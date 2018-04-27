Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cayon-SRAM's Lisa Klein claimed the first leader's jersey of the Festival Elsy Jacobs on Friday, narrowly besting Dutch rider Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) on the short, technical course in Luxembourg City. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla) was third.

"It was a good course and very nice to hear the people cheering at the side of the road," Klein said. Last year, the German was second in the prologue and ended the weekend fourth overall, but hopes to improve on that result this year. With three teammates in the top 20 - Alexis Ryan in eighth, Alena Amialiusik in 12th, and Hannah Barnes in 17th and only seconds separating the bulk of the field, anything can happen.

"We are very strong and we have a number of cards we can play over the next two days," Klein said.

Stage 1 is 97.7km long, starting and finishing in Steinfort.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:04:00 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:02 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:03 7 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:04 8 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 10 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 13 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 15 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 17 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 18 Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:07 19 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 20 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 0:00:08 21 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 22 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 23 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 24 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 26 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:09 27 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 28 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 29 Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 30 Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women 31 Christina Siggaard (Den) Denmark 0:00:11 32 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 33 Femke Geeris (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's 0:00:13 34 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 35 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 36 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 37 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 39 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 40 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 41 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway 42 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 43 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 44 Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway 0:00:15 45 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 46 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 47 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 48 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 49 Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 50 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 51 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:17 52 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:18 53 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 54 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 55 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 56 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 57 Line Gulliksen (Nor) Norway 58 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 59 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:00:20 60 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 61 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:21 62 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 63 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 64 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 65 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 66 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix 67 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 68 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:00:22 69 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 70 Carol Thorvik-Olson (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force 71 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 72 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 73 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:23 74 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 75 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 76 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Maaslandster International Women's 0:00:24 77 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 78 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix 0:00:25 79 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 80 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 81 Nathali Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force 82 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 83 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 84 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:28 85 Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 86 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 87 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:29 88 Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 89 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 90 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:30 91 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain 92 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 93 Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark 94 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:00:31 95 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 96 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 97 Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:32 98 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 99 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 100 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:34 101 Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 102 Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:00:35 103 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 104 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 0:00:37 105 Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's 0:00:38 106 Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:00:40 107 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 108 Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force 109 Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:00:41 110 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 111 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:42 112 Michel Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark 0:00:51 113 Megan Chard (GBr) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:00:55

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 3 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:04:00 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:02 4 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:04 5 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 6 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:06 8 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 9 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:09 11 Louis Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 12 Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women 13 Femke Geeris (Ned) Maaslandster International Women's 0:00:13 14 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 15 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:14 16 Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 17 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix 18 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway 19 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 20 Ingvlid Gaskjenn (Nor) Norway 0:00:15 21 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 22 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 23 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 24 Armamda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International Women's 25 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 26 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:17 27 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:18 28 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:00:20 29 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:21 30 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 31 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:00:22 32 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 33 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 34 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:23 35 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:24 36 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:25 37 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 38 Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:28 39 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:29 40 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 41 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:30 42 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain 43 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 44 Johanne Macher (Den) Denmark 45 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:00:31 46 Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:32 47 Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:00:34 48 Celine van Houtem (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force 0:00:35 49 Lauren Murphy (GBr) Maaslandster International Women's 0:00:38 50 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:42 51 Megan Chard (GBr) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:00:55