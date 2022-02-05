Trending

Annemarie Worst wins Maldegem Ethias Cross

Bakker and Van Alphen complete the podium

Annemarie Worst wins the Koksijde World Cup.
(Image credit: Getty)

Annemarie Worst (777) won the Parkcross in Maldegem on Saturday. 

Worst was unable to travel to the World Championships in the USA due to COVID-19 but showed her end of season with a dominant performance to secure her second victory of the 2021-2022 cyclo-cross season.  

Manon Bakker (IKO-Crelan) was second, with Aniek Van Alphen (777) third.  

Britain’s Anna Kay (Star Casino) tried hard to take on the Dutch riders but lost time and positions in the deep sand. 

New Junior world champion Zoe Backstedt was in action after travelling back from the USA but she finished outside of the top ten.  

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:45:13
2Manon Bakker (Ned) Iko - Crelan 0:00:25
3Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 777
4Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:01:24
5Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino Cx Team
6Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino Cx Team 0:01:25
7Marie Schreiber (Lux) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:01:26
8Marthe Truyen (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:01:31
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel) 0:01:55
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:02:03
11Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) 0:02:08
12Zoe Backstedt (GBr) 0:02:18
13Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:02:19
14Femke Gort (Ned) Pissei - Groep T.O.M 0:03:10
15Loes Sels (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:03:17
16Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino Cx Team 0:03:21
17Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Cx Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes 0:03:36
18Isa Nomden (Ned) 0:03:45
19Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:03:52
20Meg De Bruyne (Bel) 0:04:02
21Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:04:18
22Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Pissei - Groep T.O.M 0:04:19
23Lotte Baele (Bel) 0:04:32
24Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:05:45
25Cato Cassiers (Bel) Starcasino Cx Team 0:05:50
26Lara Defour (Bel)
27Chloë Van Den Eede (Bel)
28Amy Perryman (GBr)
29Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) Velorevolution Wpcycles
30Maïté Barthels (Lux)
31Kiona Dhont (Bel)
32Allison Arensman (USA) Velorevolution Wpcycles
33Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
34Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino Cx Team
35Nele De Vos (Bel)
36Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
37Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
38Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
39Xenna De Bruyckere (Bel)
40Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Velorevolution Wpcycles
41Juline Delcommune (Bel)
42Emily De Cuyper (Bel)
43Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Velorevolution Wpcycles
44Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
45Tiger-Lil Harinck (Bel)
46Jolisa Verschueren (Bel)
DNFFamke Van Waterschoot (Ned)

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

