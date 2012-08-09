Kittel takes second win at Eneco Tour
Boonen moves into overall lead
Stage 4: Heers - Bergen op Zoom
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took his second stage victory at the Eneco Tour with a well-timed sprint in Bergen op Zoom, while Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) moved into the overall lead.
Kittel was too fast for Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) and Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) in the sprint finish and the German was quick to give credit to his Argos-Shimano teammates for the win.
"It's just incredible what they do for me," said Kittel. "They support me 100 percent. They bring bottles, they close down breakaways. I cannot thank them enough.
"It was very hard," said Kittel of the stage. "At 800 meters from the line I was still in 15th position. Then Tom Veelers and John Degenkolb brought me forward. At 500 meters I even had a short moment to rest. I don’t know how they exactly did that, but it was fantastic."
Boonen finished in fourth place on the stage but dispossessed Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) of the overall lead after picking up a two-second time bonus at the stage's final intermediate sprint, 15km from the finish. Keukeleire dropped to second overall at one second while Boonen's teammate Sylvain Chavanel holds third on general classification at two seconds.
"The plan was to win the stage," Boonen said. "It didn't work out, but we have the leader's jersey. We were chasing down the breakaway a few kilometers before the sprint bonification. We were in the front of the peloton and automatically I took the bonification.
"I'm happy because I like this race and it's always nice to get the leader's jersey. Tomorrow we will have to control the race, which is never easy. Then we have to do a good time trial. I really want to ride a good TT going into the last stage."
Omega Pharma-Quickstep has other options, however, if Boonen isn't able to keep the leader's jersey himself.
"But I'm not the only one in the team who can do well," said Boonen. "Niki [Terpstra], Sylvain [Chavanel], Dries [Devenyns] and Michal [Kwiatkowski] are all good time trialists and they are also good on a parcours like the one we have to face off on, on Sunday. We will see."
A six-man break rode away from the peloton early in the opening kilometers of the 213.3km stage and was comprised of Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arnoud Van Groen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Martin Kohler (BMC), Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Boris Shpilevsky (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Their lead ballooned to 8:25 after 35km of racing, but the Orica-GreenEdge team of race leader Jens Keukeleire trimmed it back to a manageable increment of 2:25 by kilometer 85.
The break's lead remained pegged between two and three minutes until the teams of the sprinters could sniff the finale and assisted in reeling in the escapees for good. Inside of 20km remaining the break's lead stood at just 22 seconds, prompting Veuchelen to attack alone in a bid for stage glory. His fellow escapees were soon swept up by the peloton, but the Vacansoleil-DCM Belgian pushed onwards only to be captured eight kilometers later.
The Katusha squad was then prominent on the front of the peloton through to the stage finish, working for recent Olympic bronze medalist Alexander Kristoff, but Kittel dispatched of his sprint rivals to earn a second stage victory at the Eneco Tour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|5:11:41
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|11
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|12
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|27
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|32
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|40
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|47
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|51
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|53
|Alberto Contador Velsaco (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|55
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Victor Cabade Carla (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|58
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|60
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|61
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|62
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|63
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|65
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|66
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|71
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|74
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|75
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|76
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|77
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|78
|Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|82
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|83
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|84
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|87
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|89
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|90
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|91
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|92
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|95
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-ISD
|99
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|100
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|101
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|102
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|107
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|108
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:19
|117
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|120
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|121
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|124
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|126
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|127
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|128
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:58
|130
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:17
|131
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|132
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|133
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|136
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|138
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|140
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|142
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|143
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|146
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:22
|147
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|149
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:04:12
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:05:00
|151
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|152
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:05:38
|153
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|154
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|155
|Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:57
|156
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|158
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|159
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:09:54
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|3
|Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|30
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|17
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|4
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:26:06
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:01
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:02
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:07
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:00:08
|16
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:15
|23
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|27
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:24
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|35
|Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|40
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|41
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|43
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|44
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:33
|46
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|48
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|49
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|50
|Alberto Contador Velsaco (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|51
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|52
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|53
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|54
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|55
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:37
|56
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:38
|60
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:40
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:43
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|65
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:00:45
|66
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|67
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:47
|68
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|69
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:00:50
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|71
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|72
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|73
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|74
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|75
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:52
|76
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|77
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|79
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|81
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:57
|83
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|86
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:07
|87
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:10
|88
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:12
|89
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:15
|91
|Victor Cabade Carla (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|94
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:23
|96
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|97
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:38
|98
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:40
|99
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:47
|100
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:50
|102
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:52
|103
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:56
|104
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|105
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|106
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-ISD
|0:02:06
|107
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|108
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|109
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:19
|110
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:28
|111
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|113
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:33
|114
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:02:41
|115
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|116
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|117
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:21
|118
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|119
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:03:56
|120
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:09
|121
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:04:10
|122
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:04:25
|123
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:28
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:38
|125
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:40
|126
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:43
|127
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:47
|128
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|129
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:57
|130
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:17
|131
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:20
|132
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:25
|133
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:30
|134
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:31
|135
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:05:41
|136
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:52
|137
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|138
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:06:11
|139
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:22
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:55
|141
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:56
|142
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:57
|143
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:08:00
|144
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:15
|145
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat
|0:08:20
|146
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:37
|147
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:40
|148
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:00
|149
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:14
|150
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:57
|151
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:11:21
|152
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:11:32
|153
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:12:04
|154
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|155
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:08
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:14:38
|157
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:15:37
|158
|Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:19
|159
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:22:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|60
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|56
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|37
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|28
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|25
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|25
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|14
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|17
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|17
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|15
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|22
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|13
|23
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|24
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|25
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|26
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|6
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|28
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|3
|33
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|34
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|3
|35
|Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|32
|pts
|2
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|21
|4
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|20
|5
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|18
|6
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|7
|Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|9
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|10
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|11
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|13
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|14
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|17
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|19
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|46:18:21
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:03
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:01
|7
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:04
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:31
|9
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|10
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:36
|11
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:41
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|13
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:01
|14
|Lampre - Isd
|0:02:17
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:23
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:34
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:55
|19
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:28
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:42
