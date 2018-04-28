Christine Majerus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Overall winner of the 2017 Festival Elsy Jacobs, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), will start this year’s final stage on Sunday wearing the yellow jersey, after winning stage two in Steinfort today. In a repeat performance from last season, 31-year-old Majerus timed her sprint to perfection, just edging out Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) and Eugenia Bujak (BTC-City Ljubljana), who herself was second on this stage 12 months ago.

The 97.7km stage, starting and finishing in Steinfort, began at high pace, with no early breaks able to get away, but as the race progressed the action began.

Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women’s team) worked and was rewarded with the took the WNT Ceratizit Group Mountains jersey after winning the first two classified climbs at Kopstal and Koerich. Then, on the second of five closing laps around Steinfort, Monamine Eri (Maaslandster International) attacked to ride the rest of the lap alone.

With the Japanese champion’s advantage shrinking the next time the peloton crossed the line she was joined by Marta Cavalli (Valcar-PBM) and former Dutch champion Anouska Koster (Waowdeals), the trio working well together.

However, as they reached the final ascent at Koerich they were caught and the stage was set for a sprint finish.

Canyon//SRAM, whose Lisa Klein started the day wearing the leader’s Skoda yellow jersey took charge at the front of the bunch, but with Majerus’s Boels-Dolmans protecting her in the final, she was able to take the win.

“It’s obviously a finish that is good for me because is it is slightly uphill, so it is not too fast a sprint.” said Majerus. “If you have the right position it’s s nice sprint, and I timed it well two years in a row!

“I was not thinking about the yellow jersey, the first goal today was to try and go for the victory in the stage, obviously we figured with the victory we could come close on the GC, and I am proud to wear it again tomorrow.”

Tomorrow will see Majerus defend her lead on the final 111km stage in Garnich, the town is the birthplace of Elsy Jacobs, where she will need another high finish to repeat her overall victory.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:30:10 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 7 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 14 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 15 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway 17 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 18 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 19 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 20 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 22 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 23 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 24 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 25 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 26 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 27 Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 28 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 29 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 30 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 31 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 32 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 33 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 34 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 35 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 36 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 37 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 39 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 41 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 42 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 43 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 44 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 45 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 46 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 47 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 48 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 49 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix 50 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 51 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 52 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 53 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 54 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 55 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 56 Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 57 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 58 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops 59 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 60 Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 61 Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women 62 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 63 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 0:00:49 64 Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:00:50 65 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 0:00:52 66 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 67 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 68 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 69 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 70 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 71 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:07 72 Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 73 Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's 74 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 75 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 77 Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway 78 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain 79 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:01:13 80 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 81 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:17 82 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:18 83 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 84 Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:01:41 85 Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway 0:02:02 86 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:10 87 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 88 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 0:02:12 89 Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:02:30 90 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 91 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 0:02:39 92 Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark 93 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:57 94 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 95 Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:57 96 Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:05:29 97 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:08:20 98 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix 99 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 100 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:43 101 Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:12:41 102 Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark 103 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 104 Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 105 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:13:11 106 Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:13:14 DNF Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team DNF Megan Chard (GBr) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team DNF Femke Geeris (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's DNF Michel Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 5 pts 2 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 3 3 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 5 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 1

QOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 5 pts 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 3 3 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 3 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 10 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 8 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 6 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 6 7 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 8 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 9 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 10 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2

General Classifiction after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:34:03 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:05 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:07 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 6 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:09 7 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:11 9 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 11 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 13 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 16 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 17 Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:14 18 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 19 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 0:00:15 20 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 21 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 23 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:16 24 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 26 Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 27 Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women 28 Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark 0:00:18 29 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 30 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:20 31 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 32 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 33 Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 34 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 35 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 36 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway 37 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 38 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 0:00:22 39 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 40 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 41 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 42 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:24 43 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:25 44 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 45 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 46 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:00:27 47 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:28 49 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 50 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix 51 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 52 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 53 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 0:00:30 54 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 0:00:31 55 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 56 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 57 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 58 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:35 59 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:00:38 60 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 61 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 62 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:00:39 63 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:41 64 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:47 65 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:49 66 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:05 67 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 0:01:17 68 Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:01:19 69 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:20 70 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:01:22 71 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:24 72 Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway 0:01:29 73 Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 0:01:30 74 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 75 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 0:01:31 76 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 77 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:35 78 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 0:01:36 79 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:39 80 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 81 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:42 82 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 83 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:44 84 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:50 85 Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's 0:01:52 86 Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:02:23 87 Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway 0:02:28 88 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 0:02:33 89 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:45 90 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:46 91 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 0:03:04 92 Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:03:06 93 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:10 94 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:25 95 Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:36 96 Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:06:01 97 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:08:50 98 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix 0:08:52 99 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:08:57 100 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:10:31 101 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:17 102 Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark 0:13:18 103 Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:13:22 104 Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:13:28 105 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:13:40 106 Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:14:01

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 13 pts 2 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 5 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 3 5 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1 6 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 1 7 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 pts 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 11 5 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 10 6 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 6 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 8 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 9 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 12 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2