway
|0:01:22
|29
|Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:01:23
|30
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|31
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:28
|32
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:32
|33
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:35
|35
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|36
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:37
|37
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:43
|38
|Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's
|0:01:45
|39
|Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:02:16
|40
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|0:02:26
|41
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:39
|42
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:29
|43
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:08:50
|44
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:10
|45
|Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark
|0:13:11
|46
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:13:15
|47
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:13:33
