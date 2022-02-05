Trending

Laurens Sweeck secures solo win at Maldegem Ethias Cross

Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal go 1-2 with Eli Iserbyt in second, Lars van der Haar takes third

Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mens elite race of the Parkcross Maldegem cyclocross race stage 7 out of 8 of the Ethias Cross trophy Saturday 05 February 2022 in MaldegemBELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mens elite race of the Parkcross Maldegem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the Maldegem Ethias Cross on Saturday. It was a 1-2 success for his team as Eli Iserbyt took second place ahead of Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) in third.

An early-race mishap over the barriers saw van der Haar struggle to gain back lost time to the front group. Sweeck and Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Michael Vanthourenhout went on to take the race lead, and pushed their lead out further to create a gap over their rivals behind.

Further back, Iserbyt and Toon Vandebosch, also Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal, were part of a chase that included van der Haar and Felipe Orts (Spain).

A crash took Vanthourenhout out of contention as his teammate Sweeck rode on to take a solo victory with Iserbyt in second and van der Haar third.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:57:40
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:08
3Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
4Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:00:10
5Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:12
6Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:00:13
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Cx Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes 0:00:28
8Timon Rüegg (Swi) Cross Team Legendre 0:00:29
9Daan Soete (Bel) Cx Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes 0:00:33
10Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:53
11Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:12
12Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:01:22
13Joran Wyseure (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:01:25
14Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:26
15Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:28
16Diether Sweeck (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:01:32
17Lander Loockx (Bel) Cx Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes 0:01:35
18Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:01:51
19Julian Siemons (Bel) 0:02:03
20Théo Thomas (Fra) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:12
21Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:18
22Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta - Mmr Cx Team 0:02:22
23David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:02:32
24Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) 0:02:37
25Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) 0:02:38
26Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:40
27Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:48
28Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:02:49
29Noé Castille (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:02:51
30Timo Kielich (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:02:55
31Kenny Roelandt (Bel) 0:03:00
32Robin Alderweireld (Bel) 0:03:19
33Ugo Ananie (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:03:32
34Koen Van Dijke (Ned) 0:03:42
35Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:03:43
36Arne Vrachten (Bel) 0:03:53
37Thomas Verheyen (Bel) 0:03:55
38Arne Baers (Bel) 0:04:12
39Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:04:25
40Grégory Careme (Bel) 0:04:37
41Wout Vervoort (Bel) 0:04:59
42Ferre Geeraerts (Bel) 0:05:08
43Mickaël Crispin (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:05:32
44Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) 0:05:37
45Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
46Wout Janssen (Bel)
47Elio Clarysse (Bel)
48Senne D´Hollander (Bel)
49Jonathan Anderson (USA)
50Niels Dias (Bel)
51Nicola Parenti (Ita)
52Jaro Debruyne (Bel)
53Mathias De Vriend (Bel)
54Silas Schmid (Swi)
DNFCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team

