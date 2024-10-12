World champion Fem van Empel dominates Exact Cross Beringen with solo victory

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado second, Lucinda Brand third

Fem Van Empel current world cyclo-cross champion, crosses the line to victory in the women&#039;s elite race of the &#039;Exact Cross Beringen&#039; cyclo-cross cycling event
Fem Van Empel current world cyclo-cross champion, crosses the line to victory in the women's elite race of the 'Exact Cross Beringen' cyclo-cross cycling event (Image credit: Getty Images)
World Champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured a dominant solo victory in the in the opening round of the Exact Cross series Beringen-Be-Mine Cross on Saturday.

She opened a solo lead on the second of five laps and finished 42 seconds ahead of former world champions Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and 1:16 ahead of another former world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions).

