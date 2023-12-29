Mathieu van der Poel extends winning streak at Exact Cross Loenhout

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) continued his exceptional cyclocross performances this season and extended his winning streak of six wins in six races after soloing to the victory at Exact Cross Loenhout - Azencross on Friday.

"It's always nice to win, of course. This is a race that I always like to do, as it's quite close to my home, so it's a nice atmosphere," Van der Poel said.

It was a 1-2 finish for Alpecin-Deceuninck as Gianni Vermeersch, who took his first cyclocross podium in five seasons, raced across the line in second place at 38 seconds back.

In the sprint for third just behind Vermeersch, Filipe Orts Lloret (Teika-BH-GSport) outpaced Ryan Kamp (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) to take the last spot on the podium.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling