Champions from 2005 to 2011

2011Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
2010Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Colombia
2009Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Colombia-HTC
2008Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2005Bobby Julich (USA) CSC

