Klein wins prologue at Festival Elsy Jacobs

Pieters a close second, Uttrup Ludwig third

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)

Cayon-SRAM's Lisa Klein claimed the first leader's jersey of the Festival Elsy Jacobs on Friday, narrowly besting Dutch rider Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) on the short, technical course in Luxembourg City. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla) was third.

"It was a good course and very nice to hear the people cheering at the side of the road," Klein said. Last year, the German was second in the prologue and ended the weekend fourth overall, but hopes to improve on that result this year. With three teammates in the top 20 - Alexis Ryan in eighth, Alena Amialiusik in 12th, and Hannah Barnes in 17th and only seconds separating the bulk of the field, anything can happen.

"We are very strong and we have a number of cards we can play over the next two days," Klein said.

Stage 1 is 97.7km long, starting and finishing in Steinfort.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:04:00
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:02
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:03
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:04
8Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
10Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
11Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
13Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
15Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
18Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:07
19Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
20Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway0:00:08
21Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
22Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
23Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
24Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
25Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
26Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:09
27Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
28Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
29Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
30Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
31Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark0:00:11
32Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
33Femke Geeris (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's0:00:13
34Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
36Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
37Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
39Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
40Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
41Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
42Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
43Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
44Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway0:00:15
45Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
46Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
47Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
48Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
49Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
50Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
51Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:17
52Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:18
53Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
54Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
55Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
56Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
57Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
58Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
59Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:00:20
60Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
61Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:21
62Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
63Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
64Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
65Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
66Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
67Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's
68Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:22
69Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
70Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
71Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
72Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
73Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:23
74Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
75Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
76Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's0:00:24
77Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
78Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix0:00:25
79Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
80Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
81Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
82Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
83Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
84Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:28
85Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
86Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
87Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain0:00:29
88Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
89Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
90Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:30
91Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
92Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
93Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark
94Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:00:31
95Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
96Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
97Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain0:00:32
98Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
99Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
100Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:34
101Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
102Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:35
103Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
104Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's0:00:37
105Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's0:00:38
106Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:40
107Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
108Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
109Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:41
110Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
111Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:42
112Michel Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark0:00:51
113Megan Chard (GBr) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:55

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing8pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team3
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:04:00
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:02
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:04
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
6Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:06
8Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
9Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
10Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:09
11Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
12Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
13Femke Geeris (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's0:00:13
14Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
15Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:14
16Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
17Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
18Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
19Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
20Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway0:00:15
21Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
22Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
23Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
24Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's
25Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
26Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:17
27Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:00:18
28Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:00:20
29Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:21
30Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
31Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:22
32Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
33Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
34Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:23
35Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:24
36Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:25
37Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:28
39Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain0:00:29
40Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
41Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:30
42Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
43Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
44Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark
45Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:00:31
46Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain0:00:32
47Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:34
48Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:35
49Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's0:00:38
50Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:42
51Megan Chard (GBr) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:55

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:09
2Canyon-SRAM
3Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
4Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
5Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:10
6Movistar Team Women0:00:14
7Astana Women's Team0:00:15
8Norway0:00:27
9Valcar PBM0:00:29
10BTC City Ljubljana0:00:30
11WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
12Trek-Drops0:00:39
13Experza-Footlogix0:00:40
14Maaslandster International Women's0:00:41
15Denmark
16BePink0:00:49
17Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:00
18Great Britain
19Jos Feron Lady Force
20Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:01:13

