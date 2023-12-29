Mathieu van der Poel extends winning streak at Exact Cross Loenhout
World Champion secures sixth victory of the season, 1-2 finish for Alpecin-Deceuninck as Gianni Vermeersch claims second place
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) continued his exceptional cyclocross performances this season and extended his winning streak of six wins in six races after soloing to the victory at Exact Cross Loenhout - Azencross on Friday.
"It's always nice to win, of course. This is a race that I always like to do, as it's quite close to my home, so it's a nice atmosphere," Van der Poel said.
It was a 1-2 finish for Alpecin-Deceuninck as Gianni Vermeersch, who took his first cyclocross podium in five seasons, raced across the line in second place at 38 seconds back.
In the sprint for third just behind Vermeersch, Filipe Orts Lloret (Teika-BH-GSport) outpaced Ryan Kamp (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) to take the last spot on the podium.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1