Kittel takes second win at Eneco Tour

Boonen moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won the sprint royale to win the stage.

Image 2 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads overall.

Image 3 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Image 4 of 30

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Image 5 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano).

Image 6 of 30

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) rolls to sign on.

Image 7 of 30

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) is building towards the Vuelta a Espana.

Image 8 of 30

Taylor Phinney (BMC).

Image 9 of 30

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) waits for the start of stage 4 of the Eneco Tour.

Image 10 of 30

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) would lose his overall lead by day's end.

Image 11 of 30

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) was the overnight leader.

Image 12 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) picks up the bonus seconds.

Image 13 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) moves into the overall lead.

Image 14 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey.

Image 15 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) moved into the overall lead.

Image 16 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the Eneco Tour.

Image 17 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on song at the Eneco Tour.

Image 18 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) beat Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) into second place.

Image 19 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano).

Image 20 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took his second stage win.

Image 21 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour.

Image 22 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Image 23 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the end of stage 4 of the Eneco Tour.

Image 24 of 30

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was 4th in the stage.

Image 25 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) after winning stage 4 of the Eneco Tour.

Image 26 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) at the finish of stage 4 of the Eneco Tour.

Image 27 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) salutes from the podium.

Image 28 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano).

Image 29 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is in fine form.

Image 30 of 30

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) leads the combativity standings.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took his second stage victory at the Eneco Tour with a well-timed sprint in Bergen op Zoom, while Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) moved into the overall lead.

Kittel was too fast for Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) and Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) in the sprint finish and the German was quick to give credit to his Argos-Shimano teammates for the win.

"It's just incredible what they do for me," said Kittel. "They support me 100 percent. They bring bottles, they close down breakaways. I cannot thank them enough.

"It was very hard," said Kittel of the stage. "At 800 meters from the line I was still in 15th position. Then Tom Veelers and John Degenkolb brought me forward. At 500 meters I even had a short moment to rest. I don’t know how they exactly did that, but it was fantastic."

Boonen finished in fourth place on the stage but dispossessed Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) of the overall lead after picking up a two-second time bonus at the stage's final intermediate sprint, 15km from the finish. Keukeleire dropped to second overall at one second while Boonen's teammate Sylvain Chavanel holds third on general classification at two seconds.

"The plan was to win the stage," Boonen said. "It didn't work out, but we have the leader's jersey. We were chasing down the breakaway a few kilometers before the sprint bonification. We were in the front of the peloton and automatically I took the bonification.

"I'm happy because I like this race and it's always nice to get the leader's jersey. Tomorrow we will have to control the race, which is never easy. Then we have to do a good time trial. I really want to ride a good TT going into the last stage."

Omega Pharma-Quickstep has other options, however, if Boonen isn't able to keep the leader's jersey himself.

"But I'm not the only one in the team who can do well," said Boonen. "Niki [Terpstra], Sylvain [Chavanel], Dries [Devenyns] and Michal [Kwiatkowski] are all good time trialists and they are also good on a parcours like the one we have to face off on, on Sunday. We will see."

A six-man break rode away from the peloton early in the opening kilometers of the 213.3km stage and was comprised of Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arnoud Van Groen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Martin Kohler (BMC), Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Boris Shpilevsky (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Their lead ballooned to 8:25 after 35km of racing, but the Orica-GreenEdge team of race leader Jens Keukeleire trimmed it back to a manageable increment of 2:25 by kilometer 85.

The break's lead remained pegged between two and three minutes until the teams of the sprinters could sniff the finale and assisted in reeling in the escapees for good. Inside of 20km remaining the break's lead stood at just 22 seconds, prompting Veuchelen to attack alone in a bid for stage glory. His fellow escapees were soon swept up by the peloton, but the Vacansoleil-DCM Belgian pushed onwards only to be captured eight kilometers later.

The Katusha squad was then prominent on the front of the peloton through to the stage finish, working for recent Olympic bronze medalist Alexander Kristoff, but Kittel dispatched of his sprint rivals to earn a second stage victory at the Eneco Tour.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano5:11:41
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
9Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
11Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
14Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
15Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
18Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
21Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
27Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:05
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
32Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
36John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
39James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
40Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
47Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
50Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
51Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
53Alberto Contador Velsaco (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
55Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
56Victor Cabade Carla (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
58Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
60David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
61Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
62Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
64Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
65Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
66Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
67Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
71David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
72Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
74Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
75Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
76Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
77Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
78Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
79Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
81Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
82Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
83Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r-La Mondiale
84Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
87Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
89Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
90Karsten Kroon (Ned) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
91Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
92Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
94Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
95Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-ISD
99Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
100Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
101Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
102Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
104Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
107Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
108Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
113Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
114Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
116Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:19
117Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
118Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
120Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
121Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
122Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
124Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
126Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:00:37
127Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
128Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:58
130Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:17
131Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
132Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
133Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
136Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
138Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
140Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
141Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
142Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
143Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
145Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
146Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:22
147Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
148Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
149Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:12
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:05:00
151Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
152Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:05:38
153Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
154Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
155Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:57
156Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
158Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
159Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:09:54
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFSébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's

Sprint 1 - 12.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
3Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3

Sprint 2 - 145.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3

Sprint 3 - 197.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano30pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan22
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep19
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team17
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp15
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge12
9Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator10

Primus Checkpoint 1 - 123.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
3Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2

Primus Checkpoint 2 - 181.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
3Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
4Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's4
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:26:06
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:01
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:02
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:03
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
7Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
10Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:07
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:00:08
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:15
23Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
27Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:24
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
33Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
34Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
35Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
37Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
38Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
39Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
40Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:28
41Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
43Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
44Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:33
46Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
47William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
48David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
50Alberto Contador Velsaco (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
51Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
52Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
53Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
54David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
55John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:37
56Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:38
60Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:40
61Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:42
62Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:43
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
65Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:00:45
66Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
67Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:47
68Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
69Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:00:50
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
71Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
72Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
73Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:51
74Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
75Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:52
76Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
77Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
79Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
81Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:57
83Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:05
86Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:07
87James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:10
88Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:12
89Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
91Victor Cabade Carla (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
94Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:23
96Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
97Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:38
98Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:40
99Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:47
100Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat0:01:50
102Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:01:52
103Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:56
104Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
105Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
106Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-ISD0:02:06
107Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
108Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
109Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:19
110Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:02:28
111Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Karsten Kroon (Ned) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
113Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:33
114Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:02:41
115Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
116Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
117Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:21
118Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:24
119Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:03:56
120Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:09
121Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:04:10
122Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:25
123Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:04:28
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:04:38
125Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:40
126Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:43
127Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:47
128Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:56
129Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:04:57
130Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:17
131Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:20
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:25
133Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:30
134Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:31
135Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:05:41
136Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:05:52
137Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
138Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:06:11
139Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:22
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:55
141Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:56
142Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:57
143Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:08:00
144Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:15
145Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat0:08:20
146Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:37
147Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:40
148Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:00
149Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:14
150Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
151Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:11:21
152Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:11:32
153Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:12:04
154Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:25
155Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:08
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:14:38
157Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:15:37
158Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:19
159Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:22:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano60pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp56
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team41
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator37
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan32
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team28
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat25
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano25
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team25
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling24
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
13Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
14Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team23
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge23
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team22
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep19
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale17
19Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team17
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator15
21Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team13
22Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD13
23Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
24Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's10
25Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
26James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's6
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5
28Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
29Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
30Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
31Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale3
33Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
34Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD3
35Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator32pts
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team25
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale21
4James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's20
5Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD18
6Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
7Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling16
9Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's13
10Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's11
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp10
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp8
13Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
14David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp6
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator4
17Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
18Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2
19Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge46:18:21
2Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:03
3Katusha Team0:00:16
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
5Movistar Team0:00:59
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:01
7Radioshack-Nissan0:01:04
8Garmin - Sharp0:01:31
9Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
10Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:01:36
11FDJ-BigMat0:01:41
12Sky Procycling0:01:58
13Team Argos - Shimano0:02:01
14Lampre - Isd0:02:17
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:23
16Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:30
17Lotto Belisol Team0:02:34
18Astana Pro Team0:02:55
19Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:28
20BMC Racing Team0:03:40
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:42

