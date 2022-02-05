Laurens Sweeck secures solo win at Maldegem Ethias Cross

Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mens elite race of the Parkcross Maldegem

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the Maldegem Ethias Cross on Saturday. It was a 1-2 success for his team as Eli Iserbyt took second place ahead of Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) in third.

An early-race mishap over the barriers saw van der Haar struggle to gain back lost time to the front group. Sweeck and Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Michael Vanthourenhout went on to take the race lead, and pushed their lead out further to create a gap over their rivals behind.

Further back, Iserbyt and Toon Vandebosch, also Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal, were part of a chase that included van der Haar and Felipe Orts (Spain).

A crash took Vanthourenhout out of contention as his teammate Sweeck rode on to take a solo victory with Iserbyt in second and van der Haar third.