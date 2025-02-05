Etoile de Besseges: Paul Magnier takes stage 1 sprint win

By
published

Jordi Meeus second, Marijn van den Berg third

Jump to:
Image 1 of 7
BELLEGARDE FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 1 a 15907km stage Bellegarde to Bellegarde on February 05 2025 in Bellegarde France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Paul Magnier wins stage of Etoile de Besseges 2025(Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening stage of the 2025 Étoile de Bessèges promised crosswinds and echelons but, in the end, the whole peloton hurtled into the final kick to the line in Bellegarde with Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep out-sprinting Jordi Meeus of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Marijn van den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost to victory.

Tim Bonville-Ginn
More race results
Marlen Reusser on the attack at the Challenge Mallorca

Marlen Reusser back to her best with victory at Trofeo Palma Femina

Valentin Ferron (right) wins GP La Marseillaise

Valentin Ferron wins GP La Marseillaise in photo finish after thrilling finale

The peloton during Paris-Roubaix 2024

More cobbles and the Arenberg chicane replaced - Paris-Roubaix 2025 is safer but still hellish
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews