Exact Cross Loenhout: Sanne Cant scores career victory number 125

Sanne Cant (Crelan-Corendon) scored the 125th victory of her career with a solo ride to the line at the fourth round of the Exact Cross series in Loenhout.

The result, her first win since the Belgian Championships back in January, came ahead of Czech rider Kristyna Zemanóva (Brilon Racing Team MB) and Crelan-Corendon teammate Manon Bakker.

