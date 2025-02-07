Étoile de Bessèges: Arnaud De Lie takes stage 3 victory amid severely reduced peloton after safety protests

Demare takes second, Penhoet third

Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 3 a 1362km stage from Besseges to Besseges Race shortened due to adverse weather conditions on February 07 2025 in Besseges France
Arnaud De Lie taking sprint victory in stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the shocking weather, rider protests, course changes and various teams leaving the Etoile de Bessèges 2025, the race continued and saw Arnaud De Lie of Lotto power to victory ahead of Arnaud Demare of Arkea-B&B Hotels and Paul Penhoet of Groupama-FDJ.

