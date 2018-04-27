Klein wins prologue at Festival Elsy Jacobs
Pieters a close second, Uttrup Ludwig third
Prologue: Cessange - Cessange
Cayon-SRAM's Lisa Klein claimed the first leader's jersey of the Festival Elsy Jacobs on Friday, narrowly besting Dutch rider Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) on the short, technical course in Luxembourg City. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla) was third.
"It was a good course and very nice to hear the people cheering at the side of the road," Klein said. Last year, the German was second in the prologue and ended the weekend fourth overall, but hopes to improve on that result this year. With three teammates in the top 20 - Alexis Ryan in eighth, Alena Amialiusik in 12th, and Hannah Barnes in 17th and only seconds separating the bulk of the field, anything can happen.
"We are very strong and we have a number of cards we can play over the next two days," Klein said.
Stage 1 is 97.7km long, starting and finishing in Steinfort.
