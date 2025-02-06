Étoile de Bessèges: Søren Wærenskjold surprises on stage 2

Uno-X rider beats Démare as Magnier takes third

MARGUERITTES FRANCE FEBRUARY 06 LR Soren Waerenskjold of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal QuickStep Orange Leader Jersey during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 2 a 16583km stage from Domessargues to Marguerittes on February 06 2025 in Marguerittes France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Søren Wærenskjold wins stage 2(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second stage of the Etoile de Besseges 2025 was taken by Søren Wærenskjold of Uno-X Mobility with an incredible sprint showing amazing speed to beat Arnaud Demare of Arkea-B&B Hotels and Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep to the line with Magnier keeping the leader's jersey.

Tim Bonville-Ginn
