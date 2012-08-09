Image 1 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won the sprint royale to win the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads overall. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 30 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 30 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) rolls to sign on. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 30 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) is building towards the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 30 Taylor Phinney (BMC). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 30 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) waits for the start of stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 30 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) would lose his overall lead by day's end. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 30 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) was the overnight leader. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) picks up the bonus seconds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) moved into the overall lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on song at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) beat Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) into second place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took his second stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the end of stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 30 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was 4th in the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) after winning stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) at the finish of stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is in fine form. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 30 Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) leads the combativity standings. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took his second stage victory at the Eneco Tour with a well-timed sprint in Bergen op Zoom, while Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) moved into the overall lead.

Kittel was too fast for Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) and Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) in the sprint finish and the German was quick to give credit to his Argos-Shimano teammates for the win.

"It's just incredible what they do for me," said Kittel. "They support me 100 percent. They bring bottles, they close down breakaways. I cannot thank them enough.

"It was very hard," said Kittel of the stage. "At 800 meters from the line I was still in 15th position. Then Tom Veelers and John Degenkolb brought me forward. At 500 meters I even had a short moment to rest. I don’t know how they exactly did that, but it was fantastic."

Boonen finished in fourth place on the stage but dispossessed Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) of the overall lead after picking up a two-second time bonus at the stage's final intermediate sprint, 15km from the finish. Keukeleire dropped to second overall at one second while Boonen's teammate Sylvain Chavanel holds third on general classification at two seconds.

"The plan was to win the stage," Boonen said. "It didn't work out, but we have the leader's jersey. We were chasing down the breakaway a few kilometers before the sprint bonification. We were in the front of the peloton and automatically I took the bonification.

"I'm happy because I like this race and it's always nice to get the leader's jersey. Tomorrow we will have to control the race, which is never easy. Then we have to do a good time trial. I really want to ride a good TT going into the last stage."

Omega Pharma-Quickstep has other options, however, if Boonen isn't able to keep the leader's jersey himself.

"But I'm not the only one in the team who can do well," said Boonen. "Niki [Terpstra], Sylvain [Chavanel], Dries [Devenyns] and Michal [Kwiatkowski] are all good time trialists and they are also good on a parcours like the one we have to face off on, on Sunday. We will see."

A six-man break rode away from the peloton early in the opening kilometers of the 213.3km stage and was comprised of Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arnoud Van Groen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Martin Kohler (BMC), Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Boris Shpilevsky (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Their lead ballooned to 8:25 after 35km of racing, but the Orica-GreenEdge team of race leader Jens Keukeleire trimmed it back to a manageable increment of 2:25 by kilometer 85.

The break's lead remained pegged between two and three minutes until the teams of the sprinters could sniff the finale and assisted in reeling in the escapees for good. Inside of 20km remaining the break's lead stood at just 22 seconds, prompting Veuchelen to attack alone in a bid for stage glory. His fellow escapees were soon swept up by the peloton, but the Vacansoleil-DCM Belgian pushed onwards only to be captured eight kilometers later.

The Katusha squad was then prominent on the front of the peloton through to the stage finish, working for recent Olympic bronze medalist Alexander Kristoff, but Kittel dispatched of his sprint rivals to earn a second stage victory at the Eneco Tour.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 5:11:41 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 11 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 18 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 27 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:05 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 32 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 36 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 39 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 40 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 46 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 47 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD 51 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 53 Alberto Contador Velsaco (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Victor Cabade Carla (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 58 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 60 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 61 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 62 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 63 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 64 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 65 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 66 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 67 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 71 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 72 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 74 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 76 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 77 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 78 Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 81 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 82 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 83 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r-La Mondiale 84 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 87 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 89 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 90 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 91 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 92 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 93 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 94 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 95 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 98 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-ISD 99 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 100 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-ISD 101 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 102 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 107 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:19 117 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 118 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 120 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 121 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 125 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 126 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:00:37 127 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 128 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:58 130 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:17 131 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 132 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 133 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 136 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 138 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 140 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 141 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 142 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 143 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 145 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 146 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:22 147 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 149 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:12 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:05:00 151 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 152 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:05:38 153 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 154 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 155 Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:57 156 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 158 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 159 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:09:54 DNF Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale DNF Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's

Sprint 1 - 12.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 3 Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3

Sprint 2 - 145.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3

Sprint 3 - 197.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 30 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 22 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 17 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 15 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 12 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10

Primus Checkpoint 1 - 123.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 3 Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2

Primus Checkpoint 2 - 181.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 3 Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 4 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 4 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15:26:06 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:01 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:02 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:03 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:04 7 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:07 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:00:08 16 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:15 23 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 27 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:24 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 35 Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 40 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 41 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 43 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 44 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:33 46 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 47 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 48 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 49 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 50 Alberto Contador Velsaco (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 51 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 52 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 53 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 54 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 55 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:37 56 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:38 60 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:43 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 65 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:00:45 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD 67 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:47 68 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 69 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:00:50 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 71 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 72 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-ISD 73 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:51 74 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 75 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:52 76 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 77 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 78 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 79 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 81 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:57 83 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:01:05 86 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:07 87 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:10 88 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:12 89 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:15 91 Victor Cabade Carla (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 94 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:23 96 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 97 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:38 98 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:40 99 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:47 100 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:50 102 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:52 103 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:56 104 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 105 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 106 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-ISD 0:02:06 107 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 108 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 109 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:19 110 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:02:28 111 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 113 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:33 114 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:02:41 115 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 116 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 117 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:21 118 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:24 119 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:03:56 120 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:09 121 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:04:10 122 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:25 123 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:28 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:04:38 125 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:40 126 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:43 127 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:47 128 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:04:56 129 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:04:57 130 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:17 131 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:20 132 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:25 133 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:30 134 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:05:31 135 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:05:41 136 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:52 137 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:57 138 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:06:11 139 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:22 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:55 141 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:56 142 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:57 143 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:08:00 144 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:15 145 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-BigMat 0:08:20 146 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:37 147 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:40 148 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:00 149 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:14 150 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 151 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:11:21 152 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:11:32 153 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:12:04 154 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:25 155 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:08 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:14:38 157 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:15:37 158 Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:19 159 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:22:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 60 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 56 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 37 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 32 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 28 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 25 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano 25 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 13 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 14 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 23 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 23 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 17 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 17 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 15 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 22 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 13 23 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 24 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 25 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 26 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 6 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 28 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 29 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 31 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 3 33 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 34 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD 3 35 Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 32 pts 2 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 3 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r-La Mondiale 21 4 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 20 5 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD 18 6 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 7 Egurrola Saez De Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 9 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 10 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 11 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 10 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 8 13 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 14 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 6 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 17 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2 19 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 2