Laurens Sweeck secures solo win at Maldegem Ethias Cross
By Cyclingnews published
Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal go 1-2 with Eli Iserbyt in second, Lars van der Haar takes third
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the Maldegem Ethias Cross on Saturday. It was a 1-2 success for his team as Eli Iserbyt took second place ahead of Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) in third.
An early-race mishap over the barriers saw van der Haar struggle to gain back lost time to the front group. Sweeck and Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Michael Vanthourenhout went on to take the race lead, and pushed their lead out further to create a gap over their rivals behind.
Further back, Iserbyt and Toon Vandebosch, also Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal, were part of a chase that included van der Haar and Felipe Orts (Spain).
A crash took Vanthourenhout out of contention as his teammate Sweeck rode on to take a solo victory with Iserbyt in second and van der Haar third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:57:40
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:08
|3
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|4
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:00:10
|5
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:12
|6
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:00:13
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Cx Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
|0:00:28
|8
|Timon Rüegg (Swi) Cross Team Legendre
|0:00:29
|9
|Daan Soete (Bel) Cx Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
|0:00:33
|10
|Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:53
|11
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:12
|12
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:01:22
|13
|Joran Wyseure (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:01:25
|14
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:26
|15
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:28
|16
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:01:32
|17
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Cx Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
|0:01:35
|18
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:01:51
|19
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|0:02:03
|20
|Théo Thomas (Fra) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:12
|21
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:18
|22
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta - Mmr Cx Team
|0:02:22
|23
|David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:02:32
|24
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
|0:02:37
|25
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|0:02:38
|26
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:40
|27
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:48
|28
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:02:49
|29
|Noé Castille (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:02:51
|30
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:02:55
|31
|Kenny Roelandt (Bel)
|0:03:00
|32
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel)
|0:03:19
|33
|Ugo Ananie (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:03:32
|34
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:03:42
|35
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:03:43
|36
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:03:53
|37
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|0:03:55
|38
|Arne Baers (Bel)
|0:04:12
|39
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:04:25
|40
|Grégory Careme (Bel)
|0:04:37
|41
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:04:59
|42
|Ferre Geeraerts (Bel)
|0:05:08
|43
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:05:32
|44
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|0:05:37
|45
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
|46
|Wout Janssen (Bel)
|47
|Elio Clarysse (Bel)
|48
|Senne D´Hollander (Bel)
|49
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|50
|Niels Dias (Bel)
|51
|Nicola Parenti (Ita)
|52
|Jaro Debruyne (Bel)
|53
|Mathias De Vriend (Bel)
|54
|Silas Schmid (Swi)
|DNF
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Laurens Sweeck secures solo win at Maldegem Ethias CrossPauwels Sauzen-Bingoal go 1-2 with Eli Iserbyt in second, Lars van der Haar takes third
-
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 – Live coverageAll the action as the sprinters take charge again
-
Annemarie Worst wins Maldegem Ethias CrossBakker and Van Alphen complete the podium
-
Saudi Tour: Maxim Van Gils secures overall victoryDylan Groenewegen beats McLay and Ballerini to take final sprint stage