Annemarie Worst wins Maldegem Ethias Cross

Annemarie Worst (777) won the Parkcross in Maldegem on Saturday.

Worst was unable to travel to the World Championships in the USA due to COVID-19 but showed her end of season with a dominant performance to secure her second victory of the 2021-2022 cyclo-cross season.

Manon Bakker (IKO-Crelan) was second, with Aniek Van Alphen (777) third.

Britain’s Anna Kay (Star Casino) tried hard to take on the Dutch riders but lost time and positions in the deep sand.

New Junior world champion Zoe Backstedt was in action after travelling back from the USA but she finished outside of the top ten.