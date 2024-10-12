Lars van der Haar overtakes Michael Vanthourenhout to win Exact Cross Beringen, Eli Iserbyt disqualified

By
published

Officials disqualify Eli Iserbyt after crash and altercation with Ryan Kamp

Lars Van Der Haar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race of the &#039;Exact Cross Beringen&#039; cyclocross cycling event
Lars Van Der Haar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race of the 'Exact Cross Beringen' cyclocross cycling event (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) is off to a winning start to the cyclocross season with victory at the opening round of the Exact Cross series Beringen-Be-Mine Cross on Saturday. 

Van der Haar closed the gap to a lead group that included European Champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and then took the race lead on the last lap, opening a winning gap and finishing 10 seconds ahead of Vanthourenhout. Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished third at 18 seconds back.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews