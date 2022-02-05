Annemarie Worst wins Maldegem Ethias Cross
By Stephen Farrand published
Bakker and Van Alphen complete the podium
Annemarie Worst (777) won the Parkcross in Maldegem on Saturday.
Worst was unable to travel to the World Championships in the USA due to COVID-19 but showed her end of season with a dominant performance to secure her second victory of the 2021-2022 cyclo-cross season.
Manon Bakker (IKO-Crelan) was second, with Aniek Van Alphen (777) third.
Britain’s Anna Kay (Star Casino) tried hard to take on the Dutch riders but lost time and positions in the deep sand.
New Junior world champion Zoe Backstedt was in action after travelling back from the USA but she finished outside of the top ten.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:45:13
|2
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Iko - Crelan
|0:00:25
|3
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 777
|4
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:01:24
|5
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino Cx Team
|6
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:01:25
|7
|Marie Schreiber (Lux) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:01:31
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|0:01:55
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:02:03
|11
|Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita)
|0:02:08
|12
|Zoe Backstedt (GBr)
|0:02:18
|13
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:02:19
|14
|Femke Gort (Ned) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
|0:03:10
|15
|Loes Sels (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:03:17
|16
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:03:21
|17
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Cx Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
|0:03:36
|18
|Isa Nomden (Ned)
|0:03:45
|19
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:03:52
|20
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:04:02
|21
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:04:18
|22
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
|0:04:19
|23
|Lotte Baele (Bel)
|0:04:32
|24
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:05:45
|25
|Cato Cassiers (Bel) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:05:50
|26
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|27
|Chloë Van Den Eede (Bel)
|28
|Amy Perryman (GBr)
|29
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) Velorevolution Wpcycles
|30
|Maïté Barthels (Lux)
|31
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|32
|Allison Arensman (USA) Velorevolution Wpcycles
|33
|Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
|34
|Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino Cx Team
|35
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|36
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|37
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|38
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
|39
|Xenna De Bruyckere (Bel)
|40
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Velorevolution Wpcycles
|41
|Juline Delcommune (Bel)
|42
|Emily De Cuyper (Bel)
|43
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Velorevolution Wpcycles
|44
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|45
|Tiger-Lil Harinck (Bel)
|46
|Jolisa Verschueren (Bel)
|DNF
|Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
