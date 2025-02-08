Étoile de Bessèges: Kevin Vauquelin takes solo victory from reduced peloton of 70 on stage 4

Champion second and Breuillard third in brutal weather conditions on dramatically shortened stage

LE MONT BOUQUET FRANCE FEBRUARY 08 Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkea BB Hotels attacks in the final kilometres during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 4 a 135km stage from Vauvert to Le Mont Bouquet 617m Race shortened due to adverse weather conditions on February 08 2025 in Le Mont Bouquet France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Kevin Vauquelin took solo victory on stage 4 of Étoile de Bessèges(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen Stage of the Etoile de Besseges 2025 was raced in atrocious weather but, despite route changes, the race still went up Le Mont Bouquet with race favourite Kevin Vauquelin of Arkea-B&B Hotels putting in a brutal attack on the final climb riding to victory and the race lead.

